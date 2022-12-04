 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Make your own candles for holiday gifts and enjoy an evening out with friends

Finding the perfect personalized gift at Christmas can be a chore.

And no one has time for more chores during the holidays.

Magnolia Candle Co.

Custom candles are the perfect gifts for many people on your shopping list.

But here's an idea: Make a custom Christmas candle for your friend or loved one.

And even better, there's a way to skip the annoying cleanup and buying all the messy supplies by making candles at at Magnolia Soap and Bath Co.

Earlier this year, owner Scottie Lawrence was inspired to offer candle-making at Magnolia after she and her daughter took a trip to Phoenix, where they visited a candle-making bar.

Guests can come in by themselves and pour a candle on the spot or book a group session for a fun gathering with friends.

Magnolia Candle Co.

Owner Scottie Lawrence was inspired to offer candle-making at Magnolia after visiting a candle-making bar in Phoenix.

Customers can either bring their own vessel to pour their candle in or choose from the variety of sizes available at Magnolia (from 4 ounces up to 40 ounces). Candle prices start at $10 and go up to $90, depending on the size.

Christmas scents include Chestnuts Roasting, Sweet Tater Pie, Christmas at the Farm, Sugar Plum Fairy, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Candy Cane and Balsam Fir.

Magnolia Candle Co.

Finished candles make great centerpieces for a holiday celebration.

But regular scents, which are also phthalate- and paraben-free, range from fun fragrances such as cotton candy and birthday party to relaxing scents like sandalwood and patchouli.

Customers can even invent their own scent by combining 1-4 scents to create a one-of-a-kind candle, Lawrence said.

If candles don't fit the person you are buying for, you can also create bath bombs, shower steamers and soap.

Magnolia Candle Co.

Soap makes a great stocking stuffer, and there is a wide selection at Magnolia Soap and Bath Co.

On Dec. 12, Magnolia is celebrating its second year on Cherry Street. To celebrate, purchases on that day at the store will be 20 percent off. For more information, visit magnoliasoapandbath.com

 

