'See us as people:' Osage citizens work with 'Flower Moon' filmmakers to ensure authenticity, accuracy
  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

“We still have our language; we still have our culture; we are still alive and well and have been able to overcome those things that happened in the ‘20s. It’s good for people to know on this worldwide platform that our language and our tribe are alive, and we’re still vibrant,” said Vann Bighorse, Osage Language Department director.

Silver Dollar City Contest: It's time to get out and go
  • Updated
  • 2 min to read

For a chance at winning the Silver Dollar City 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Family Adventure Prize Package valued at more than $1,500, send us your favorite family memory of Silver Dollar City or a memory you would like to make. Include a telephone number and an email address, if you have one.