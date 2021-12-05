The shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” has been showered with universal acclaim. Co-creator Sterlin Harjo was asked if there has been any comment or any specific bit of feedback that has been the most meaningful to him.

“I think when Native parents tell me or they thank me that their kid is enjoying it and watching it with them and seeing themselves on TV for the first time and how that has made a difference,” he said. “I think that’s my favorite comment.”

“Reservation Dogs” is a groundbreaking venture because the series features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team. The series, shot primarily in Okmulgee, isn’t an outsider’s stereotypical depiction of Natives. “Reservation Dogs” follows four youths on the modern-day rez and provides a look at Indigenous life that should ring familiar to many Oklahomans, especially those raised in small towns.

Harjo, who co-created “Reservation Dogs” with New Zealand filmmaker Taiki Waititi, has been selected a Tulsan of the Year by Tulsa World Magazine because of the series’ significant and positive impact and because of the attention the series has brought to Oklahoma and Indigenous peoples.

“We couldn’t be happier with the creation, production and reception of ‘Reservation Dogs,’” David Hill, principal chief of the Muscogee Nation, said. “Every level of this series is authentic, with Native artists creating and telling Native stories. Representation matters, and an accurate portrayal of our way of life to a global audience is both refreshing and revolutionary.”

Harjo, a Tulsa resident for about 16 years, was asked for his thoughts about being chosen a Tulsan of the Year and said this: “You know, it’s cool. It feels good. I’ve been here for a long time, working hard. It’s very nice to be recognized for it. I love Tulsa. I have made it my home, and it has been a choice to make it my home. I love the music. I love the arts scene. I love the people. And it’s just my vibe and my temperature and my pace. I like it a lot.”

Harjo and cast members attended a premiere for “Reservation Dogs” in August at Circle Cinema. One month later, FX announced that the series had been renewed for a second season. Also in September, Harjo and the four primary cast members — D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor — were invited to appear at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. They spoke about the importance of Indigenous representation.

“To be able to do that, to know that you’re sort of making history, it’s all very overwhelming and you have to keep your perspective,” Harjo said, adding that it was a wonderful feeling to experience the moment with the actors from the series.

Harjo said he hoped people would love “Reservation Dogs” and respond well to it, but he didn’t think people would love the show as much as they do.

“You can’t expect that unless you’re a psycho,” he said. “So I was just hoping that people enjoyed it, and they seem to enjoy it. It beat all my expectations, really, the way people reacted to it.”

Was there one moment that made him realize how much the show was being embraced?

“I think it was when the memes started coming in,” he said. “When all the memes started happening, I was like, ‘Wow, they really like this.’”

Where do we go from here?

Harjo and the creatives behind “Reservation Dogs” are plotting the second season. He hopes people will like the second season as much or more than the first season, and he’s hoping there will be a season three: “I think we’re headed in that direction.”

Without giving anything away, is there anything Harjo can say about season two? After a pause, he said he can’t think of anything because he and others are in the middle of writing it. He is, admittedly, slam busy thanks to “Reservation Dogs.”

“It’s very insane,” he said. “I didn’t know. People at FX and different places kept telling me ‘You know, this is going to change your life,’ once they started seeing the show. And I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. Sure. I’m going to be be able to deal with this.’ But it buckles you a little bit at first. I wasn’t quite ready for the response.”

Harjo, though busy, also said it’s a “great” busy: “I cannot complain.”

Kaniehtiio Horn, the actress who played Deer Lady in a season one episode of “Reservation Dogs,” said “good for him” when told that Harjo was being honored as a Tulsan of the Year.

“He deserves everything good that comes his way,” she said. “He has opened so many doors for so many people and so many friends of mine.”

Watch Now: See and Be Scene: Episode 37

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.