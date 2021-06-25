 Skip to main content
Tulsa World Magazine summer edition comes out Sunday
Tulsa World Magazine summer edition comes out Sunday

Summer magazine cover

For the first time, the Tulsa World Magazine will be in the Sunday print edition for home delivery subscribers and in single copies available at grocery and convenience stores across the area.

This summer edition is the music and movies issue with features on the filming of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the latest on the famous Church Studio and the history and struggles of the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame.

The magazine also includes a section on how the local arts organizations are opening back up including schedules of upcoming events. There’s a local casino guide, a sneak peek at items in the upcoming OKPOP Museum and much more.

To subscribe to the Tulsa World or to Tulsa World Magazine, go to tulsaworld.com/subscribe or call 918-582-0921 or toll-free at 800-444-6552.

Copies of the magazine can also be mailed to you for $4.95 by calling 918-581-8584.

Tulsa World's Jimmie Tramel and James Watts talk about Tulsan Jim Halsey's impact on Oak Ridge Boys.

 

 

