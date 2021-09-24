Tulsa World Magazine fall edition comes out Sunday

The fall edition of the Tulsa World Magazine comes out Sunday and features our annual list of 50 things that you should do, see, eat and experience this year.

We also have a compelling interview with Danny Boy O’Connor, director of the Outsiders House Museum. O’Connor opens up about his fast-paced music star life in House of Pain and hard times he faced before coming to Tulsa.

If fall makes you feel like getting out and going somewhere, we’ve got some tours that you should take. See local outdoor art, trace the lives of Oklahoma music stars and get on the gravy trail to try some of our favorite diners in the region.

To subscribe to the Tulsa World or to Tulsa World Magazine, go to tulsaworld.com/subscribe or call 918-582-0921 or toll-free at 800-444-6552.

Copies of the magazine can also be mailed to you for $4.95 by calling 918-581-8584. They can also be found at more than 100 locations throughout the city.

Featured video: