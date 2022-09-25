Tulsa Trailblazers: William Skelly was integral in growth of oil industry, Tulsa football

The right-field fence, abutting the Midland Valley Railroad tracks in the southeast corner of downtown Tulsa, stood just 274 feet from home plate at McNulty Park, home of the city’s first minor league baseball team.

The short field helped the Tulsa Oilers win five pennants and six batting titles in the 1920s. But it caused serious problems for the University of Tulsa football team, which also played home games at the stadium.

A full-length gridiron wouldn’t fit, so the playing field measured only 90 yards. Once the ball got close to the end zone, the refs would move it back 10 yards to make up the difference. And if somebody broke a big play, it was a judgment call on whether to count it as a touchdown.

Sometimes the refs decided a player would have been tackled short of the goal line if the goal line had been where it was supposed to be. But fans didn’t always agree, and hardly a game passed without controversy.

Tulsa finally got a proper football stadium after oil tycoon William Skelly pledged $125,000 if another $175,000 could be raised for the project.

As a teenager in Pennsylvania in the 1890s, Skelly had helped his father haul oil-field supplies in a horse-drawn wagon. He later went to work as a tool dresser, making $2.50 a day in the state’s famous Venango Oil Field.

He moved to Tulsa in 1912 to build a career as an independent producer until he incorporated Skelly Oil in 1919, building a fully integrated company that pumped oil from its own wells and sold gasoline at its own service stations.

A lot of his fortune came from developing the Burbank Field in Osage County, where Skelly developed a special relationship with the Osage Nation. The tribe made him an honorary member and gave him an Osage name, Wah-Tah-In-Kah, which means “sassy chief.”

He preferred it to his other nickname, “Mr. Tulsa,” a title that is said to have made him grimace from modesty. But he earned it with seemingly ubiquitous support of every major charity and good cause in town, especially the University of Tulsa.

Construction of Skelly Stadium began on May 11, 1930, and was finished in time for an Oct. 4 game against Arkansas. TU recovered a Razorback fumble on the opening kickoff then scored a touchdown in the north end zone on the first play from scrimmage in stadium history.

Tulsa won 26–6.

The stadium now seats 30,000, roughly twice its original capacity. The name changed to Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in 2007 during an $18 million renovation.

