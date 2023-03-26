Let’s start with a mom story.

Decades ago, Tim Blake Nelson was a student at Brown University. Mom — Ruth Kaiser Nelson — inquired about his summer plans.

“I said I was going to come home and stay in that house with her where I had grown up and get a job and be in Tulsa for the summer, which seemed pretty appealing to me,” Nelson said.

Mom was apparently thinking beyond that summer. She asked Tim what he wanted to do after college. He talked about becoming a Latin teacher or professor, or perhaps an underwater archeologist.

“What about acting?” she said. “You did that in high school.”

“That feels unlikely,” he replied.

Mom wisdom: “Now is the time when you have no family to whom you’re responsible,” she said. “You don’t even have a girlfriend. And you can go do anything and be anywhere and take a chance. Why don’t you try to get on at one of these summer theaters?”

That’s what he did.

“And then I returned to college that fall with a completely different mindset,” he said.

“I was going to pursue acting in college. By the time I was a senior, I was still majoring in classics, but I was intent on going to graduate school as an actor. I’m one of those rare people whose parent encouraged that he go into the arts.”

Also rare: entering the arts and achieving what Nelson has achieved. An actor, playwright and filmmaker with more than 100 screen credits, Nelson was asked what qualities he possesses that helped him “make it.”

“I think undeniably with people who succeed in the arts, there is a measure of talent, but that’s only part of it,” he said. “One also has to play well with others, particularly in the collaborative arts. One has to continue to challenge him or herself, and one has to be there fully when the opportunities present themselves.”

Nelson embraced a new challenge and became a novelist in 2023. His debut, “City of Blows,” is a group portrait of four men grappling for control of a script in a radically changing Hollywood, alias the City of Blows.

When writers give advice on their craft, they suggest writing what you know. Nelson knows Tinseltown, though he had to research other locales in the book.

“The industry stuff I know intimately, and I certainly leaned on my decades of experience,” he said.

Nelson returned to his hometown to attend a Feb. 8 book launch event, presented by Magic City Books, at Congregation B’Nai Emunah. Organizers set 420 chairs in front of the stage, and there was a body in every chair. Quotes from Nelson in this story are from a book launch Q&A moderated by Jeff Martin and from an interview that took place the following day.

Near the end of the next-day interview, Nelson was asked if there was anything he wanted to say he hadn’t gotten an opportunity to say yet.

“I’ll be very open with you that it’s very difficult to get people to read a novel — even people who love to read, because we are more and more distracted by the immediate and the easily consumed with more and more screens in front of us,” he said.

“And so I just hope people will take the time to give this book a try because I think they’ll find it engaging. I think as gratified as I will be during this entire process was the turnout in Tulsa on a cold, rainy night to listen to two guys talk about a book. And that’s why I love Tulsa.”

An acting career: 'Maybe I could do this'

The movies Nelson watched while growing up in Tulsa were mostly Westerns that aired Sunday afternoons on TV. He saw first-run movies in theaters, but not art films.

“My first encounter with art films was watching Sergio Leone Westerns, which I do consider art films because they are so subjectively made,” he said.

Nelson, asked if he saw any movies that made him say “I want to be on movie screens,” again referenced Leone’s Westerns.

“I really loved watching Lee van Cleef,” he said. “And I did envision that as one of the most rarefied lives imaginable, to be able to travel the world, such as going to Italy or Spain to shoot a Western set in the United States, as an ideal sort of life."

At the book launch event, Martin asked Nelson if he was initially resistant to Western roles. Being from Oklahoma and all, a person wouldn’t want to get typecast.

The question led to Nelson telling a story about feeling blessed to have any kind of career. He prefaced it by saying he did a lot of theater at Holland Hall and, when sharing the story, he name-dropped two teachers, Karen Henry Clark and Ron Palma, who encouraged him in his endeavors.

“Every single person in this room can probably point back — I hope, anyway — to teachers who are incredibly meaningful to them,” he said.

“Even with that support, I didn’t imagine having a career as an actor because I just thought, 'well, I’m kind of sawed off at 5-foot-5 and a half.' That half inch is very important to me,” he said.

“And I wasn’t going to win any beauty contests. I just thought (an acting career) just feels so remote and unlikely to me. So I thought I was gonna be a Latin teacher or a Latin professor or maybe an English teacher, again going back to Karen Clark and Ron Palma because they meant so much to me and I thought ‘I want to do that for other kids.’”

When Nelson pursued acting in college, he met kids from New York and Los Angeles and Chicago who had been exposed to theater and film in ways he wasn’t “because back then, we didn’t have an institution in this city like Circle Cinema, which is just an incredible place. It’s the Magic City Books of cinema in Tulsa. I met these kids, though, who had been exposed in that way, and I thought, 'oh, maybe I could do this.' And there are weird-looking people in movies. You need them to make the lead look more handsome and tall. It was only then that I realized maybe this is possible. So any career at all was appealing to me.”

Nelson pursued post-graduate studies at Juilliard. In a past Tulsa World interview, he said he and fellow Tulsan Jeanne Tripplehorn tried out the same day for Juilliard: “We had two of us from Tulsa (picked for) a class of 20, out of more than 1,000 auditioning for the slots.”

Nelson’s first listed credit on IMDb is for recurring characters on “The Unnaturals,” a sketch comedy show that aired around the dawn of the 1990s on Ha!, one of the first cable comedy channels in the U.S. Ha! merged with The Comedy Channel to form Comedy Central.

“I was on that with this wonderful comedic actress who ended up on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Siobhan Fallon, and also with Paul Feig, who has become one of our leading comic directors,” Nelson said of his “Unnaturals” experiences.

Though uncredited, Nelson made his first film appearance in a shot-in-Tulsa motion picture. He auditioned for a spot in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Outsiders” and became an extra in “Rumble Fish,” a Coppola film shot immediately after “The Outsiders” in 1982 (the same year Nelson picked up his high school diploma).

Nelson’s first speaking role in a film came in Nora Ephron’s directorial debut, 1992’s “This is My Life.” At the starting line of his career, he was in a cast with Dan Aykroyd and Carrie Fisher.

“What was most exciting for me was to be on set with Julie Kavner,” Nelson said of the film’s star, best known for playing the lead character’s sister in the TV series “Rhoda” and for voicing Marge Simpson in “The Simpsons.”

“I think she’s a beautifully natural actor. Smart. Kind. Funny. And just so gorgeously watch-able. And then Nora was going to put her at the center of the movie. It was incredibly exciting. Even more exciting was to be on set with Nora Ephron.”

Even gifted actors need to catch a break along the way. For Nelson, that break is the obvious one — the 2000 Coen Brothers film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” It opened the floodgates for things to come his way.

“And it hasn’t stopped,” he said.

But something else did.

“I pretty much stopped having to audition after ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?' came out,” he said, acknowledging that he disliked auditioning.

“I know a few people who like to audition, but I’m glad I did it for 10 years, which I did do. Most of all, it taught me to appreciate getting work at all. If I had the success immediately coming out of drama school that ‘O Brother’ brought me, I don’t think I would be as appreciative of the career that I have.”

It’s called acting for a reason, but Nelson — Ivy League-educated, ultra-literate — seems nothing like his character in “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” Guess what? Delmar was no dummy.

“One of the most important lessons I learned at Juilliard was to advocate for the characters I play and always to look up to them and not down on them,” Nelson said.

“So I never considered Delmar to be stupid or dimwitted or dull, but rather to be innocent of knowledge. My wife and I had just had our first son, Henry, and I saw that in him. His fascination with the world was my guide with Delmar. And Joel and Ethan wrote the character that way because they also advocate for the characters they write. So all of that made it easy to close any distances between Delmar and me.”

Talking about the personal impact of “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” Nelson said it was a life-changer — and, bonus — he learned a lot of life lessons.

“There was a period there when I feel that I became complacent,” he said. “I’ve now been doing this long enough to where I can see a kind of trough in my acting. Some jobs I had — mainly jobs with James Franco on his smaller indie films, and then working with Daniel Day Lewis — brought me out of that trough, because I suddenly understood I had become complacent and I had taken a lot for granted, and I felt like I kind of had it figured out as an actor and that made my work less interesting. I’m now committing more to roles than I ever have, and that makes the work a lot more exciting.”

In the aftermath of “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” Nelson appeared in 18 films released between 2002 and 2006, including “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.” He did that one for Henry.

Said Nelson, “A movie I was going to direct fell through, and I called my agent and said, ‘Look, I now have this free summer. Is there anything you can find me?’ Two days later, my manager and agent called and they said, ‘Well, we have an offer for you to do 'Scooby-Doo 2.'’ I was on the phone in my son’s room. ... And I said, somewhat derisively, ‘Scooby-Doo 2?’ And then Henry (then age 6) looked up at me, and he said ‘You can be in 'Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?’ And I said ‘All right, I’m going to do this.’

“But I also feel incredibly lucky to have been in what I consider one of the great young adult movies ever made, which was ‘Holes,’ and I wouldn’t trade that for anything because it was so well directed by Andy Davis, and I got to work with Jon Voight and Sigourney Weaver and it was a young Shia LeBeouf’s first movie, and that was a real high point.”

Nelson is, like Ryan Reynolds, among actors who have been in projects that sprang from both the Marvel and DC comic book universes. As a kid, Nelson was more into Archie and Doonesbury than superhero comics.

His DC-linked project was the 2019 HBO series “Watchmen,” a spin-off from Alan Moore’s acclaimed graphic novel of the same name. “Watchmen” was nominated for 26 Emmys and won 11.

“I’m just proud to have been a part of what is now considered to be a landmark TV series, and I give all credit to Damon Lindelof and Tom Spezialy and Nicole Kassell and, of course, Regina King, who were leading that show,” he said. “To be able to play a supporting role was an honor and also to represent the state of Oklahoma in a story about Tulsa that emanated from the race massacre and had characters who were grappling with that in constructive ways.”

Nelson is a two-time Marvel character. He was Samuel Sterns in 2008’s “Incredible Hulk” starring Edward Norton, and he was the Mole Man, the Fantastic Four’s first villain, in 2015’s “Fantastic Four.” He’ll soon reprise one of the roles.

“At the end of Hulk, my character, Samuel Sterns, Mr. Blue, is irradiated and is set up to become the Leader,” Nelson said. “They didn’t make Hulk 2. And so I thought, 'well, that’s that.' And then I got a call about a year ago saying ‘Would you like to come back into the MCU?’ It was all very mysterious. And I said ‘Yes.’ And I didn’t know what it could possibly mean because I hadn’t heard they were going to do a Hulk standalone movie with Mark Ruffalo. And the producer called me and said, ‘Well, we want to bring back the Leader as the villain for Captain America.’”

So, Sterns will return in “Captain America: New World Order,” starring Anthony Mackie as the Sam Wilson version of Captain America in 2024. Look for Nelson also in “Dune 2” later this year.

“I actually wish that more people were going to movie theaters,” Nelson said during his book launch event. “I still go to the movies because I think there is no substitute for that sound and the big screen and being with strangers in the dark. I really do like going to movie theaters with people I don’t know. It’s a collective experience.”

Writing a novel? That’s a solo mission.

Novice novelist

Nelson has written and published three plays produced off-Broadway in New York, and he has directed five films, including four that he wrote.

“When I started writing a novel, I didn’t put any pressure on myself that it be something anybody else would ever see, because I have never written a novel before,” he said at the book launch event.

“I also grew up in a household that venerated books. We had a substantial library in our house. We were always reading. We were always expected to talk about what we were reading. I certainly didn’t want to sully the form with an effort that wasn’t creditable.”

Continuing, Nelson told a story about being in a play in which the playwright had included an “inadvisable” line. “Does the world really need another play?"

“Somebody in the audience where we were performing it shouted 'no.' So I always had this admonishing voice in my head: Does the world really need another novel?”

Nelson kept typing anyway and, again, if nobody ever lays eyes on this novel, that’s OK.

“Removing that pressure on me helped the process immensely,” he said.

About three-quarters of the way through the original draft, Nelson decided he might have something worth publishing.

“It was exciting to get the first hardback in the mail,” he said. “I was utterly floored by that. I have to give a lot of credit to my mother, who just passed away. She taught my siblings and I to appreciate what a book really means. And so to be able to hold one of my own is incredibly meaningful.”

About that library in Nelson’s childhood home: He said it was two full walls of books, and it was in a room that doubled as an office for his mother. All those books could be seen from the vantage point of the dinner table in the next room.

“It was both intimidating and enticing, and it instructed all of us to respect the power and importance of the written word,” Nelson said.

Nelson said his father loved writers like Ernest Hemingway, John O’Hara, John Cheever and Raymond Carver. His mother loved William Faulkner. Different strokes.

“We were told to read books by my parents,” Nelson said. “The books my father was recommending were far simpler. It was ‘The Old Man and the Sea,’ a little bit of (John) Steinbeck and John O’Hara short stories. I read a lot of those. And then as we got older it, was, OK, you can start to choose what you are going to read. And we had this library.”

Young Tim scoured the library for something he might like and chose Peter Benchley’s “Jaws.” Just about everyone this side of Amity and back has seen “Jaws,” but the book is racier than Steven Spielberg’s film.

“I was just entering puberty at that point and, man, that was crazy,” Nelson said. “Hooper, the marine biologist, he is getting it on with the wife of Roy Scheider’s character in the book. ... And then I thought, 'well, I like these books.' So I started looking for books that looked like that. So I read (Peter Maas') ‘Serpico.’”

Nelson said he was introduced to “Portnoy’s Complaint” when he was 15 and that changed his life.

“That’s a little raunchy, too, but the prose, I just couldn’t believe what I was reading,” Nelson said. “And this wasn’t an author who was important to my parents. My father later got into Roth because I had recommended him. Then I just devoured everything I could read by Philip Roth. And then that led me to Saul Bellow. To read Philip Roth’s prose is so muscular and exciting.”

Nelson suspects he has always wanted to try to write a novel. It just took — if you start the clock from the time he was 10 — 45 years and a lot of reading to get to this point. Factor in life experiences, too.

“I really believe that had I tried to do this in my 20s, 30s or 40s, it really wouldn’t have worked,” he said.

His book about the complications of getting a film made owes its existence to the complications of getting a film made. When he started writing the novel, he had three screenplays he was trying to get made. If any of them had gotten a greenlight then, he probably wouldn’t have tackled the novel, which was three years in the making.

Martin asked interesting questions at the book launch event, including this one: Who did Nelson first ask to read the novel? The answer was a friend, “fantastically talented” actor and former Juilliard classmate David Aaron Baker.

“What I love about David Aaron Baker is he’s as smart as most people I know, and he’s probably also the most unpretentious person I know,” Nelson said.

In telling the book launch crowd about Baker, Nelson said Tulsa used to be a test market (and maybe that’s still the case) because of its middle-of-the-country status.

“The people here are smart, cool, authentic,” he said. “That’s the way I like to think of us. I think of David that same way, and he’s from Normal, Illinois, which to me feels like an adjunct of Tulsa. He is always my first reader for everything — plays, screenplays. I said, ‘well, David, I’ve got a big one for you.’”

Nelson said Baker read it and said “This works. I was engaged. You’ve got to put this out.”

One of the reasons Nelson wrote the book is to capture Los Angeles from an insider’s point of view. Chronologically, the setting is what we all just endured. Nelson recalled being in Los Angeles as the COVID-19 pandemic was on its way. He was there for about two weeks doing promotion for “Watchmen” and the film “Just Mercy.”

“I looked around at this place about which I was writing, hopefully in a deep way,” he said. “And there was the approach of COVID, there was the Me Too movement, and, even pre-George Floyd, BLM — Black Lives Matter — and also wildfires. I thought, 'well, I have to specify when this takes place, and it’s right now.' So I went back and revised the timeline of the book and then kept writing forward through that as COVID really became something.”

Nelson hopes that, 20 years from now, people will look at the novel as kind of an archive (even through there are satirical aspects) of that specific moment of time in Hollywood.

Nelson’s takeaway from writing the book?

“I want to write another one,” he said. “And I’m already doing that. I’m not sure when I’ll finish it because I’ve got a lot of other stuff going on, but I think I’ve written over half of it.”

Nelson said he feels more productive than ever, but what excites him most is his two oldest sons are beginning to create (youngest son is interested in international relations).

“And they are Vesuvian in their offerings in that the ideas keep coming and they’re explosive and hot and surprising and suffused with lava and fire,” he said. “If I don’t write another word, it really will be enough for me just to watch them do it.”