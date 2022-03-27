The Moment: Abandoned town of Picher is striking to look at

Oklahoma is filled with beautiful, wide open spaces. In Picher, the wide open space isn’t beautiful. As you drive into the abandoned town, the first things you see are the large piles of chat, made of zinc and lead mining waste.

Neighborhood streets are still there, but almost all that remains are foundations. A few structures remain, mostly the homes of residents who refused to sell out and be relocated. In some homes, clothes still hang in the closet. In others, baby dolls lie on the floor as if the residents just got up and walked out one day.

Near the old downtown area is the skeleton of a baseball field. The dugouts are collapsing. Out the window, instead of seeing kids playing and parents cheering them on, weeds grow out of the pavement and climb the backstop. A large chat pile looms in the distance.

The federal government gave up after years of trying to save the town and clean it up. It was torn down in 2011.