The Moment: Deep in Osage County

"I’ve been to Osage County a few times to photograph the filming of movies. On the drive out, I’m always reminded of why they choose to film movies there. The scenery will take your breath away. On May 10, I got the call to go to Fairfax to see if I could find any filming going on for the movie based on the book 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' It was a gray, cloudy day, but with good contrast. I was thinking about the light and what it would look like for the movie. Seemed perfect as I looked at the rolling hills and, standing there on a ridge, a lone black horse. It looked like the opening scene of a movie. As I whipped my car down a gravel road to turn around, I thought, 'No way that scene waits for me.' When I got back, it had, and as I raised my camera, it got better. Another horse meandered up. They both stayed facing the right way. I witnessed the perfect opening scene to any movie set in Osage County. The film crews were nowhere to be seen."