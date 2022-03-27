PGA Championship an economic boon for city of Tulsa

When Tulsa hosts a weekend of NCAA Tournament basketball games, the result is an economic impact of about $15 million.

The Chili Bowl races have never been adequately celebrated as an annual asset for the Tulsa economy. The week-long Chili Bowl typically generates $30 million for local hotels, restaurants and pubs.

Chili Bowl founder Emmett Hahn is a Tulsa hero for having said no to huge-money offers to move his event to larger markets.

While March Madness basketball and the Chili Bowl are high-profile, lucrative events for Tulsa, major-championship golf is on an altogether different level of revenue generation.

For the eighth time since 1958, Southern Hills Country Club soon will be the site of a professional golf major championship — the PGA Championship, scheduled for May 19-22.

When the 2001 U.S. Open was played in Tulsa, there was an impact of $65 million on the Tulsa economy.

When Tiger Woods prevailed in the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, there was a $70 million impact.

Fifteen years later, the PGA Championship is a greater production in every sense. Nearly every inch of Southern Hills’ 320-acre property will be used somehow. For each of the championship rounds (Thursday through Sunday), a crowd of 45,000 is expected.

A spectacle of this magnitude becomes even more prestigious as the extremely popular Phil Mickelson comes in as the defending champion. The PGA Championship field always includes a greater percentage of the world’s top 100 players than any of the other major championships: the Masters, the U.S. Open and the British Open.

Tulsa Regional Tourism estimates the 2022 PGA Championship will pump $143.5 million into the city’s economy. Since the 2007 PGA Championship, the money component for Tulsa has more than doubled.

What an incredibly timely blessing for Tulsa hotels and restaurants still attempting to recover from the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown.

The BOK Center is the site of the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championship and, a Tulsa Regional Tourism spokesman said, should result in a $100 million impact for the local economy.

After so many sobering surprises in 2020, Tulsa is about to benefit from an amazing, $143.5 million surprise. Southern Hills hadn’t been scheduled for another PGA Championship until 2030. The 2022 PGA Championship had been given to a Donald Trump-owned property in New Jersey.

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of then-President Trump stormed into the U.S. Capitol. Concerned that the focus of the 2022 PGA Championship might be as much on Trump politics as golf, the PGA of America decided to strip the tournament from the Trump club.

The PGA of America examined replacement options from coast to coast, but Tulsa seemed to have an immediate advantage because PGA of America personnel already were at Southern Hills, preparing the course and the club for the senior tournament.

Two weeks after the Capitol debacle, the PGA of America announced Tulsa as the 2022 host city. Instead of waiting nearly a decade for another major championship, Tulsa would have to wait only a few months.

“We felt we had a good chance, but, of course, it’s not our decision,” Southern Hills General Manager Nick Sidorakis said. “We did everything we could to make it difficult for the PGA not to select us.

“We got tremendous help from the corporate community. I think that was important in the (PGA of America’s) decision-making.”

The response to the 2022 Tulsa ticket campaign was beyond what the PGA of America has seen for other recent PGA Championships. Before Christmas, all of Southern Hills’ hospitality venues had been sold out and all Friday, Saturday and Sunday tickets were gone.

For the first time, a Southern Hills-hosted PGA Championship takes place in the month of May. Each of Tulsa’s previous four PGA Championships occurred in August, and the 2007 tournament – with afternoon temperatures of 101, 99, 99 and 102 degrees – was the hottest major championship of all time.

While the PGA Championship has switched to May in 2018, the 2020 championship was played in August because of the coronavirus effect on the PGA Tour schedule. When the Senior PGA Championship was played here during the final week of May 2021, the conditions were unseasonably and beautifully cool.

“It’s better to be in 80 degrees than 105 degrees,” Sidorakis said. “More comfortable, for sure, and easier to walk the golf course in that type of temperature.”

