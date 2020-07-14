Danny Stanley had a dream one night that he could make flutes.
“So I started trying to do it. I bought a cheap flute and tore it apart to see how it was made, but that wasn’t much help. So I started trying to make them again and again until I had a pile of wood about 2 or 3 feet tall,” he said. “Then I joined a Native American flute circle and learned a lot from other flute makers. It’s just been in me from that dream.”
And he’s been blessed with success for the past 17 years that he’s pursued the passion.
“They sell pretty well all over the world and pretty close to all the states in America,” Stanley said.
The flutes range in price from about $40-$150 and are made from fallen wood.
“We take dead trees limbs and bring them back to life with music,” Stanley said. “We don’t ever cut a live tree to make flutes.”
He used to have a website, but he doesn’t need it anymore. Customers find him through word of mouth.
“It started out where I would put them on Ebay to sell overseas and people would buy them and tell other people about it. They want the authentic Native American flutes overseas,” he said.
Stanley guesses that he gives away as many as he sells. “I’m just doing what I love to do,” he said.
Born and raised in Collinsville, Stanley is an Army veteran and was recently elected to be the commissioner for Ward 3 in the city. He is also Cherokee and serves as the chairman of the Victory Cherokee Organization.
The city of Collinsville salutes Stanley for his renowned flute making and his service to our country and city of Collinsville.
Stanley can be reached through email at eagleofflight16@gmail.com.