 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2022 PGA Championship

PGA Championship an economic boon for city of Tulsa

  • 0

When Tulsa hosts a weekend of NCAA Tournament basketball games, the result is an economic impact of about $15 million.

The Chili Bowl races have never been adequately celebrated as an annual asset for the Tulsa economy. The week-long Chili Bowl typically generates $30 million for local hotels, restaurants and pubs.

Chili Bowl founder Emmett Hahn is a Tulsa hero for having said no to huge-money offers to move his event to larger markets.

While March Madness basketball and the Chili Bowl are high-profile, lucrative events for Tulsa, major-championship golf is on an altogether different level of revenue generation.

For the eighth time since 1958, Southern Hills Country Club soon will be the site of a professional golf major championship — the PGA Championship, scheduled for May 19-22.

When the 2001 U.S. Open was played in Tulsa, there was an impact of $65 million on the Tulsa economy.

People are also reading…

When Tiger Woods prevailed in the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, there was a $70 million impact.

YE Memorable Moments Golf (copy)

Phil Mickelson celebrates after winning the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course on May 23 in Kiawah Island, S.C.

Fifteen years later, the PGA Championship is a greater production in every sense. Nearly every inch of Southern Hills’ 320-acre property will be used somehow. For each of the championship rounds (Thursday through Sunday), a crowd of 45,000 is expected.

A spectacle of this magnitude becomes even more prestigious as the extremely popular Phil Mickelson comes in as the defending champion. The PGA Championship field always includes a greater percentage of the world’s top 100 players than any of the other major championships: the Masters, the U.S. Open and the British Open.

Tulsa Regional Tourism estimates the 2022 PGA Championship will pump $143.5 million into the city’s economy. Since the 2007 PGA Championship, the money component for Tulsa has more than doubled.

What an incredibly timely blessing for Tulsa hotels and restaurants still attempting to recover from the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown.

NICK SIDORAKIS (copy)

“We got tremendous help from the corporate community. I think that was important in the (PGA of America’s) decision-making,” Southern Hills Country Club General Manager Nick Sidorakis said.

The BOK Center is the site of the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championship and, a Tulsa Regional Tourism spokesman said, should result in a $100 million impact for the local economy.

After so many sobering surprises in 2020, Tulsa is about to benefit from an amazing, $143.5 million surprise. Southern Hills hadn’t been scheduled for another PGA Championship until 2030. The 2022 PGA Championship had been given to a Donald Trump-owned property in New Jersey.

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of then-President Trump stormed into the U.S. Capitol. Concerned that the focus of the 2022 PGA Championship might be as much on Trump politics as golf, the PGA of America decided to strip the tournament from the Trump club.

The PGA of America examined replacement options from coast to coast, but Tulsa seemed to have an immediate advantage because PGA of America personnel already were at Southern Hills, preparing the course and the club for the senior tournament.

Two weeks after the Capitol debacle, the PGA of America announced Tulsa as the 2022 host city. Instead of waiting nearly a decade for another major championship, Tulsa would have to wait only a few months.

“We felt we had a good chance, but, of course, it’s not our decision,” Southern Hills General Manager Nick Sidorakis said. “We did everything we could to make it difficult for the PGA not to select us.

PGA Southern Hills

For the first time, a Southern Hills-hosted PGA Championship takes place in the month of May, rather than during the scorching temperatures of August.

“We got tremendous help from the corporate community. I think that was important in the (PGA of America’s) decision-making.”

The response to the 2022 Tulsa ticket campaign was beyond what the PGA of America has seen for other recent PGA Championships. Before Christmas, all of Southern Hills’ hospitality venues had been sold out and all Friday, Saturday and Sunday tickets were gone.

For the first time, a Southern Hills-hosted PGA Championship takes place in the month of May. Each of Tulsa’s previous four PGA Championships occurred in August, and the 2007 tournament – with afternoon temperatures of 101, 99, 99 and 102 degrees – was the hottest major championship of all time.

August 12, 2007: Tiger Woods wins PGA at Southern Hills

Tiger Woods shot a final-round 69 on a blistering Sunday in 2007 at Southern Hills Country Club to win the PGA Championship.

While the PGA Championship has switched to May in 2018, the 2020 championship was played in August because of the coronavirus effect on the PGA Tour schedule. When the Senior PGA Championship was played here during the final week of May 2021, the conditions were unseasonably and beautifully cool.

“It’s better to be in 80 degrees than 105 degrees,” Sidorakis said. “More comfortable, for sure, and easier to walk the golf course in that type of temperature.”

Tulsa World Scene: A turn for The Wurst

2022 PGA Championship

Where: Southern Hills Country Club.

Practice rounds: May 16-18. Tickets available at pgachampionship.com.

Championship rounds: May 19-22. The Friday, Saturday and Sunday rounds are sold out. Opening-round Thursday tickets are available at pgachampionship.com.

Defending champion: At Kiawah Island, South Carolina, Phil Mickelson was the 2021 PGA Championship winner. At 50, he defeated Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka by two shots, becoming the oldest winner of a major championship.

History: The 2022 PGA Championship will be the eighth men’s professional major championship hosted by Southern Hills. Previous majors, with each winner in parentheses: 1958 U.S. Open (Tommy Bolt), 1970 PGA Championship (Dave Stockton), 1977 U.S. Open (Hubert Green), 1982 PGA Championship (Raymond Floyd), 1994 PGA Championship (Nick Price), 2001 U.S. Open (Retief Goosen), 2007 PGA Championship (Tiger Woods).

Southern Hills PGA Championship timeline

May 30, 2017: During a news conference at Southern Hills Country Club, PGA of America officials announce that the club would host the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and a PGA Championship at some point no later than 2030.

June 6, 2019: During a dedication event, Southern Hills officials and members celebrate a 10-month, $11 million renovation of the club’s championship golf course.

May 12, 2020: Southern Hills officials hope that Tulsa is selected for hosting the 2025 PGA Championship, but a PGA of America news release makes it official. Tulsa is designated the host city for the 2030 PGA Championship.

Jan. 10, 2021: In response to the Jan. 6 incident involving then-President Donald Trump supporters at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the PGA of America announces that the 2022 PGA Championship had been stripped from the Trump National club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Jan. 25, 2021: In part because PGA of America officials already were in Tulsa, preparing for the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship that would be played in May, the PGA of America awards the 2022 PGA Championship to Southern Hills. The deal replaces the contract for the 2030 tournament.

“We felt we had a good chance, but, of course, it’s not our decision,” Southern Hills general manager Nick Sidorakis said. “We did everything we could to make it difficult for the PGA not to select us.

“We got tremendous help from the corporate community. I think that was important in the (PGA of America’s) decision-making.”

pull quote
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Tulsa mansion gains new vibe thanks to homegrown NFL player Felix Jones

Historic Tulsa mansion gains new vibe thanks to homegrown NFL player Felix Jones

For decades, many in Tulsa’s Black community viewed the mansion as a reminder of what happened the year after it was “born” — the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the destruction of Black Wall Street. Now the script for the mansion’s story is being flipped because Felix Jones has a vision for what he wants the mansion to be.

District: Brookside by day and night

District: Brookside by day and night

Tulsa’s Brookside District — also known as “the restless ribbon” — has been bustling for several decades, but it has grown into a destination all in itself in the past few years.

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert