Let's Go: Calendar events June 27-Sept. 26

> 8/14, Will Rogers & Wiley Post Fly In Watch more than 100 small aircraft fly in and land on the 2,000-foot grass airstrip on the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch, just east of Oologah and bordering Oologah Lake. Bring your own lawn chairs, talk to the pilots and see their planes up close.

WHERE: Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch, 9501 E. 380 Road, Oologah

> 8/28 Uncanny Comic Expo A third-year comic and pop culture convention, the Uncanny Comic Expo in Shawnee is already a staple on the con circuit.

WHERE: Grand Casino Hotel and Resort in Shawnee, Grand Casino Blvd.

FOR MORE: Uncanny Comic Expo Facebook page

> Through 9/5, “From the Limitations of Now” Landmark exhibit of works by mostly local Black artists that addresses issues of race, identity, social justice, and hope

WHERE: Philbrook Museum of Art