Sponsored content: Women are leading the way at Holland Hall

“It is truly probably the best gift of my whole life” to have her children at the same school, she said. “We’ve had the same hours, the same holidays and the same schedules.”

That’s not to say there aren’t challenges.

“Time management is a big one,” Fondren-Bales said. “Really being thoughtful about having good boundaries around my time” is important.

The same technology that can make it easier to check her work email day or night also can take her away from her family, she said.

“Managing child care needs is another big one,” she said.

For White, it’s “always feeling like something has to give a little bit. I have to give my whole self to one or the other at certain times,” she said.

“I think there’s always mom guilt and also a little bit of ‘head of Middle School guilt.’ You just can’t be in two places at once, but you want to be.”

White said it can be hard to wear two hats at once, understanding that her work community is her children’s school community.

Jones agreed: “Shutting off ‘Holland Hall branch head’ in the evening and becoming Mom” can be tough.