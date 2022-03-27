Let's Go: Spring event calendar

Editor’s note: All dates and events are subject to change. Check event websites for up-to-date information.

APRIL

> Through 5/8, The Big Show: Work by Young Artists

This exhibition at Philbrook Museum features the creativity of Oklahoma artists ages 4-18.

WHERE: Philbrook Museum of Art

> 4/1-6/20, Living Arts of Tulsa exhibits

“Grief and the Full Cup of Joy,” an exhibition curated by Mery McNett, and “Cult Canyon,” curated by Cult Love Collective, will be on display from April 1-22. From May 6 through June 20, “Chiefs, Clans, and Kin” will celebrate the histories, cultures and lifeways of Indigenous tribes of the Southeast and their transnational histories with Celtic peoples.

WHERE: Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way

> 4/1, Bill Engvall

The comedian brings his Farewell Tour to Tulsa.

WHERE: Tulsa Theater, 105 Reconciliation Way

> 4/2, “Titan,” Tulsa Symphony Orchestra

Esteemed conductor James Bagwell leads the TSO in this performance featuring Beethoven’s Leonore Overture, Mozart’s Symphony No. 25 and Mahler’s magnificent Symphony No. 1 “The Titan.”

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

> 4/2, Jon Lovitz

The comedian and actor will perform two Saturday night shows at Cain’s Ballroom.

WHERE: Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.

> 4/5, 311

Rock band 311 brings its Spring Tour to Tulsa.

WHERE: Tulsa Theater, 105 Reconciliation Way

> 4/8-9, SpringFest

The Tulsa Garden Center will host SpringFest at Woodward Park.

WHERE: Woodward Park, 2435 S. Peoria Ave.

> 4/8, Street Party 2022

Street Party 2022 is presented by Street School, a long-running dropout prevention and intervention program. There will be live and silent auctions, live entertainment and raffles for whiskey, wine and a trip.

WHERE: Cox Business Convention Center Ballroom, 100 Civic Center

> 4/9, Koe Wetzel

The Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer brings his tour to Tulsa.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 4/10, Bill Maher

The comedian and political commentator will perform a Sunday night show.

WHERE: Tulsa Theater, 105 Reconciliation Way

> 4/13, Bob Dylan

The songwriting legend brings his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour to Tulsa ahead of the opening of the Bob Dylan Center in May.

WHERE: Tulsa Theater, 105 Reconciliation Way

> 4/14, Joe Nichols

The multi-platinum country singer from Rogers, Arkansas, will play at Hard Rock Live.

WHERE: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa

> 4/15-16, PBR Express Ranches Classic

For the 18th straight season, elite bull riders will descend on Tulsa at the PBR Express Ranches Classic, presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 4/16, Oddities & Curiosities Expo

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo will bring the strange, unusual and bizarre to the SageNet Center at Expo Square.

WHERE: Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

> 4/17, Sand Springs Herbal Affair

Shop herbs, perennials, heirloom plants and more at the Sand Springs Herbal Affair in downtown Sand Springs. Attendees will also find arts and crafts, gardening supplies and decor.

WHERE: Downtown Sand Springs

> 4/22, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

The MADtv alum brings her Who Do I Think I am Tour to Tulsa.

WHERE: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa

> 4/22-24, Spring Home & Outdoor Living Expo

Check out Tiny Home Town, the Shopper’s Market, Garden Train display and more at the SageNet Center at Expo Square.

WHERE: Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

> 4/23, Jenks Herb & Plant Festival

Shop an array of herbs and plants from local vendors during the Jenks Herb & Plant Festival in downtown Jenks.

WHERE: Downtown Jenks

FOR MORE: jenksgardenclub.com

> 4/23, “Love & Obsession: The Beatles to Berlioz”

Scott Seaton, a candidate for the Signature Symphony’s music director position, will lead the orchestra in a program that ranges from Berlioz’s epic “Symphonie Fantastique” to some of the songs about love from the Fab Four.

WHERE: Vantrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.

> 4/23, Smoke and Guns

Oklahoma firefighters and police officers square off in the seventh annual charity MMA and boxing event presented by QuikTrip.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 4/29, Marco Antonio Solís

Five-time Latin Grammy Award winner Marco Antonio Solís brings his Que Ganas De Verte World Tour 2022 to the BOK Center.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 4/29, 5/1, “Salome”

Tulsa native Thaddeus Strassberger makes his Tulsa Opera debut, directing this unique immersive production of Richard Strauss’ opera, about the young woman whose performance for King Herod spells doom for John the Baptist.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

> 4/30, Castle of Muskogee Renaissance Festival

The Castle invites one and all to join the festivities of the 26th Annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival. Open Saturdays and Sundays: April 30- June 5, plus Memorial Day, Monday, May 30.

WHERE: 3400 Fern Mountain Road, Muskogee

> 4/30, Megadeth and Lamb of God

The metal bands co-headline this concert at the BOK Center.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 4/30, Garden Party 2022

Garden Party 2022 benefits The Little Lighthouse, a program that helps children with special needs and their families.

WHERE: Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center

MAY

> 5/6-8, Tulsa Mayfest

Tulsa Mayfest 2022 will be held in the downtown Arts District and historic Greenwood with local and juried artists, live music, food vendors and more.

WHERE: Tulsa Arts District, Greenwood

> 5/7, “Mercurial,” Tulsa Symphony

The Tulsa Symphony brings its season to a close with acclaimed conductor and audience favorite Gerhardt Zimmermann leading the orchestra in Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody, Copland’s Appalachian Spring and Tchaikovsky’s masterful Symphony No. 4.

WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

> 5/7, Icons & Idols 2022

Tulsa Ballet’s 11th annual Icons & Idols Gala features a one-night-only performance by the company’s dancers.

WHERE: Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center

> 5/10, Bob Dylan Center

The grand opening for the Bob Dylan Center arrives on this date. See a story in this issue of Tulsa World Magazine.

WHERE: 116 Reconciliation Way

> 5/12, Easton Corbin

Easton Corbin brings his traditional country sound for a show at Hard Rock Live.

WHERE: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa

> 5/12-15, “Signature Series”

Tulsa Ballet will close its season with the highly anticipated return of “Remember Our Song” by “Hamilton” choreographer and three-time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler, along with Itzik Galili’s “O Balcão de Amor” and a world premiere work from superstar choreographer Andrew McNicol.

WHERE: Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Ave.

> 5/14-28, Breeders Invitational

This is a major event in the Cutting Horse industry, with lots of action and a large purse at the Built Ford Tough Livestock Complex.

WHERE: Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

> 5/16, Eagles

The band will feature “Hotel California,” accompanied by an orchestra and choir, and will perform a set of their greatest hits.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 5/16-22, PGA Championship

The 2022 PGA Championship will bring the 72-hole, four-day tournament, plus two preceding practice rounds, to Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club. Last year, Phil Mickelson became the oldest major winner in history when he won the event at age 50 at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

WHERE: Southern Hills Country Club, 2623 E. 61st St.

> 5/19, David Feherty

The retired pro golfer and noted golf personality will appear at Hard Rock Live.

WHERE: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa

> 5/24, Jack White

The singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer brings The Supply Chain Issues Tour to Tulsa.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

JUNE

> 6/14-19, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s OKLAHOMA!

Celebrity Attractions presents the classic musical, which has been reimagined for the 21st century. “Oklahoma!” won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. A diverse cast costumed in modern attire performs the original script on a set designed to evoke a sense of togetherness. Tickets are on sale now.

WHERE: Tulsa Performing Arts Center, 101 E. Third St.