Perryman Ranch gave rise to Tulsa

Sprawling across more than 250,000 acres of Indian Territory, the Perryman Ranch opened its own post office in 1879, and a mail carrier began making weekly trips on horseback from Muskogee.

The first batch of letters was delivered to a makeshift lean-to on the ranch, according to some historical sources, while other accounts suggest that all of the mail went straight to George Perryman’s house, which was a veritable palace by territorial standards. It had six rooms, multiple chimneys and a wraparound porch built with lumber hauled in from Coffeyville, Kansas.

It stood near what is now 34th Street and roughly halfway between Peoria and Lewis avenues, where a well-worn path led down to a natural ford in the Arkansas River.

As members of the Muscogee tribe, the Perrymans named their post office “Tulsa,” adapted from a Muscogee word for "old town,” and probably a reference to the original Muscogee settlement that began near the famous Council Oak tree in the 1830s.

Originally, Perryman herds could be found grazing on open range from the Verdigris River to Duck Creek near present-day Mounds. And the lucrative cattle business persuaded the Frisco Railroad to build an extension from Vinita into Creek territory, bringing the first white settlers to the area in 1882.

Before the Oil Boom, Tulsa was a cow town.

Harry Campbell, Tulsa’s first attorney, built a small clapboard house near Third Street and Boston Avenue in 1895, when downtown roads were nothing but muddy paths with deep wagon-wheel ruts. And Campbell would sit on his front porch to watch cattle drives, some originating more than 100 miles from Tulsa and ending at the stockyards that used to sit just north of the railroad. The women of Tulsa once called an emergency town meeting to insist that the men build a fence around the old Mission School to keep children from being trampled.

In those early days of Tulsa, the boundaries of the Perryman Ranch became widely recognized as what is now 11th Street on the north to roughly 101st Street to the south and from the Arkansas east to Lynn Lane. Covering more than 100 square miles, it encompassed most of modern-day midtown, south Tulsa and Broken Arrow, stretching all the way from Cherry Street to the Rose District.

In the late 1800s, the ranch marked one of the last outposts of the Old West, where cattle roamed free and cowboys rode across a vast undisturbed prairie. But the Perrymans didn’t own the land. Not legally. It was Muscogee territory, and allotment shattered the ranch into hundreds of pieces in the early 20th century.

Now, the biggest surviving relic from the old ranch is the Perryman family cemetery at 32nd Street and Utica Avenue, which dates back to 1848 and holds about 50 graves. Unless, of course, you count Tulsa itself, which literally wouldn’t be here if not for the Perryman Ranch.

Tulsa World Magazine summer edition

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.