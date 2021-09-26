The Moment: Photographer captures unique sunset at football game

Light from the sunset divides the sky as the Will Rogers and Central high school football teams face off during the All-City Preview at LaFortune Stadium in Tulsa on Friday, Aug. 20.

I already had my sunset picture. I’d watched the sun set behind LaFortune Stadium from atop the visitors stands. It wasn’t much of a picture, though. The teams weren’t playing yet; they were warming up at opposite ends of the field.

A few minutes later, the last of the day’s light looked as if it had been measured with a ruler, dividing the night sky. This time, the teams were playing and they were at the north end of the field.

I walked back up to the top of the stands and made this photograph. Seconds later, the Central Braves ran the length of the field to score a touchdown against Will Rogers, and the unusual sunset faded away.