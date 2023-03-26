When it comes to finding a place to craft, Tulsans have many options. And there's more to do than make a cool piece of art — some of the local studios listed below offer summer camps and activities just for kids. Take-home kits are a popular option, as well. Most offer classes for groups such as bachelorette parties, corporate team building or birthday parties.

Board and Brush

8925 E. 61st St., Unit C

Board & Brush Creative Studio is a place to build trendy, farmhouse-inspired pieces. You'll learn about distressing, sanding with the grain and staining to make your personalized wood sign look like an heirloom. Board & Brush's wood sign workshops are its signature offering, but it also offers specialty workshops (choose from doormats to porch planters, canvas pillows to personalized glassware). boardandbrush.com

AR Workshop

1020 S. Rockford Ave., Ste. D

AR Workshop grew out of Anders Ruff, a design company that specialized in graphic design and party styling. It wasn’t long before fans and followers of the brand were asking for DIY workshops hosted at a brick and mortar storefront. In 2016, the shop's founders introduced AR Workshop, a boutique DIY studio that now has more than 125 franchises across the country.

AR's Classic DIY Workshops include wood projects, canvas painting and blanket knitting, and the Specialty DIY classes have included charcuterie, candle pouring, cookie decorating and more (varies by location and season). arworkshop.com

The Project Bar

The Project Bar provides all the tools, supplies and instructions to help you to make something awesome, no matter your experience level. The shop has also paired with local breweries to offer Drink & DIY sessions. Projects include string art, macrame plant hangers and leather pint sleeves. projectbar.com

Pinspiration

8931 S. Yale Ave., Ste. K

Pinspiration Tulsa offers kids crafts and adult crafts, as well as a seasonal selection. The wide variety of crafts includes charcuterie boards, custom wood pallets, string art, fairy gardens and porch signs. Pinspiration also offers a Splatter Room, perfect for a party or a unique date night. Protective gear such as goggles, shower caps, booties and robes or coveralls are provided for the Splatter Room, and champagne and chocolates are offered with the date night package. pinspiration.com

Salt Prairie Ceramics

Salt Prairie Ceramics is a local pottery studio that has partnered with businesses such as Cabin Boys Brewery and Soaplahoma to offer a custom candle-making class. Previous creations include adorable tabletop chimineas and fun planters. facebook.com/saltprairieceramics

Diversions Crafting Studio

2036 W. Houston St., Broken Arrow

If you need a special machine for your craft, Diversions Crafting Studio has equipment including a sewing machine, a flat press and iron, a drawing tablet and laptop, a Gemini die-cut machine, a Cricut Maker and a 3D printer. You can rent by the hour or buy a day pass or a monthly pass. Studio memberships are an option for the serious maker. They include access to public spaces, work tables, charging cords and more. Diversions also has a retail storefront for makers who would like to sell their products at its physical location or online. diversionscraftingstudio.com

Creative Outlets Studio

1521 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

Creative Outlets is a sewing and crafting studio that helps crafters of all skill levels learn to sew, whether in a sewing club or through private lessons. Private sewing or crafting parties are also available. If you have a project that needs a lot of space, you can rent the studio, which gives you access to sewing machines, sergers, embroidery machine, four large cutting tables and everything you need to finish your project. creativeoutletsstudio.com