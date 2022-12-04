The Moment: Bald eagle sits for a closeup

Photojournalists work from our cars a lot. I spend a lot of time around the Arkansas River, either eating lunch or just roaming around the river between assignments. Sitting and looking at the river for a few moments between assignments is relaxing. And, the best part is you never know what you're going to see — kayakers, people riding wacky bikes or whole groups of runners passing by in sync in horrible weather. These are all things that have caught my attention recently.