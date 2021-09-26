Let's Go: Calendar events for fall

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

> 10/16-17, Brush Creek Bazaar

Enjoy shopping, entertainment and carnival activities at an outdoor festival featuring vendor booths with everything from decor and soap to candles and clothing. All of the proceeds from this event go to support at-risk teens in the Teen Challenge Programs of New Lifehouse Academy for girls and Brush Creek Academy for boys.

WHERE: 10900 S. Louisville Ave.

> 10/16, Kendall-Whittier Arts Festival

Find local art vendors, gallery shows, food trucks, live music, interactive art and kids activities.

WHERE: Whittier Square and the corner of Admiral and Lewis

> 10/21-24, Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa