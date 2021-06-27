Let's Go: Calendar events June 27-Sept. 26

JULY
> Through 7/4, “Assignment Tulsa” Local photographers present unique views of familiar Tulsa landmarks and vistas.
WHERE: Gilcrease Museum
FOR MORE: gilcrease.org
> Through 7/4, “Enslavement to Emancipation: Toward a More Perfect Union” Exhibit of historic documents that speak to the history of African slavery in the Western Hemisphere and United States.
WHERE: Gilcrease Museum
FOR MORE: gilcrease.org
> 7/1-4, Huckleberry Festival For the 54th annual festival, attendees can enjoy a carnival, parade, car show, rodeo, crafts and food. The Fourth of July will include a fireworks show.
WHERE: Courthouse Square, Jay
FOR MORE: jaychamber.org
> 7/3, Fourth on the Third The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College presents its annual patriotic concert in an outdoor setting.
WHERE: TCC Southeast Campus
FOR MORE: signaturesymphony.org
> 7/3, Arts, Crafts, Music and Cajun Festival Authentic Cajun food and music will be served at this event hosted by Jana Jae, Grove’s queen of country fiddle. Admission is $5 and kids get in free.
WHERE: Grove Civic Center, 1720 S. Main St., Grove
FOR MORE: grandlakefestivals.com/cajun
> 7/4, Folds of Honor FreedomFest
Features live music, inflatables, family picnics and fireworks along the Arkansas River.
WHERE: Fireworks are shot from the 21st Street Bridge
FOR MORE: freedomfesttulsa.com
> 7/9-11, Just Between Friends Just Between Friends is one of the country’s leading children’s and maternity consignment events.
WHERE: Rhema Rec Center, 1421 W. Kenosha, Broken Arrow
FOR MORE: jbfsale.com
> 7/14-18, Woodyfest The 24th annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival will pay tribute to Woody Guthrie through songs, communion, scholarship, tradition, storytelling and songwriting.
The Woody Guthrie Coalition and the festival will welcome members of the Guthrie family, renowned singer-songwriters and returning performers for the celebration of the late folk singer’s life and legacy.
WHERE: Okemah
FOR MORE: woodyfest.com
> 7/15-17, Porter Peach Festival The Porter Peach Festival has a 50-year history. See for yourself why this celebration of peaches is so enduring.
WHERE: Porter
MORE: Porter Peach Festival Facebook page
> 7/16-18, Braum’s An Affair of the Heart A showcase of makers, retailers and boutique owners from across the country selling clothing, accessories, home goods, furniture, art, crafts, gourmet foods, and more.
WHERE: Tulsa Expo Center
FOR MORE: aaoth.com
> 7/24, La Fiesta de Tulsa The Latin and Hispanic cultures in the community will be celebrated with this annual, fan-favorite festival. Latin cultures will come together for a night filled with cultural food and drink, crafts and live performances.
WHERE: Gathering Place, near 31st and Riverside Drive
FOR MORE: gatheringplace.org
> 7/30-31, Heritage Fest The Miami OK Route 66 Heritage Fest is a new event that will feature live music, a car and motorcycle show, a regional poker run, food trucks and a beer garden.
WHERE: Downtown Miami.
MORE: Miami—Oklahoma Route 66 Heritage Fest Facebook page
> 8/14, Riverside Rib Festival A new barbecue tradition will feature a day of grilling, chilling and challenging some of the top BBQ masters in the region. The event will include live music, local brews and, of course, barbecue.
WHERE: Gathering Place, near 31st and Riverside Drive
FOR MORE: gatheringplace.org
> 8/14, Will Rogers & Wiley Post Fly In Watch more than 100 small aircraft fly in and land on the 2,000-foot grass airstrip on the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch, just east of Oologah and bordering Oologah Lake. Bring your own lawn chairs, talk to the pilots and see their planes up close.
WHERE: Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch, 9501 E. 380 Road, Oologah
FOR MORE: willrogers.com
> 8/28 Uncanny Comic Expo A third-year comic and pop culture convention, the Uncanny Comic Expo in Shawnee is already a staple on the con circuit.
WHERE: Grand Casino Hotel and Resort in Shawnee, Grand Casino Blvd.
FOR MORE: Uncanny Comic Expo Facebook page
> Through 9/5, “From the Limitations of Now” Landmark exhibit of works by mostly local Black artists that addresses issues of race, identity, social justice, and hope
WHERE: Philbrook Museum of Art
> Through 9/5, “Faces of Greenwood” Works by three Oklahoma photographers that chronicle Tulsa’s Greenwood District in the days before and after “urban renewal”
WHERE: Philbrook Museum of Art
> 9/2-5, Rooster Days This will be the 90th year for this popular Broken Arrow festival, which will feature a parade, live entertainment, food vendors, athletic contests, kids’ activities and more.
WHERE: Downtown Broken Arrow
FOR MORE: roosterdays.com
> 9/3-9/5, Rocklahoma Usually held on Memorial Day weekend, the Rocklahoma camping and music festival moved to Labor Day weekend in 2021.
WHERE: Rocklahoma festival grounds north of Pryor
FOR MORE: rocklahoma.com
> 9/17-19, Scotfest Scotfest is Oklahoma’s celebration of Celtic history and heritage. Come to the annual Scotfest for genealogy and family (clan) history, musical entertainers of local and national merit, Scottish and Irish dance demonstrations, solo piping, traditional drumming and pipe band competitions.
WHERE: Broken Arrow Events Park, 21101 E. 101st St., Broken Arrow
FOR MORE: okscotfest.com
> 9/17-19 Born & Raised Music Festival A follow-up to Rocklahoma, the Born & Raised Music Festival is centered on outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music. The festival was supposed to debut in 2020 but will instead be launched in 2021.
WHERE: Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds north of Pryor
FOR MORE: bornandraisedfestival.com.
> 9/17-19, Tulsa Greek Festival The highlight of this event is the food. Sample traditional Greek dishes including gyros, souvlaki, spanakopita, tiropita and more. Scrumptious bakery items will be offered, such as baklava, finikia and loukoumades. Witness dancers of all ages in ethnic costume perform traditional dances throughout the festival.
WHERE: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1206 S. Guthrie Ave.
FOR MORE: tulsagreekfestival.com
> 9/18, Woofstock Woofstock is the largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma, featuring rescued pets from all over Oklahoma along with a variety of pet-related vendors.
WHERE: Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks
FOR MORE: animalallianceok.org
> 10/15-17, Tokyo in Tulsa Oklahoma’s largest anime, Japanese and pop culture convention
WHERE: Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 200 W. Albany St. Broken Arrow
FOR MORE: tokyointulsa.com
> 10/17-2/20, “Another World: The Transcendental Painting Group”
Exhibit of paintings by Southwestern artists that explore spirituality and abstraction.
WHERE: Philbrook Museum of Art
> Through 10/17, “Dali’s Alice in Wonderland” Exhibit of 13 prints the surrealist master created in 1969 for a special edition of Lewis Carroll’s novel.
WHERE: Philbrook Museum of Art