Make your own candles for holiday gifts and enjoy an evening out with friends

Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. has a variety of scents to choose from.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World Magazine
If candles aren't your thing, you can also create bath bombs, shower steamers and soap.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World Magazine
It may be hard to get in to Roosevelt's, 1551 E. 15th St., during the holidays due to the fabulous decorations, but if you can find a time to pop in for a cocktail and a nosh, it will get you in the spirit.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World Magazine
Who doesn't love the house-made fettuccine tossed in a Parmigiano Reggiano wheel with brandy and butter at Prossimo Ristorante, 1550 E. 15th St.?
Courtesy, Valerie Wei-Haas
Mambo Taxi, the signature drink at Mi Cocina, 1342 E. 15th St., features a frozen margarita with a swirl of house-made sangria. Your friends will love this drink!
Courtesy, Mi Cocina
Modern Cottage, 1325 E. 15th St., has a great selection of gifts. Treat yourself while you are there!
Courtesy, Modern Cottage
No Cherry Street crawl is complete without a stop at Pinkitzel, 1345 E. 15th St., for cupcakes.
Tulsa World Magazine file
Gelato at STG Gelateria, 1601 E. 15th St., is a perfect sweet treat for you and your friends.
Finding the perfect personalized gift at Christmas can be a chore.
And no one has time for more chores during the holidays.
But here's an idea: Make a custom Christmas candle for your friend or loved one.
And even better, there's a way to skip the annoying cleanup and buying all the messy supplies by making candles at at Magnolia Soap and Bath Co.
Earlier this year, owner Scottie Lawrence was inspired to offer candle-making at Magnolia after she and her daughter took a trip to Phoenix, where they visited a candle-making bar.
Guests can come in by themselves and pour a candle on the spot or book a group session for a fun gathering with friends.
Customers can either bring their own vessel to pour their candle in or choose from the variety of sizes available at Magnolia (from 4 ounces up to 40 ounces). Candle prices start at $10 and go up to $90, depending on the size.
I joined the Tulsa World in May 1993 after graduating from Oklahoma State University. I have covered crime, city government and general news on the news side and food for the Scene section, where she is now editor. Phone: 918-581-8459
He went from a sixth-round pick at the bottom of the depth chart to a starter by the first game of the season, something no scout or coach predicted. The unlikely journey was all documented on HBO's popular "Hard Knocks" weekly TV series, which showcases NFL rookies as they try to make the team.
It may be hard to get in to Roosevelt's, 1551 E. 15th St., during the holidays due to the fabulous decorations, but if you can find a time to pop in for a cocktail and a nosh, it will get you in the spirit.