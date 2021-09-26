Take your pick of trips on Oklahoma music trail

Texas-raised music artist Clay Walker, during an August interview with the Tulsa World, began talking about the remarkable number of music artists (including buddy Toby Keith) who have come from Oklahoma.

If you love travel and you love music, travelok.com mapped out possible road trips for you.

Seek out the Oklahoma Music Trail Rhythm & Routes section of the site for a wealth of information about Oklahoma-connected music artists.

From that segment of the site, you can click on “itineraries” and take your pick of follow-the-dots maps that show which Oklahoma towns served as historically significant for Okie music stars.

Courtesy of travelok.com, here are three itineraries:

Wanda Jackson

1. Maud Historical Museum, 130 E. Main, Maud. Jackson, the queen of rockabilly, was born in Maud. Stop at this local museum, which is housed in the old Irby Drug Building, to see memorabilia and photos from Jackson as well as the drug store’s original soda fountain.

2. Wanda Jackson Boulevard in Maud. The main road that runs through Maud was renamed Wanda Jackson Boulevard.