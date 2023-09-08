Editor's Note: In recognition of Gathering Place turning 5 years old this week, we are reissuing stories that ran before and during its grand opening.

Boston Common is considered the first public park in the country. More than 200 years later, city parks are playing a critical role in revitalizing U.S. communities large and small.

Tulsa will add its name to the growing list of cities with great parks when Gathering Place opens later this summer.

Here is a look at some of the country’s other great urban gathering spaces and how they stack up with Gathering Place.

1. Central Park

Location: New York City

Acreage: 843

Cost: $7.4 million*

Designers: Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux

*Cost of initial land purchase

The state of New York set aside 750 acres for the park in 1853. It has since grown by about 100 acres and become the most famous public gathering space in the world. The park includes 28 miles of pedestrian paths and 6 miles of trails for cyclists and carriages.

Visitors can take yoga classes, ice skate, ride a gondola or watch Shakespeare in the Park at Delacorte Theatre. Two-and-a-half acres of the park have been set aside to honor Beatles legend John Lennon. The area is called Strawberry Fields.

2. Discovery Green

Location: Houston

Acreage: 12

Cost: Approximately $180 million*

Designer: Overseen by Hargreaves Associates; lead designer Mary Margaret Jones

*Includes land and construction

Discovery Green is in the heart of downtown Houston. More than a century ago, the land was home to an affluent residential neighborhood, and in more recent times, parking lots and the Houston Center Gardens occupied the space.

The green was funded with public and private dollars and opened in 2008. Visitors stroll the promenades, exercise on jogging trails, shop at the flea market, relax in the reading rooms and enjoy the artwork, none more well-known or beloved than the Monument Au Fantome, or Monument to the Phantom.

3. Millennium Park

Location: Chicago

Acreage: 24.5

Cost: Approximately $490 million

Designer: Multiple

Millennium Park was built on land that for nearly 150 years was home to Illinois Central Railroad. The idea to build the park was first pitched in 1997 by then-Mayor Richard Daley. A public-private partnership has since transformed the once-blighted industrial area along Lake Michigan into one of the nation’s top city parks.

The park is known for its concert spaces, like the Jay Pritzker Pavilion and the Great Lawn, as well as for its beautiful natural spaces, such as Lurie Garden. Cloud Gate, a 110-ton elliptical structure by British artist Anish Kapoor, exemplifies the kind of art, architecture and exhibits that make the park world-class.

4. Boston Common

Location: Boston

Acreage: 50

Cost: Not applicable

Designer: Not applicable

The Puritans of village Boston purchased the land for a common from the city’s first settler, William Blackstone, in 1634. The property was used to graze livestock, train the militia and bury the dead.

History has been unfolding there ever since. British Redcoats set up a garrison there. Civil War recruiters and abolitionists spoke there. So did Charles Lindbergh, pitching commercial aviation. And Martin Luther King Jr., crusading for civil rights.

Today, the Common is a resplendent greenspace with ball fields, a bandstand, a tot lot and Frog Pond, a place to cool off in the summer and ice skate in the winter. History continues to live there, with monuments to LaFayette and the Declaration of Independence.

5. Swope Park

Location: Kansas City

Acreage: 1,805

Cost: Property donated

Designer: George Kessler*

* Kessler supervised the creation of Kansas City’s basic parks and boulevards system, including the early development of Swope Park

The park’s namesake is Thomas H. Swope, who in 1896 donated 1,334 acres to the city. Soon, a golf course and zoo were built on the property. Today, the park is also home to the Kansas City Zoo, Lakeside Nature Center, Swope Park Soccer Village and the Starlight Theatre.

The park also includes horseback-riding trails, fishing areas, community gardens, hiking trails, a pool, a disc golf course and an off-leash area for dogs.

6. City Park

Location: Denver

Acreage: 320

Cost: N/A

Designer: Original design by Henry Meryweather

This massive rectangle, originally laid out in 1882, is home to the Denver Zoo and the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. In the center of the park are large, man-made lakes with fountains, islands and pavilions.

A true central gathering place, City Park offers postcard-perfect views of the Rocky Mountains. Most city dwellers live within 5 miles of the park, giving them easy access to playgrounds, tennis courts, gardens, ornamental fountains and ball fields.

7. Harold Simmons Park

Location: Dallas

Acreage: approximately 200

Cost: $150-$200 million

Designer: Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates

Everything is bigger in Texas, they say. And for Dallas, Harold Simmons Park marks a huge step forward in the city’s park system. Dallas has long hoped to construct a park along the Trinity River, and a $50 million donation from Annette and Harold Simmons has set the project in motion.

The design of the park is still in the early stages, but the goal is to create a public gathering space that connects the two sides of the river with trails and paths. The park will highlight native plants and wildlife that complement the river ecosystem, making for a great environment for hikers, cyclists and picnicking.

Construction is expected to begin in 2019, with the park opening in 2021.

8. City Park

Location: New Orleans

Acreage: 1,300

Cost: N/A

Designer: N/A

Oak trees and art are just two aspects of this approximately 160-year-old park that make it a New Orleans jewel. Developed on the site of the Allard Plantation, City Park is home to the New Orleans Museum of Art and the largest collection of mature live oaks in the world.

City Park wouldn’t be The Big Easy’s best park without great musical performances. Pearl Jam, the Beatles and the New Orleans Symphony have all performed there.

And there’s more: an 18-hole golf course, Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, a botanical garden, two football stadiums, walking and cycling trails, 12 soccer fields and the 60-acre Couturie Forest.

9. Forest Park

Location: St. Louis

Acreage: 1,300

Cost: $1.3 million*

Designer: Maximillian G. Kern and Julius Pitzman (original plan)

*Cost of the project, including $800,000 for the land, in 1876, when the park was established

Forest Park is one of the most popular and beautiful city parks in the country. Established in 1876, it was home to the 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition, otherwise known as the World’s Fair, and now attracts approximately 13 million visitors a year. Many come to see the park’s major cultural institutions, including the St. Louis Zoo, St. Louis Art Museum and the Missouri History Museum.

Recreation options range from ice skating to golf to tennis, and the park’s dual paths provide space for a casual stroll or a serious run. Lakes, streams and forests — and endless flower beds — make Forest Park a great place to simply be.

10. Balboa Park

Location: San Diego

Acreage: 1,200

Cost: N/A

Designer: Multiple architects, designers and horticulturists

Balboa Park, established in 1868, makes frequent appearances on lists of the world’s best parks. Perhaps best known as the home of the San Diego Zoo, it is much, much more. The park has 17 museums, 17 gardens and 37 working studios and galleries.

The world’s largest pipe organ can be found in Balboa Park, as can hiking trails, the beloved Starlight Bowl theater, the Balboa Park Carousel and the Zoro Garden. For those looking to get moving, the park offers an activity center, a tennis club, disc (and regular) golf, as well as a velodrome and gym.

11. Volunteer Park

Location: Seattle

Acreage: 48

Cost: N/A

Designers: Olmsted Brothers

Volunteer Park is on the National Register of Historic Places. The city began purchasing the land for the park in 1876, but it did not truly take shape until the early 20th century, when Olmsted Brothers redesigned the park.

Volunteer Park may be best known for its observation tower, from which visitors have a clear view of the Cascade and Olympic ranges. Dahlias bedazzle visitors in the summer and fall, with the Seattle Asian Art Museum, a conservatory, a children’s wading pool, and lily ponds, just a few of the park’s other attractions.

12. Gathering Place

Location: Tulsa

Acreage: 100 (including Phase II)

Cost: $465 million*

Designer: Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates

*includes municipal infrastructure

Developed by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, this park fronts the Arkansas River and is minutes from downtown. It features a 5-acre playground, lodge, boathouse, sport courts, bike and skate parks, natural trails and large lawns for concerts. With pledges that will total $400 million, Gathering Place is the largest private gift to a public park in U.S. history.