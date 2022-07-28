How I Got Here: Albert G’s Chuck Gawey is still smoking to please

Editor's note: This interview in Tulsa World Magazine published in 2018, when the owner of Albert G's was asked to reflect on his career.

> I’m just an average Joe who likes to work.

> My work ethic is from my dad. He worked hard as a dentist for 45 years. He had to. I am the oldest of four boys and then we have a sister. And we’re all close in age. He had a little overhead there.

> I am Lebanese, and I feel like the restaurant business is in my blood. I had relatives in the business. My dad’s first cousin was Jimmy Elias, who had Jamil’s. I started bussing tables back in high school in the late ’70s. It was so busy. It was an old house. You had to go up and down these stairs to get to the kitchen. It was a tight fit. There were a few times we had some breakage.

> I went to OU. I had a first cousin who owned the Jamil’s in Oklahoma City. It was the ’80s. He had some other restaurants. I would work for him. Then after I graduated, I worked for him as a manager. I always worked. Didn’t take many days off. In 1992, I decided it was time to do my own thing. That’s when I opened Albert G’s.

> I had to do my own thing because I needed to make more money. I had learned enough, and it was time. I needed another challenge.

> Taking a risk is not a big deal. I love to take risks. I get that from my mom. My dad would never bet on anything. But my mom will and that is where I get that from. But I don’t really look at it as a risk. If I set my mind to it, it’s going to be successful.

> When it came to barbecue, I just started doing it. I didn’t really know what I was doing. But we developed our sauce and a rub. Willie Seals was with me from Day One making all the side dishes. My mom was with me at the beginning, and she decided she wanted to make tabouli.

> In the restaurant business, you don’t have to be the sharpest tool. But you do need to work. You need to take care of your customers. I don’t know how you do that unless you are there.

> The way I manage is by example. They see me there every day. They see me doing all the stuff. The little things. That is how I teach them, and that’s what I expect. If they see me taking the trash out, they should take the trash out. You’re going to do all the things I’m doing. Hopefully, I rub off.

> You never get done building your business. You have people coming in your doors every day. You do what you can to make them come back. With barbecue, I think we can always improve. We can always try to do a little bit better. There is a lot of art to it.

> Most banks will say no because of the failure rate of restaurants.

> Twenty-six years ago, I did Harvard (Avenue location) with about 60 grand. It took five banks to finally find someone who would loan me, a first-time restaurant guy, the money. The last guy, Eric Bohne, said, “I will loan it to you.”

> Fast forward to the downtown deal. One of my regular customers told me to go to this bank. I go to sign the papers, and they wanted to introduce me to the head of the bank. Who was it? Eric Bohne, the same guy who loaned me the money for the first store. I had no idea.

> In the old days, when someone didn’t like your food, they would tell their friends. Now, if someone doesn’t like their food, they tell the whole world. It’s hard to make everyone happy.

> Tulsans love their steak, their barbecue, their Mexican food and pizzas. You don’t want to stray too far from some of that.

> I don’t have a formula. You work hard. You have to have some good help. It’s out there. One thing Tulsa has done is provide me some great people. That’s all there is.

> I don’t consider myself a chef. I don’t have anyone who I strive to be like. I’m too old for that.

> Luck? No. Not really. I don’t know what was lucky. If I was lucky, I would be on a beach somewhere retired. Luck is when you go to Vegas and hit three sevens on a slot machine three different times in 24 hours like I did once. That is luck. In business, I haven’t been lucky.