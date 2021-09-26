Let's Go: Calendar events for fall

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, please check event websites and social media for all the latest updates.
SEPTEMBER
> 9/30-10/10, Tulsa State Fair The Tulsa State Fair entertains festival-goers with an array of carnival rides, midway games, attractions, concerts, art and more. Find all of your favorite foods on a stick and take in a variety of agricultural exhibits, numerous kitchen demonstrations and vendor booths galore. Musical acts include Josh Turner, Vanilla Ice and the Ying Yang Twins, Dru Hill, Eli Young Band and P.O.D.
WHERE: Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
FOR MORE: tulsastatefair.com
OCTOBER
> 10/1-30 Fridays & Saturdays, Haunted Castle Halloween Festival Find thrills for the entire family at the Haunted Castle Halloween Festival in Muskogee. From the sinister, fog-shrouded forest to the carnival atmosphere of Halloween Land, there are performances and activities for all ages.
WHERE: The Castle of Muskogee, 3400 W. Fern Mountain Road, Muskogee
FOR MORE: okcastle.com
> 10/1, MercyMe, BOK Center
The Grammy-nominated contemporary Christian band MercyMe visits the BOK Center for its Inhale (Exhale) tour. MercyMe has an Oklahoma connection — the band was founded in Edmond in 1994. Tickets are $29-$84.50. Doors at 6 p.m.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
> 10/2-3, BaseCamp at Turkey Mountain
Normally off-limits to campers, Turkey Mountain opens its grounds to the public overnight on this weekend. A bonfire, live music and sunrise yoga are planned. Pitch a tent or splurge on a glamping experience.
WHERE: 6850 S. Elwood Ave.
FOR MORE: facebook.com/basecampatturkey
> 10/2, KISS, BOK Center
Celebrating nearly 50 years of rocking and rolling all night, KISS brings The Final Tour Ever to Tulsa for a Saturday night show that was originally set for 2020. Tickets: $39.50-$129.50. Doors at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
> 10/3, Turkey MTB Festival The eighth and final race of this year’s Oklahoma Tour de Dirt race season will be at Turkey. Watch or ride in mountain bike races for all ages.
WHERE: 6850 S. Elwood Ave.
FOR MORE: oktdd.org
> 10/4, TobyMac, BOK Center Christian hip-hop artist TobyMac brings his Hits Deep 2020 tour to the BOK Center. It was originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Tickets: $22.75-$92.75. Doors at 6 p.m.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
> 10/7, John Legend, BOK Center
American singer, songwriter, record producer and 12-time Grammy winner John Legend brings his Bigger Love Tour, with special guest Kirby, to the BOK Center. Tickets: $53.50-$203.50. Doors at 7 p.m.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
> 10/9, Tulsa Symphony Orchestra: ‘Triumph’
Pianist Garrick Ohlsson will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, the “Emperor,” and guest conductor Lina Gonzalez-Granados will lead the orchestra in performances of the “Festive Overture” by Shostakovich, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Ballade,” and “Les Preludes” by Liszt.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
> 10/9, Hops ‘n Bops at New Orleans Square
This festival put on by the city of Broken Arrow celebrates local music, beer, wine, food and more.
WHERE: New Orleans Avenue and 81st Street, Broken Arrow
FOR MORE: facebook.com/NewOrleansSquareBrokenArrow
> 10/12-17, ‘Come From Away’
The story of a small Canadian town that welcomed thousands of passengers from planes diverted there because of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks is turned into a Tony Award-winning musical.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
FOR MORE: celebrityattractions.com
> 10/14, OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets, BOK Center
Tulsa’s basketball fans can get a taste of the NBA right in their backyard as the Thunder makes its 12th preseason appearance at the BOK Center. Tickets: $12-$95. Doors at 6 p.m.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
>10/15, ‘Puccini & Verdi Play Ball’
Tulsa Opera presents the one-act comedy “Gianni Schicchi” along with selections from Verdi’s opera in an open-air concert at ONEOK Field.
WHERE: ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.
FOR MORE: tulsaopera.com
> 10/15-17, Tokyo in Tulsa
The state’s largest convention for anime, Japanese and pop culture is set to return. Guests and schedules are to be announced.
WHERE: Hyatt Regency Tulsa Downtown, 100 E. Second St.
FOR MORE: tokyointulsa.com
> 10/15, Marc Anthony, BOK Center
Influential Latin music artist Marc Anthony brings his Pa’lla Voy Tour to Tulsa. Fun fact: Anthony is the top selling tropical salsa artist of all time. Tickets: $64-$184. Doors at 7 p.m.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
> 10/16-17, Brush Creek Bazaar
Enjoy shopping, entertainment and carnival activities at an outdoor festival featuring vendor booths with everything from decor and soap to candles and clothing. All of the proceeds from this event go to support at-risk teens in the Teen Challenge Programs of New Lifehouse Academy for girls and Brush Creek Academy for boys.
WHERE: 10900 S. Louisville Ave.
FOR MORE: brushcreekbazaar.org
> 10/16, Kendall-Whittier Arts Festival
Find local art vendors, gallery shows, food trucks, live music, interactive art and kids activities.
WHERE: Whittier Square and the corner of Admiral and Lewis
FOR MORE: visitkendallwhittier.com
> 10/21-24, Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa
Visitors to this Oktoberfest celebration will enjoy delicious food, refreshing beverages, carnival rides, live music straight from Germany and much more. Savor authentic German beer imported from Munich, or enjoy a glass of wine while listening to the sounds of live Bavarian-style entertainment. Other festivities include polka dancing and rows of booths filled with art and crafts.
WHERE: River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave.
FOR MORE: tulsaoktoberfest.org
> 10/23, Alabama, BOK Center
Multi-platinum-selling country rock group Alabama brings its 50th Anniversary Tour to Tulsa, along with the duet Grits and Glamour: Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis. Tickets: $39.50-$129.50. Doors at 6 p.m.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
> 10/28-31, ‘Breaking Bricks’
Tulsa Ballet presents the world premiere of “Breaking Bricks,” a ballet by Jennifer Archibald inspired by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, paired with Ma Cong’s “Flight of Fancy.”
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
FOR MORE: tulsaballet.org
> 10/29, Elevation Nights, BOK Center
Elevation Nights is a new tour featuring Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick. It brings the worship experience of Elevation Church into arenas across the country. Tickets: $27.50-$102.50. Doors at 6 p.m.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
> 10/30-31, Sweets & Treats on Spooky Street
Gathering Place presents a trick-or-treating experience for families. With games, costume contests, live entertainment and more, this event is sure to be a monster mash of memories.
WHERE: Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way
FOR MORE: gatheringplace.org
> 10/31, LANY, BOK Center
Los Angeles music artists LANY hit the road to promote their new album, “gg bb xx,” this fall. Special guest keshi will join them on the tour. Tickets: $29.50- $59.50. Doors at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
NOVEMBER > 11/2-7, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’
Roald Dahl’s classic novel of a young boy who wins a once-in-a-lifetime visit to a magical confectionery comes to the stage in this new musical.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
FOR MORE: celebrityattractions.com
> 11/5, Dia de los Muertos Arts Festival
Living Arts of Tulsa hosts the annual Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a celebration of the Latinx heritage honoring loved ones who have died. Reservations to view altars in the gallery are encouraged, but not required.
WHERE: 307 E. Reconciliation Way
FOR MORE: livingarts.org
> 11/5, Chris Stapleton, BOK Center
Country singer Chris Stapleton brings his All-American Road Show to Tulsa for the second time. The tour also stopped at the BOK Center on June 22, 2017. Tickets: $49.75-$99.75. Doors at 6 p.m.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
> 11/6, Oklahoma Tribal Celebration
This Native arts and culture festival honors and celebrates Oklahoma Indigenous Tribes. Oklahoma Tribal Celebration is a proud expression of music, dance, art, food and fashion, where participating tribes can share their stories and speak of their cultural legacy. This regional festival will honor and acknowledge Tribal Nations in the state of Oklahoma.
WHERE: Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way
FOR MORE: gatheringplace.org
> 11/13, Tulsa Symphony: ‘Symphonic Poetry’
Led by renowned conductor Sarah Hicks, this program features enticing and stirring works such as Lili Boulanger’s “D’un matin de printemps,” Poulenc’s “Les biches (The Does),” William Grant Still’s “Darker America,” and Stravinsky’s thrilling “Petrouchka.”
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
> 11/13, Dan + Shay, BOK Center
Three-time Grammy-winners Dan + Shay are headed to the BOK Center for a Saturday night show with special guests The Band CAMINO and Ingrid Andress. Tickets: $17-$76. Doors at 6 p.m.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
> 11/18, Lil Baby with Fire in Little Africa, BOK Center
Atlanta rapper Lil Baby takes the stage for this rescheduled tour date. Special guests include Fire in Little Africa, a Tulsa-based multimedia hip-hop project commemorating the 1921 race massacre. Tickets: $49.50-$150. Doors at 7 p.m.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
> 11/26, Cody Johnson, BOK Center
Texas country singer Cody Johnson returns to the BOK Center with special guests including Easton Corbin and Ian Munsick. Tickets: $38-$78. Doors at 6 p.m.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
DECEMBER
> 12/4, ‘The Polar Express In Concert’
The animated film truly comes to life, as the Tulsa Symphony performs the movie’s score during this holiday special.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
> 12/4, Joe Rogan, BOK Center
Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan brings The Sacred Clown Tour to Tulsa. Note: This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
> 12/10-23, ‘The Nutcracker’
Tulsa Ballet presents the world premiere of its new version of the holiday classic, choreographed by the company’s two resident choreographers, Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong.
WHERE: Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
FOR MORE: tulsaballet.org.