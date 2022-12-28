Tulsans of the Year: As caretakers of Cain's Ballroom, Rodgers family keeps historic venue alive

Cain's Ballroom: Favorite moments

The Rodgers family has owned Cain’s Ballroom for 20 years. Among questions pitched to members of the family: Got a favorite live show or backstage moment during those 20 years?

Alice: “Too many to count. Jack White for three sold-out shows. A Brooks & Dunn video shoot. Loretta Lynn. Robert Plant. Todd Rundgren. Chris Stapleton. We book so many artists who are on the cusp or have just hit it.”

Jim: “Dylan, Killers, Kings of Leon, Robert Plant.”

Hunter: “There are too many moments to narrow down, but a few that stand out are the recent reunion of Turnpike Troubadours, The Strokes, meeting Buckethead, multiple Jack White shows, Green Day. ... The list goes on and on.”

Chad: “There are so many amazing moments that we’ve been a part of over the last 20 years. It’s hard to narrow it down. One that will always stick out to me, was when the L.A. Times named the Cain’s Ballroom in their top 12 places to see live music in America. It was amazing to know that people all over America and the world see what we feel everyday. There’s not a better place in the world to see live music than at the Cain’s Ballroom.”