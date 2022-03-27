 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Moment: Abandoned town of Picher is striking to look at

  • 0
Picher
Mike Simons, Tulsa World Magazine

Oklahoma is filled with beautiful, wide open spaces. In Picher, the wide open space isn’t beautiful. As you drive into the abandoned town, the first things you see are the large piles of chat, made of zinc and lead mining waste.

Neighborhood streets are still there, but almost all that remains are foundations. A few structures remain, mostly the homes of residents who refused to sell out and be relocated. In some homes, clothes still hang in the closet. In others, baby dolls lie on the floor as if the residents just got up and walked out one day.

Near the old downtown area is the skeleton of a baseball field. The dugouts are collapsing. Out the window, instead of seeing kids playing and parents cheering them on, weeds grow out of the pavement and climb the backstop. A large chat pile looms in the distance.

The federal government gave up after years of trying to save the town and clean it up. It was torn down in 2011.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Tulsa mansion gains new vibe thanks to homegrown NFL player Felix Jones

Historic Tulsa mansion gains new vibe thanks to homegrown NFL player Felix Jones

For decades, many in Tulsa’s Black community viewed the mansion as a reminder of what happened the year after it was “born” — the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the destruction of Black Wall Street. Now the script for the mansion’s story is being flipped because Felix Jones has a vision for what he wants the mansion to be.

District: Brookside by day and night

District: Brookside by day and night

Tulsa’s Brookside District — also known as “the restless ribbon” — has been bustling for several decades, but it has grown into a destination all in itself in the past few years.

Bob Dylan Center readies for May 10 opening

Bob Dylan Center readies for May 10 opening

The Bob Dylan Center, located at 116 E. Reconciliation Way, will be the permanent home to more than 100,000 objects — handwritten lyrics, paintings and drawings, rare audio recordings, never-before-seen footage of live performances, musical instruments, even items of clothing.

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert