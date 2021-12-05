We’ve come a long way from Coco Chanel’s guidance on accessories, “take off the last thing you put on,” which falls into the generally good advice category of “less is more.”

But for the next season in fashion, as the pandemic continues to wane, designers are letting us know it’s OK to subscribe to the idea that “more is more.”

You want to make an ensemble out of all your boldest garments, along with those wild shoes you haven’t been able to wear outside since you bought them online? Do it. Spring-summer 2022 is the time to show off.

