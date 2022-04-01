 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: The life of Chief Photographer Tom Gilbert

Tulsa World Chief Photographer Tom Gilbert talks about the photos of the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve he took for this month’s Tulsa World Magazine’s cover story of the 14 most beautiful places in Oklahoma. He also tells Editor Jason Collington about some of the photos in his career that have stuck with him and about his What The Ale blog where he writes about local beers.

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

