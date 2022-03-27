‘Oklahoma State Parks Soundscapes with Music’ Album

Dreaming of your getaway to one of Oklahoma’s most beautiful spaces?
The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department has an album that will take you there before you even get in the car.
In July 2020, they released “Oklahoma State Parks Soundscapes with Music,” a free album featuring ambient sounds from 12 Oklahoma State Parks accompanied by instrumental music.
The album is available for download at TravelOK.com/Soundscapes. It is also streaming on 32 platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Google Play Music, iHeart Radio, Pandora and Spotify.
“This album and the videos are a wonderful way to de-stress and spend a few minutes taking in Oklahoma’s natural wonders,” Oklahoma State Parks Director Kris Marek said. “Spending time at the Oklahoma State Parks can be such a calming and fulfilling experience, but if you can’t make it out to one, this is a way to get a little bit of that experience wherever you are.”
This release also includes a set of YouTube videos that feature each track of the album accompanied by scenic video footage and images from each park. The videos are available on the TravelOK YouTube channel at YouTube.com/TravelOK.
The park sounds were recorded during the fall filming season by Broken Arrow-based Retrospec Films.
