Oklahoma museums celebrate history of American West, Native heritages

Since 1949, when it first opened to the public, Tulsa's Gilcrease Museum has been the starting point for anyone interested in the art and history of the North American continent, from pre-Columbus times up to the early 20th century.

However, it's going to be a couple of years at least before Gilcrease is ready to welcome visitors to its new museum, which is to be built on the site of the original facility that Tulsa oilman and art collector Thomas Gilcrease established northwest of Tulsa's downtown.

Yet, Oklahoma is home to a number of other museums that celebrate aspects of the state's Western heritage. Here are some to check out on your summer travels.

Woolaroc Ranch, Museum and Wildlife Preserve

1925 Woolaroc Ranch Road, Bartlesville

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday (through Labor Day)

Woolaroc started out not as a place, but an airplane — a small, single-engine monoplane. Oklahoma oilman Frank Phillips, who sponsored the plane in a race from California to Hawaii, constructed a pavilion near the ranch he had established as his refuge from the rigors of business.

Over the years, the facility kept growing, until it became what it is today — the centerpiece of an array of art and artifacts of the American West, American Indian materials representing some 40 tribes and nations, and one of the finest collections of Colt firearms in the world.

The wildlife preserve also gives visitors the chance to see more than 30 types of animals and birds, from deer and bison to water buffalo and pygmy goats.

First Americans Museum

659 First Americans Blvd., Oklahoma City

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Some 30 years in the making, the recently opened First Americans Museum is a 175,000-square-foot facility that offers a multimedia, immersive glimpse into the unique cultures, diversity, history, contributions and resilience of the First American Nations in Oklahoma today.

Hardly an element of the museum’s design or content is not without some greater significance, from the physical orientation of the facility to the 110-foot Hall of the People, the iconic glass structure inspired by grass houses built by the Wichita and Affiliated people.

One can experience animated videos recounting creation stories for various tribes in the Origins Theater, then follow the exhibits and installations in the Tribal Nations Gallery that sketch the history of the 39 tribes and nations to which Oklahoma has always been, or has become, home, from the dark days of people being uprooted from their homes, to how Indigenous people through their resilience, sense of community, and even their sense of humor, managed to retain and nurture their cultures into the modern world.

The museum includes an expansive store that features artwork, jewelry, clothing, literature and unique, commissioned work from artists who are members of the 39 tribes; the “Five Moons Theater”; and a fine-dining restaurant, Thirty Nine, featuring a menu inspired by Native cuisine.

Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum

201 E. Sixth St., Pawhuska

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday

The key word in this museum's name is "Cowboy." Although the Oscar-winning actor is certainly the draw, the focus of this venue is Osage's County rich cowboy — and cowgirl — heritage. Johnson himself was a champion cowboy before beginning his career as an actor that included roles in "The Wild Bunch" and "The Last Picture Show." His father, Ben Sr., also was a rodeo champion.

But Osage County has produced champions in just about every type of equine sport, including polo and horse racing, as well as the person credited with inventing the modern horse trailer. These accomplishments, along with the works of Western artists and craftsmen, are honored here.

Perhaps the most telling fact about the museum's efforts to showcase Osage County's heritage is that every item on display has some direct connection to the county.

Five Civilized Tribes Museum

1101 Honor Heights Drive, Muskogee

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

Established in 1966, this museum is itself housed within a piece of history. The building was originally the Union Indian Agency Building, which was constructed in 1875 to serve as the headquarters for the government superintendent overseeing the five Indigenous nations that were once called "the Five Civilized Tribes" — Cherokee, Muscogee, Chickasaw, Seminole and Choctaw.

Today, it houses a unique collection of art and artifacts from these five nations, that give a sense of the history and diverse cultures of these peoples. The museum also hosts an annual Masters Art Show, featuring works by the finest artists of the five nations. Its permanent collection is made up of numerous examples of works from this exhibit by artists such as Jerome Tiger, Fred Beaver, Joan Hill and Solomon McCombs.

National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum

1700 NE 63rd St., Oklahoma City

Hours: 10 a.m. 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum is home to an impressive array of art and artifacts, ranging from collections of barbed wire (an integral part of taming the "Wild West") and firearms, to works by such noted painters as Charles M. Russell and Frederic Remington, from everyday and ceremonial items by American Indian artisans to the iconic, 18-foot-tall sculpture, "End of the Trail" by James Earle Fraser.

The Hollywood version of the "Old West" is also well-represented in the "Western Performers" gallery, with memorabilia from classic and contemporary cowboy films, while the "Prosperity Junction" installation re-creates the ambiance of a small Western town. Youngsters can also enjoy "Liichokoshkomo," a 100,000-square-foot outdoor area that offers a range of interactive, hands-on activities.

The museum's main summer event is the Prix de West, considered the one of the nation's premier showcases for Western art. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the event, with close to 100 artists from around the world exhibiting paintings and sculptures. The show will be on display through Aug. 2.

Cherokee National History Museum

101 S. Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

As the Cherokee Heritage Center is currently closed to the public, this is the main venue to begin exploring the history and culture of the Cherokee Nation. Located in the original Cherokee National Capitol building, its 7,000 square feet holds a carefully curated collection of art and artifacts.

In addition, the museum offers an array of hands-on exhibits and state-of-the-art multimedia displays that allow visitors to experience the Cherokee story in greater detail, from the journey along the Trail of Tears that brought the nation to what is now Oklahoma to the creation of the Cherokee Syllabary, to how the Cherokee Nation is working to maintain its heritage in the modern world.

Will Rogers Memorial Museum and Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch

Museum: 1720 W. Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore; 918-343-8113

Ranch: 9501 E. 380 Road, Oologah; 918-341-0719

Hours for both: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Saturday

Perhaps it is only fitting that the man known as "Oklahoma’s favorite son," who in his life was one of most famous people in the world, requires two venues to celebrate his life and accomplishments.

The Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch, also known as the Dog Iron Ranch, is set on 400 acres, and the house that was Rogers' boyhood home re-creates how life was in the late 1800s on the Western frontier. This also is the place where Rogers developed his abilities with a rope — at first to handle the livestock on the ranch, then as an amusement that would start him in show business.

The Will Rogers Memorial Museum tells the whole story of Rogers' life, as a newspaper columnist whose homespun wit and wisdom could cut through the blather of politics; as a film star who appeared in more than 70 films and became the highest-paid actor at the time; as a public speaker and humanitarian; up to his tragic death in a plane crash in Alaska in 1935.

Osage Nation Museum

819 Grandview Ave., Pawhuska

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

The book "Killers of the Flower Moon" and its forthcoming film adaptation that was shot primarily in Osage County has kindled new interest in the history of this nation. Ironically, the Osage Nation Museum is actually the oldest tribally governed museum in the United States, opening to the public in 1938. The museum's founding is attributed to the efforts of writer and Osage Tribal Councilman John Joseph Mathews to create a central repository for the art, artifacts, material culture and other resource material related to the history of the Osage.

The foundation of its collection is from John L. Bird, who had begun collecting Osage material in the late 1880s. But the museum regularly features exhibits by contemporary artists, who are finding new ways to show how the Osage history and culture is being carried into the 21st century.

Tom Mix Museum & Western Theater

721 N. Delaware St., Dewey

Hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

For years, Dewey's greatest claim to fame has been Tom Mix, the one-time town marshal who became one of the most popular entertainers in the country, as a star of Western movies and as a Wild West circus performer.

Mix made more than 290 films between 1910 and 1935, most of them silent movies, and in them helped create the mythic figure of the white-hatted "good guy" of the West.

The museum itself dates back to the 1960s, when a group of local businessmen worked to bring a collection of Tom Mix memorabilia to Dewey. The collection includes hundreds of objects from Mix's personal collection — photographs, movie posters, advertisements, books — as well as clothing, saddles, guns, and other items that Mix personally used throughout his life, and copies of some of the movies Mix made that have survived.

Gene Autry Oklahoma Museum

47 Prairie St., Gene Autry

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday - Saturday

Gene Autry never lived in Berwyn, Oklahoma, the tiny town northeast of Ardmore that now bears his name. But he considered buying a ranch in that vicinity in the early 1940s, and in honor of having the country's "Singing Cowboy" as a neighbor, the town changed its name of Gene Autry.

The Gene Autry Oklahoma Museum is both a tribute to Autry's career as an entertainer and to the history of this area of Oklahoma. It claims to have the largest collection of memorabilia from cowboys in entertainment in the world, with a focus on Autry, whose 90 films made him one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood in the 1930s and '40s, and whose music career is considered a cornerstone of modern country music.

