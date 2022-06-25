 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Magazine summer edition comes out Sunday

The summer edition of Tulsa World Magazine comes out Sunday and features stories about Oklahoma’s ranches, photos of the state’s many rodeo sport events and the exploding popularity of cowboy culture.

This issue also includes a profile of the Tulsa Vipers, pilots of the 138th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard.

And there’s a Casino Guide showcasing the thrilling gaming action at area casinos.

To subscribe to the Tulsa World or to Tulsa World Magazine, go to tulsaworld.com/subscribe or call 918-582-0921 or toll-free at 800-444-6552.

You can also get copies of the magazine mailed to you for $4.95 by calling 918-581-8584. They can also be found at more than 100 locations throughout the city.

 

