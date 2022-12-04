Treat yourself to luxury: These upscale suites at Tulsa hotels are worth saving up for

Whether you want to celebrate a New Year's Eve to remember, have a special occasion coming up or are just wanting to treat yourself, Tulsa hotels have the perfect getaway options for you.

These rooms and top suites at Hotel Indigo, The Mayo Hotel, Ambassador Hotel, River Spirit Casino Resort, Osage Casino, the Hard Rock Hotel and Tulsa Club Hotel are certainly worth the splurge.

Ambassador Hotel

The iconic Ambassador Hotel's Ambassador Suite is one of the most luxurious stays in Tulsa. This suite spans 600 square feet and features a separate living area and bedroom with a king bed and a 42-inch flat-screen TV. You can also enjoy this room's large sofa and easy chair, spacious dressing area and vanity and large walk-in shower.

Hotel Indigo

Located in downtown Tulsa's Blue Dome District, Hotel Indigo's King Suite is a spacious stay that features its own living room with a balcony, two TVs, its own bathroom and a mini fridge. The attached king bedroom has its own bathroom and refrigerator.

The Mayo Hotel

The luxurious Signature Suite at The Mayo Hotel has everything you'll need for a lavish stay. This 800-square-foot space features a living room, king bedroom, desk space and a butler's kitchen with a microwave, sink and refrigerator. As an added bonus, you can relax in the oversized soaking bathtub as you end your day.

Tulsa Club Hotel

The Petite Lounge Suite at the Tulsa Club Hotel offers classic charm with modern amenities. You'll enjoy this 730-square-foot suite's hardwood floors, 1927 original mosaic fireplace, wet bar and spacious living area, along with a king-sized bed and large bathroom. From your window, you'll get an unparalleled view of the eastern Tulsa skyline.

Hard Rock Hotel

Live like a rock star while you stay in a king suite at the Hard Rock Hotel. These high-end rooms feature sophisticated decor, a sitting area and a massive walk-in shower to help you unwind after your day.

Osage Casino

The Grotto Room at Osage Casino is a perfect place to host a gathering with friends or coworkers. This large suite has a spacious living area with a wet bar as well as multiple TVs, card tables and plenty of seating.

River Spirit Casino Resort

With an unparalleled view of the Arkansas River and the Tulsa skyline, the Signature Suite at River Spirit Casino Resort will feel like your own slice of paradise. This 1,030-square-foot room has a sectional couch and club chairs, a powder room and a private bedroom with a king size bed, as well as a walk-in shower and bathtub.