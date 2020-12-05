Tulsan of the Year: Lauren Landwerlin leads invaluable public-service campaign for Saint Francis during pandemic

Beyond the free masks themselves, the publicity around the giveaway helped spread the word about masks in general, reshaping the public’s response to the pandemic.

“People know the Saint Francis brand and trust it,” she says, “I think hearing it from us, some people might take it more seriously.”

Landwerlin’s team has continued a public-service campaign ever since to urge people to keep wearing masks. And the effort made a particularly big impact in October, when a Sunday ad in the Tulsa World described Saint Francis as being at a “critical capacity,” with more patients than ever hospitalized with COVID-19.

The ad, with inpatient data, “was a move outside of our norm,” Landwerlin said.

“It was bold and direct, the message was clear — we’re headed in the wrong direction.”

The ad drew attention from national media, “but most importantly, I hope it shone a light on what our frontline staff are facing every day,” Landwerlin said. “My job is to tell our story. And those numbers and the lives impacted by them are a tragic story that needed to be told.”