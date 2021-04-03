Oklahoma Made: Swan Bros. Dairy diversifies to survive nearly 100 years in Oklahoma

The coronavirus outbreak has strained the dairy industry, as it has almost every business. But it also has provided consumers a tutorial on the supply chain, Hollingsworth said.

“We were booming for a while when Walmart sold out of milk and people came to us,” he said. “The pandemic was not good. But what people learned from the pandemic was a good lesson, I guess. The grocery store is not where your food comes from. It’s where you buy your food.

“We could boom tomorrow by calling a big supermarket and trying to get our milk in there. But we don’t want to grow too fast and it be over. There’s a reason it’s been here almost 100 years.”

How it all began

Harley Swan Sr. and his wife, Ruby, founded the farm in 1923 with one cow, and Harley went on to establish a milk route in town until World War II, when extra help became hard to find, Hollingsworth said.

The Swans’ sons, Harley Jr. and Larry, bought the dairy in 1962, with Harley Jr. and his wife, Dorothy, purchasing the entire operation a decade later.

Junior’s daughter, Diane Williamson, gained a foothold in the business in the 1980s as the dairy confronted a hurdle in the milk market.