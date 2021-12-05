I once tested every recipe in an enormous hors d'oeuvres handbook that Martha Stewart Living was publishing. I was an intern at Martha Stewart Living magazine, and the project took months, for there were hundreds of recipes.

I learned a lot during that period, such as how I will NEVER make soup dumplings at home, how I LOVE thin, crispy pizza stuffed with Robiola cheese and truffle oil, and how straightforward it is to make breadsticks.

And dip.

And mixed nuts.

My biggest takeaway was that with a well-curated pantry (I include my fridge and freezer as part of my pantry), many holiday apps and snacks are a breeze to whip up. The following recipes are in my holiday entertaining (and snacking) repertoire and are favorites any time of year.

Baked Brie en Croûte

Serves 6 to 8

Keep a jar of your favorite jam or preserves in the pantry and a box of puff pastry in the fridge, and all that's needed for a perfect party plate is a small wheel of your favorite brie or Camembert cheese. I like to top it with cherry preserves or savory fig and onion jam.

1 sheet puff pastry, thawed but still cold

1 8-ounce wheel of brie or Camembert

¼ cup jam, jelly, preserves, chutney, or other condiment

1 egg, beaten

1. Heat oven to 425° with a rack in the center. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the puff pastry to a square twice the size of the brie. Set the cheese in the center. Spread a thin layer of jam or jelly on the top of the cheese.

2. Fold the pastry up and over it, pressing the dough together at the top and along the seams. Gather the dough at the top and tie it with a piece of twine to secure it. Carefully transfer the cheese to a lined baking sheet. Whisk an egg together until fluffy and lightly brush it all over the dough.

3. Bake brie until the pastry is puffed and golden, about 20 minutes. Let the cheese cool for 5 minutes, then transfer to a serving plate. Serve with crackers and dig in immediately.

Artichoke, Rosemary and White Bean Dip

Makes about 3 cups

Canned beans, marinated artichoke hearts and good olive oil are three ingredients I keep on hand, for this quick spread is a go-to dish for impromptu guests or when I just don't have it in me to make dinner. Don't skimp on the olive oil because it gives the dip its luxurious texture. In addition, olive oil provides a nice herbal, grassy flavor, so drizzle with abandon.

I like to serve this savory snack with freshly baked rosemary-orange breadsticks, but store-bought grissini, pita chips or other dippers work just as nicely.

1 9-ounce jar marinated artichoke hearts, drained

1 can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon finely chopped rosemary

2-3 tablespoons good olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Breadsticks, to serve

1. Place artichoke hearts, beans, cheese and rosemary in a food processor and pulse until combined. With the machine running, slowly drizzle in the olive oil and continue to process until smooth.

2. Season with salt and pepper, transfer the mixture to a serving bowl, drizzle with olive oil, and serve.

Zesty Baked Chickpeas

Makes about 3 cups

I tend to keep my pantry well-stocked, just in case the need to bake, cook or snack arises, which it does, quite often! Cans and jars of various veggies, spreads, sauces and the like occupy a shelf in my pantry, but prime real estate goes to canned beans, which I use regularly. Chickpeas are popular in my house – tossed in crisp salads or warm pasta, the little nuggets offer a protein punch to any meal. Tossed with a bit of olive oil and spices, then baked to a crisp, chickpeas can also serve as an excellent substitute for that bag of greasy chips.

1. Heat oven to 400°. Drain, rinse and pat dry chickpeas from 2 15-ounce cans.

2. Toss chickpeas on a rimmed baking sheet with 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, 1 teaspoon coarse salt, 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, and 2 teaspoons of your favorite spice blend (I like to use half ground cumin and half ground red chile or paprika).

3. Bake, tossing occasionally until browned and beginning to crisp, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Fromage Fort

The French cheese spread, literally "strong cheese," is made by blending bits and pieces of assorted leftover cheeses – which we all have after the holiday feasts and parties. Fromage fort is the ultimate holiday leftover – and the most economical way to clean out the cheese drawer in your fridge.

Serve the spread with crusty bread or crackers and a crisp salad or smear over bread and pop under the broiler for a few minutes until nicely browned. You will never throw away those leftover nubs of cheese again! I have a zip-top bag in the fridge specifically for small pieces of cheese destined for the next batch of fromage fort.

The spread will keep for 3 to 5 days in the refrigerator – bring to room temperature before serving. And keep in mind that the flavors will intensify as the days pass.

½-1 pound cheese pieces

1 clove garlic, grated or minced

¼-½ cup leftover white wine

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

A tablespoon or two of softened butter or cream cheese, if needed

1. Place cheese in the bowl of a food processor. Add the garlic, wine, a good sprinkling of pepper and a pinch of salt.

2. Process until the mixture is creamy. If your mixture is too stiff, blend in some butter or cream cheese to soften it up.

3. Pack the mixture into small containers. Use as is, or chill until ready to serve.

Sweet and Spicy Mixed Nuts

Makes 6 cups

A bowl of these zesty but sweet nuts won't last long. Make extra to keep around or hand out these addictive nuts in holiday tins or shiny gift bags tied with ribbon. Your friends and family will be asking for them again and again.

¾ cup sugar

2 tablespoons cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground coriander

2 large egg whites

6 cups mixed nuts, such as pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and hazelnuts

1. Heat oven to 300°. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Combine sugar, cayenne, salt, ginger, cinnamon and coriander in a small bowl.

2. In a larger bowl, whisk egg whites until foamy. Whisk in sugar mixture and stir in nuts until combined. Divide nuts among baking sheets and spread into a single layer.

3. Bake until golden and fragrant. Transfer to a clean piece of parchment to cool completely.

Rosemary and Orange Breadsticks (or Grissini)

Makes about 3 dozen

I like these easy-to-make breadsticks with rosemary and orange zest, but use whatever herbs, citrus or spices you have on hand.

3 cups all-purpose flour

¾ teaspoon salt

2¼ teaspoons baking powder

2 tablespoons finely chopped rosemary

2 tablespoons grated orange zest

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Flaky sea salt

1. Heat oven to 375°. Mix the flour, salt, baking powder, rosemary and orange zest in the bowl of a food processor. Add olive oil and pulse until the mixture resembles a coarse meal. With the machine running, gradually add between 3/4 and 1 cup ice water until the dough comes together, about 1 minute.

2. Transfer to a lightly floured surface and knead until the mixture forms a shiny and elastic dough. Roll out the dough into a rectangle shape roughly 8-by-11-inches. Cut the dough crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick strips. Rolling gently with your fingertips and palms, shape the dough into long thin strips (14-17 inches long).

3. Transfer the sticks to two baking sheets, brush with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt. Gently press the ends of the breadsticks into the baking sheet to keep them straight while they are baking. Bake until crisp and golden brown, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for 2 to 3 days (if they last that long!).

