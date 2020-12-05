Sponsored content: Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art tells stories of the Holocaust

“To have a museum like this in Tulsa is something very special and very unique,” Yantz said. “We really hope this is something that Tulsa can be proud of.”

The museum houses the largest collection of Jewish art in the southwestern United States, but “there really aren’t many Jewish museums in the Midwest,” he said.

Having a Holocaust center here — the closest other ones are in Denver, St. Louis and Dallas — is important because “every story is different and every museum can’t tell every story,” he said.

Although the center’s collection totals about 16,000 artifacts, from tiny stamps to large pieces, only a small number are on display at any one time.

“We designed it to be ever-changing because this is going to be here for decades. This way, we can showcase even more of our collection,” Yantz said.

There was one big issue to resolve, however: how to display Nazi artifacts without glorifying what the Nazis did.

“It was tricky, but I think we did really well,” Yantz said.