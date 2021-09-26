Tulsa Trailblazers: QT co-founder Burt Holmes lives ‘in the middle’ with even-keeled disposition

Holmes wasn’t going to stake his entire future on it, either. After working for his father for more than 10 years, he established his own firm, Burt B. Holmes and Associates, which evolved into the Tulsa-based Holmes Organisation.

“That’s how I made a living consistently through my ups and downs, which have been substantial,” he said. “I have lost a lot of money in deals and I’ve made some money in deals. Some deals made up for a lot of losses in other deals. QuikTrip was one, for sure.”

Financial success has allowed him to be generous with a wide range of local causes, including the University of Tulsa, the Gilcrease Museum, Family and Children’s Services and the Tulsa Philharmonic.

He became involved in efforts to open the Tulsa Botanic Garden after discovering that Tulsa was the only city its size in the United States that didn’t already have a botanic garden.