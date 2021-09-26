Oklahoma Made: Tulsa company Hasty-Bake a family tradition

During the past seven decades, Hasty-Bake charcoal grills have become a family tradition.

“We’ve been around since 1948, so we have grandfathers who passed it down to their son and on to their son,” Hasty-Bake Marketing Director Jennifer Caudle said. “We have people still cooking on models from the ’70s and ’80s.”

The Tulsa company was founded when Grant Hastings teamed up with Gus Baker to find a way to make restaurant-style barbecue something that could be achieved in their backyards. They worked with welders to develop the concept for their grill, and it grew from there.

“The only place you could get real barbecue as we know it would be going to a barbecue restaurant in town where they have the big chamber barbecue grill where they’re capturing smoke,” said Nick Parsons, vice president of marketing and operations. “But nothing like that existed in the home.

“By the late 1950s, half of Tulsa had them in their backyard.”

Hasty-Bake was a true innovator, becoming the first to put a hood on a grill and the first to put wheels on one. It was selected by the U.S. Department of State to represent American industry at the Brussels World’s Fair in 1958, and it won the Hess Award for the best houseware item of 1962.