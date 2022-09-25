The original 'Reservation Dog': Wes Studi left rural Oklahoma to achieve California dream

When Oklahoma actor Wes Studi was presented an Academy Award for career achievement in 2019, it was important and meaningful to include historical context.

Studi, who is Cherokee, became the second Indigenous person from North America to be honored with an Oscar.

The first was was Cree musician Buffy Sainte-Marie, a Canadian who, in 1983, won an Oscar for co-writing the song “Up Where We Belong.”

Confirmed: Studi is up where he belongs — on theater screens and on television screens.

Studi was asked during a phone interview if there was anything he watched as a youth that made him yearn to be on the screen.

There was never any exact moment like that, “but I did ask about Jay Silverheels. I used to watch ‘The Lone Ranger’ on television as a young man. I once asked my dad if we could do something like that, be on TV. He said, ‘No, I don’t think so. Most of the people on TV are like 6-foot tall and blond-haired and blue-eyed.’ And I pretty much took that as ‘probably not.’

“But I did enjoy seeing Jay Silverheels (as Tonto). He was the anomaly. He was not the regular thing. At that time, I guess maybe he and Chief Dan George were about the only real Natives that were working in show business — well, not the only ones who were working, but (they were) identifiably so as actors.”

Now Studi is part of the critically acclaimed and groundbreaking series “Reservation Dogs,” which features Indigenous creatives in front of and behind the camera. Studi debuted as the character Bucky in the fifth episode of season one, and he returned to help launch season two.

“Reservation Dogs” is shot primarily in Okmulgee and is centered on four Indigenous youths — Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Bear Smallhill (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese (Lane Factor) — who hatch a plan to leave rural Oklahoma and head to California. If you grew up in small-town Oklahoma, you might feel like you grew up with some of these characters.

“Absolutely,” Studi said. “In a way, it was what I decided to do, which was to leave Oklahoma and go to L.A. back when I was younger.”

Studi made his trip west in pursuit of an acting dream realized. He has appeared in more than 40 films, including “Dances With Wolves,” “The Last of the Mohicans,” “Geronimo: An American Legend,” “Heat,” “Avatar,” “Hostiles” and “A Love Song,” a July release that gave him an opportunity to play a romantic lead.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, when announcing Studi had been selected for an honorary Oscar, credited him for portraying strong Native American characters with poignancy and authenticity.

Studi is Nofire Hollow authentic. Nofire Hollow is between Tahlequah and Stilwell. His family had allotments there.

“That’s where I spent the first five years of my life,” he said. “It was in the 1940s, so it was a matter of no electricity, no running water. We lived off the land, more or less. I think the only things we bought from the stores at that time were the staples like flour, sugar, salt and that kind of thing. It was definitely a different lifestyle, depending on how old you are.”

Cherokee was his first language. A 2021 GQ profile said Studi was sent to school in Muskogee when he was 5 and, after he returned for the summer, he had to ditch English and re-embrace his Native language. Said Studi in the profile: “There I am in my grandmother’s house and my grandmother looked at me after I said something in English and said, ‘Oh, no, we don’t speak that. Not in my house.’”

Studi said his family didn’t have electricity and running water until after his father got back from Korea. The family relocated from Nofire Hollow to little towns north of Tulsa. His father was a ranch worker.

Korea was his dad’s war. Vietnam awaited Wes.

After attending Chilocco Indian School (his vocational major was dry cleaning, according to U.S. Veterans Magazine), Studi enlisted at age 17 in the Oklahoma National Guard. He volunteered for active service and spent 12 months in Vietnam.

It was suggested to Studi during the phone interview that volunteering seems brave or gutsy. He’s not sure about that, “but on one hand, I wanted to see what it was like to actually live out the stories that I heard returning veterans tell while I was stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia. I was in a company of mostly returning people from Vietnam, and they just had so many stories that they were able to tell, both tragic and lighthearted, as well. It was just something that I wound up kind of testing myself. 'What would I do in that kind of a situation' is what I kept asking myself, so the only way to find out was to go over there and see. And so I did.”

So he put his life at risk to satisfy curiosity?

“Well, luckily I came back OK — fairly OK,” he said.

In 2018, one year before Studi’s honorary Oscar, the Academy Awards needed someone to go on stage during the awards ceremony and pay tribute to veterans. That someone was Studi. A montage of scenes from military movies was shown. He spoke about his Vietnam service and said this: “As a veteran, I am always appreciative when filmmakers bring to the screen stories of those who have served. Over 90 years of the Academy Awards, a number of movies with military themes have been honored at the Oscars. Let’s take a moment to pay tribute to these powerful films that shine a great spotlight on those who have fought for freedom around the world.”

Veterans weren’t the only folks who appreciated Studi’s words. So did Cherokees. Here’s why: He concluded by speaking in Cherokee. The Cherokee Nation (Studi once worked for the Cherokee Nation) followed with a tweet that provided a translation: “Hello. Appreciation to all veterans & Cherokees who’ve served. Thank you!”

Studi was amazed at how much positive feedback was generated by what he said at the Oscars. Cherokees were thrilled to hear their language spoken on Hollywood’s biggest night.

Studi, a proponent of Native rights, gravitated to activism after returning from Vietnam. The GQ profile said he joined hundreds of other activists at the Pine Ridge reservation in South Dakota. Wounded Knee was occupied for 71 days as a protest against rez conditions. The GQ story said Studi was intercepted by federal agents while on a “decoy” mission and was jailed.

Studi’s post-war activism also included joining a 1972 Trail of Broken Treaties march on Washington, D.C., and standing up against a proposed Black Fox nuclear power plant in Oklahoma.

“Those things got me on the FBI’s list for a while,” Studi told the Tulsa World in 2019.

“I came back to Oklahoma, and I had a house in Tulsa after Wounded Knee, and I could walk outside in the morning and see this car parked outside. After a while I’d wave at the guys. They were keeping an eye on me, and on others who were arrested at Wounded Knee.”

Acting didn’t become part of Studi's story until the 1980s. If you can believe everything you read on the Internet, he got involved in theater (A) because a friend suggested it would be a good place to meet girls or (B) he needed a school credit.

“Both are true,” Studi said. “I was at a point where I wanted to meet different people. I was kind of changing my life from living over in Tahlequah to living in Tulsa. My friend Jay WhiteCrow was part of the American Indian Theater Company at the time, which was growing. Within a year, or maybe two, was when they were able to actually mount an equity show (“Black Elk Speaks”) with David Carradine and Will Sampson.”

Studi was in the cast of the show, which he said ran for a number of weeks at the Performing Arts Center, which means his first paid gig was in downtown Tulsa.

Studi’s appetite was whetted for something bigger than community theater. He did the Rez Dogs thing and trekked to California.

“Probably the worst critic of that move would have been my own self, simply because of the fear of failure,” he said. “I think one of the first things that ever popped in my mind when I was even thinking about going out there was that I could go out there, find no work and then have to come back home with my tail between my legs.”

The opposite occurred. Studi beat the odds and became a working, successful actor.

“Luck and opportunity is what I think happened,” he said. “It turned out to be a good time in terms of there being productions and the fact that I had prepared myself to a certain extent. I had only done two things in front of a camera before going to L.A. ... In a way that sort of prompted me to go out there and see if there was anything I could do out there. Take a chance. See if I could do it rather than the rest of my life saying ‘what if I had?’ That’s essentially it.”

When did he “know” he could do this? He laughed and said, “I’m not sure I know it yet. After each and every job, it’s still the same old thing, I think, in terms of 'will I ever work again?' But it’s just a part of being an actor is that uncertainty that many times brings itself on. And I am happy for that.”

Studi credits “The Last of the Mohicans” as being a game-changer in his career. His performance as Magua was buzzworthy. He earned a most promising actor nomination from the Chicago Film Critics Association

“That year, I was even on the Academy Awards’ betting list,” Studi said.

Tulsa World film writer Michael Smith wrote in 2011 that Studi should have secured a best supporting actor nomination for his work in “The Last of the Mohicans.”

Wrote Smith: “Michael Mann’s take on the James Fenimore Cooper novel set during the French and Indian War was overlooked at Oscar time in multiple categories, and perhaps none more so than Studi’s frightening, tragic character of Magua, the duplicitous Huron Indian guide.”

Continuing, Smith said the role required an Indigenous actor, “but it fits the test of any deserving Academy Award-nominated performance: It’s impossible to imagine anyone else in this role, and the film wouldn’t be of the same caliber without Studi, the Cherokee County native who began acting in community theater in Tulsa.”

Studi finally got his Oscar when the Academy saluted his body of work in 2019. His career came full circle when he was asked to be part of “Reservation Dogs,” co-created by Taika Waititi and Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo. Studi lives in the Santa Fe area and got to return to home turf to play Bucky.

Studi said “Reservation Dogs” is a giant step forward for Indigenous representation on television, “especially the kind of show that it is. It’s a dramedy. It’s a coming-of-age kind of story about some young people that are surrounded by familiars."

Remember: When Studi was young, he looked for Natives on TV and saw Tonto. The world of "Reservation Dogs" is populated with an all-Indigenous cast.

"Those of us that are Native, we have never seen this on screen before," Studi said. "And here we are in 2022. It took awhile.”

