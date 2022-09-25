Oklahoma Made: Pecan cultivators celebrate 'loaded' trees this season

Our local farmers markets may slow down a bit during the months of October and November, but pecan season is just starting.

The pecan’s storied past predates our country’s founding, yet pecans have become embedded into American traditions, culture and cuisine.

What would Thanksgiving dinner be without pecan pie?

Don’t worry — one local grower says it is going to be a good year for the coveted nut.

American growers produce over 80% of the world’s pecan supply, an annual crop yielding about 300 million pounds, according to the American Pecan Council.

Bob Knight, owner of Knight Creek Farms and a former president of the Oklahoma Pecan Growers Association, estimates that Oklahoma’s harvest alone averages 20 million pounds of pecans each year.

Pecans, both native and cultivated, are grown commercially in 15 states in the southern U.S., with the majority coming from Georgia, Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. All varieties derive from the native pecan, which grew wild in North America for millions of years. It takes seven to 10 years before a pecan tree begins producing a supply of nuts, but once the process starts, the tree can produce for a very long time, sometimes more than 100 years.

There are over 500 varieties of pecans, but several fare particularly well in our Oklahoma weather. All modern pecan cultivars are grown at a USDA research station in Sommerville, Texas, with many varieties named after Indian tribes.

“Pawnee and Kanza are two favorites and grow well here,” Knight said.

Knight Creek Farms consists of 15 farms, groves and patches in Creek County.

“We harvest native pecans as well as cultivated varieties” Knight said. “We harvest more off the farm than on it.”

But the Pawnee and Kanza varieties that are grown on the farm are the award-winners that customers covet.

“In a good native year, we harvest more native than cultivated,” Knight said. “All the trees are loaded right now, so it looks like a good year.”

Native pecans continue to grow wild in Oklahoma, and over 140,000 acres are harvested throughout the state. “The pecans are smaller, but some of our customers think they are the greatest in the world,” Knight said.

One preconception about native pecans is that they are hard to shell and the nutmeat is smaller. There are two shelling operations in Oklahoma with mechanized crackers, air separators and optical sorters. This makes the process fast and accurate, and the machines can shell 50,000 pounds of pecans in a day.

“In a wild population, each tree is its own variety,” Knight said. “When pecans are harvested from native trees, the nuts are combined. This means that no bag of native pecans will ever be the same.”

The paper shell varieties are bred to be more uniform and are more productive per acre but require more management — irrigation and pest control — to keep them alive.

In addition to growing and harvesting award-winning pecans (the Knight Creek Farms Pawnee pecans have won Best in Show at the Oklahoma Pecan Growers Association State Pecan Show), Knight Creek Farms is working closely with researchers at Oklahoma State University to ensure the best practices are utilized in pecan horticulture and environmental management.

Knight Creek Farms also received a grant this year from the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry to help educate the public about native pecans. Knight sponsored a dinner benefiting the Tulsa Farmers’ Market, where six local chefs showcased dishes that included native pecans and other Oklahoma-grown ingredients.

The pecan harvest in Oklahoma kicks in during October and continues through the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, undoubtedly one of the most popular pecan-cooking days of the year.

During pecan season, Knight Creek Farms bring the freshly harvested pecans from the orchard daily to its shop at 8408 S. Elwood Ave. The pecans are also available at the Cherry Street Farmers Market during market season.

But there is no reason to limit this Oklahoma legacy to pecan pie — try an Oklahoma version of baklava, the Greek pastry typically made with walnuts, by switching to pecans and using locally made honey. Or blend up a hearty and rich soup with pecans in a dish inspired by the classic cream of chestnut soup.

Oklava

Makes several dozen individual squares

1½ cups sugar

½ cup honey

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 3-inch cinnamon stick

1½ pounds (24 ounces) finely chopped pecans

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cloves

1 16-ounce package frozen phyllo, thawed

2 sticks unsalted butter, melted

1. Combine 1 cup of the sugar, the honey, lemon juice and cinnamon stick with 1 cup water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and simmer until the sugar has dissolved. Cool the syrup completely. This step can be done up to a day ahead.

2. Heat oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the center. In a large bowl, toss the pecans with remaining 1/2 cup sugar and ground cinnamon.

3. Brush a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with melted butter.

4. Place 8 phyllo sheets in the pan, brushing each sheet with melted butter before laying the next. Top with 2 cups pecan mixture.

5. Place 3 phyllo sheets over the pecan mixture, brushing each with melted butter. Top with 2 cups pecan mixture.

6. Repeat with 3 more phyllo sheets and the remaining 2 cups pecan mixture.

7. Top with 6 phyllo sheets, brushing all but the top layer with melted butter.

8. Using a very sharp knife, cut the layers either diagonally into 1-inch diamonds or into squares.

9. Bake for 1 hour. Remove the pan from the oven and pour the honey syrup evenly over the layers. Set aside to cool completely in the pan. When cool, cut through the layers again. Store, covered, at room temperature for up to 4 days.

Cream of Pecan Soup

Makes 1 quart

2 tablespoons roasted pecan oil, plus more for drizzling

½ cup finely chopped shallots

1 medium carrot, finely chopped

1 stalk celery, finely chopped

¼ cup brandy

8 ounces local pecans, toasted

4 cups whole milk, warmed

½ cup heavy cream

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1. Heat oil over medium low heat in a large saucepan until shimmering. Add the shallots, carrot and celery and cook until the shallots are translucent, about five minutes.

2. Add the brandy and cook until the alcohol has cooked out, two to three minutes.

3. Add the toasted pecans and cook, stirring so they don’t burn, for two to three minutes. Stir in the milk and cream and bring the mixture just to a simmer. Add nutmeg, cayenne pepper, salt and black pepper. Continue to simmer gently for 10 minutes.

4. Remove the pan from the heat and puree the mixture with an immersion blender or conventional blender until completely smooth. Return to low heat, stirring until heated through. Adjust the consistency with a bit more milk if desired and add additional salt and pepper if needed. Serve drizzled with a bit of pecan oil.

