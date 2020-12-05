Tulsans of the Year: After a career of seeking truth, an editor leaves a letter to readers

After years of getting letters to the editor, this editor decided to write back.

Susan Ellerbach spent 35 years at the Tulsa World, working her way from a reporter to the top job in the newsroom. In 2014, she became the ninth executive editor since the first Tulsa World print edition published before statehood in 1905.

In her letter that was printed the week she retired in September, she reminded Tulsans of the importance of journalism in today’s world, not the talking heads that crowd cable channels. She told readers who relied on them to get their “news” that those aren’t actual broadcasts that report news.

“They are personalities who take news events and load them with opinion based on the interests and beliefs that sophisticated research tells them the audience would like to see,” she wrote. “Be aware of what news is and where you’re getting it.”

The Tulsa World newsroom, she wrote, is home to journalists who are “providing more news about what directly affects you than you can get anywhere else.”