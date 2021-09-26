Pearl Brewery Tours delivers you to local breweries

Tyler Palmer started something in 2018 that he was passionate about — a brewery bus tour.

But he does more than just drive a 14-passenger bus around. He educates the beer tourist about beer, the brewing process and the breweries he visits.

Have friends in town? What a great way to entertain them by taking a tour of the local breweries without the worry of parking or driving.

“We try not to be too much like a high school field trip and a little bit more like what you hoped it would have been like,” he said.

With the number of breweries in Tulsa now, “... every day we get something new, and they all bring something unique and individual,” Palmer said.

“Our job is to deliver people and make sure they get to see the best of that brewery. Your ticket includes samples so that you can test out some of what Tulsa has to offer. We spend plenty of time at each stop so that you can try a few as well and see what you end up liking the most.”

Tickets are $70 a person and they give discounts to uniformed professions such as police officers, nurses, doctors and firefighters as well as military and senior discounts.