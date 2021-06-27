With summer ahead, Silver Dollar City Attractions in Branson, Missouri — just a three-to-four-hour drive from Tulsa — offers a family getaway full of adventure.

Now celebrating a 60th Diamond Jubilee, “The City” offers 40 rides and attractions, a resident crafts colony 100-strong, nine world-class festivals or events and award-winning home-style foods.

Ozark history and legacy come to life in the new Rivertown with a $23 million river rafting adventure, Mystic River Falls — the tallest drop of a water raft ride in the Western Hemisphere, themed after a mysterious river found in the City’s massive Marvel Cave. Other highlights are the new Rivertown Smokehouse and a new cinnamon bread bakery. Guests can eat their way through the park with the just-introduced Tasting Passports — sample everything from BBQ to specialties created by the park’s culinary team.

For your thrill seekers, the roller coasters don’t disappoint, including the fastest, tallest, steepest spinning roller coaster in the world, Time Traveler, and the wood coaster, Outlaw Run, known for a massive drop and a double barrel roll finale. For more information, go to silverdollarcity.com

And what could be better than a relaxing ride on Showboat Branson Belle? Enjoy a four-deck reimagining of an authentic 1880s paddle wheeler of yesteryear, celebrating a quarter-century on Table Rock Lake. The Showboat Branson Belle offers noon, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. cruises.

Passengers can explore scenic decks, enjoy award-winning magician Christopher James and a high-energy variety show. Each cruise offers a three-course meal prepared in the Ship’s Galley. Premium seating with a chef-crafted menu is also available. For more, go to showboatbransonbelle.com

For the water park lovers in your family, White Water features 2 million gallons of fun and 13 acres of water rides, slides and waves. Enjoy the high tide of the 500,000-gallon Surf’s Up Wave Pool, float your cares away on the Aloha River or splash with little ones in Coconut Cove. For high thrills, take a 70-degree, 40-foot plunge at a screaming 26 feet per second on KaPau Plummet or brave the side-by-side freefall drop slides at Kalani Towers.

Silver Dollar City Contest

Silver Dollar City is celebrating a 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee with a contest that could bring your family to the 1880s-style theme park in the Ozarks to make memories that will last a lifetime.

For a chance at winning the Silver Dollar City 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Family Adventure Prize Package valued at more than $1,500, send us your favorite family memory of Silver Dollar City or a memory you would like to make. Include a telephone number and an email address, if you have one.

The amazing trip package includes:

Up to six tickets to Silver Dollar City’s 1880s theme park, including lunch and front-of-the-line passes.

Up to six tickets to White Water’s 2 million gallons of fun and 13 acres of water slides, rides and waves or another seasonal attraction.

A Showboat Branson Belle cruise for up to six with three-course meal, panoramic views of Table Rock Lake and high-energy show.

One family-sized cabin for two nights at the Silver Dollar City Campground or comparable lodging.

The deadline for contest entries is July 25. Send your story to Attn: Nicole Marshall Middleton, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK, 74102 or email them to scene@tulsaworld.com. Winners will be announced in the Aug. 8 edition of the Tulsa World Scene section.

