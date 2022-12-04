 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THE MOMENT

The Moment: Bald eagle sits for a closeup

Bald Eagle
Mike Simons, Tulsa World Magazine

Editor's Note

The Moment is a standing feature in Tulsa World Magazine that showcases the work of staff photographers. Each photographer offers insight into the inspiration for their photos.

Photojournalists work from our cars a lot. I spend a lot of time around the Arkansas River, either eating lunch or just roaming around the river between assignments. Sitting and looking at the river for a few moments between assignments is relaxing. And, the best part is you never know what you're going to see — kayakers, people riding wacky bikes or whole groups of runners passing by in sync in horrible weather. These are all things that have caught my attention recently.

But the best has to be when I was west of Tulsa and saw that tuft of white feathers moving in a tree. I thought there was no way I would be able to get to my trunk for my camera and put on a very long lens without the bird taking flight. But the eagle sat there and acted like it was waiting for its closeup! 

 

