Historic Tulsa mansion gains new vibe thanks to homegrown NFL player Felix Jones

Usually, Felix Jones isn’t keen about forking over a big check to pay for something.

Sticker shock? Real.

An exception came when the former NFL player had an opportunity to purchase a piece of property that had fascinated him since he was a kid. He said he enjoyed writing a check to buy Skyline Mansion.

“It definitely was not hard to write the check for this place,” Jones said during an interview conducted inside the mansion.

“Me, knowing the history here and me, being a kid and knowing I wanted to be in here, it was easy to do.”

Jones, 34, accumulated 4,000-plus scrimmage yards in five seasons as a running back with the Dallas Cowboys and one with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He took his last handoff in 2013.

Perhaps Jones’ post-football accomplishments will be measured in acres rather than yards. His interests include real estate. The 102-year-old mansion Jones was eager to acquire has 15 rooms, six fireplaces, a grand staircase in the entry, a large basement and multiple stories — structurally and historically.

Tulsa architect John Curtain is credited with designing the 8,352-square-foot mansion in what has been described as a Greek Revival style. Curtain modeled the mansion after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Virginia home, which he named “Arlington.” Perched on a hill at 620 N. Denver Ave., Skyline Mansion is equipped with a second-story balcony that allows visitors to enjoy a panoramic view of downtown Tulsa.

Skyline Mansion’s original name: Brady Mansion.

When new, the mansion served as the home of W. Tate Brady, a Tulsa co-founder, businessman and political mover/shaker who once had membership in the Ku Klux Klan.

For decades, many in Tulsa’s Black community viewed the mansion as a reminder of what happened the year after it was “born” — the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the destruction of Black Wall Street.

Now the script for the mansion’s story is being flipped because Jones has a vision for what he wants the mansion to be.

“That was the whole plan,” he said. “Once I got in here, it was like, ‘OK, how can I get it to where my community can feel good about coming in and feel better about the house and not look at it as it’s dark and it’s this and it’s the Brady Mansion.’ Yeah, that was dark. But let’s come in and let’s see what type of energy we can get from it and put into it and make it feel like ours and revive it and not have that in the back of our minds.”

Once foreboding to Tulsa’s Black community, the mansion’s new vibe is welcoming.

Poster-type displays adorn the mansion’s walls to acknowledge Black Wall Street, Black historical figures and homegrown Tulsa ballers (Jones, Tyler Lockett) who have embraced pay-it-forward endeavors.

The mansion symbolizes something different.

Said Jones: “And that’s what I wanted to do with this house, something different than what the history is on it.”

‘The boogeyman’s house’

Born and raised in Tulsa, Jones grew up less than a mile from the mansion.

Lil’ Felix attended school at Roosevelt and, hey, why go directly home after school when you can explore the area?

“I saw this house and got fascinated,” he said, referring to Brady Mansion/Skyline Mansion. “‘Is this a house or is it an office building that is supposed to be downtown or something like that?’”

There are other homes in the vicinity, but the mansion, the first house on the block, stood out to Jones because of massive pillars in front.

“It’s exciting when you see it,” he said.

A seed was planted. Maybe, someday...

Jones said he had never been inside the mansion or walked on the driveway until he bought the house.

“For some reason it felt like it was the boogeyman’s house,” he said. “As a kid, you don’t want to step on the property.”

Jones, asked if the Brady connection had anything to do with why the mansion felt like the boogeyman’s house, said, “I think it was because of the Brady thing. I liked the house. I just didn’t know who was in the house that would be coming out saying ‘get off my lawn’ or whatever it may be. I guess (I felt that way because of) the movies I was watching.

“The church is across the street. I rode my bike on that side. I didn’t ride on this side because I guess I thought I was getting too close. That was just me. But I always wanted to come in. I always wanted to knock on the door. I didn’t know who was here. I didn’t know if anybody would get mad or if it was a tourist spot. I was just a kid.”

As an adult, Jones delved more into the mansion’s history.

A 1994 Tulsa World story, recalling the mansion’s early days, said murals painted on the mansion’s canvas walls were scenes of the Confederacy (Brady’s father had been a Confederate soldier). In front of the mantle was a wall painting of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee, Joseph E. Johnston and Stonewall Jackson. Two years before the mansion opened, Brady organized what the 1994 story said was probably Tulsa’s largest national convention up to that time — an annual reunion of the Veterans of the Confederacy. In 1941, the mansion became a clubhouse for the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

When World War II arrived and housing was needed for soldiers, Brady’s widow offered the mansion for use. Post-war, the mansion was sold and it was divided into apartments.

By that time, Brady was two decades gone. On Aug. 29, 1925, he died of suicide in the mansion. He was 55 when he shot himself, reportedly due to grief over a son’s death.

Brady’s KKK ties and his purported activities during and after the 1921 race massacre (he was accused of trying to profit from a proposed new use for the Greenwood District) have been more closely scrutinized in recent years. The name “Brady” has been stricken from Tulsa’s Brady Arts District, a downtown Tulsa street and the former Brady Theater (now Tulsa Theater).

Jones, asked if he was taught about the 1921 Race Massacre, said he learned about it only because his family mentioned it a few times “and it was like I still don’t believe that. Nobody could ever do that to other people. It’s hard to believe. But it happened.”

Jones said it’s still hard to comprehend just how detrimental the race massacre was.

“Nobody ever taught us that you had business people that were Black and they were doing a whole lot of good — doing good for themselves and doing good for the community, raising the stakes for people who were living in the area. ... We had dentists. We had hospitals. We had schools. We had lawyers. Anything that a town needed, we had.”

Tulsa’s Black Wall Street was “the” example for what Black communities strived to be. And it was wiped out in a span of two days in 1921.

“I lived not far from Greenwood and never knew that happened down there,” Jones said.

As Jones got older, he began asking friends and others questions about the race massacre because he was curious to know details. One of those friends is Steph Simon. Simon is a Tulsa hip-hop artist who contributed to “Fire in Little Africa,” a multimedia project commemorating the centennial of the race massacre. Skyline Mansion was one of the sites where material was recorded for a “Fire in Little Africa” album, released last year by Motown Records/Black Forum in partnership with Tulsa’s Bob Dylan Center and Woody Guthrie Center. Simon performed songs from his album “Born on Black Wall Street” during a 2020 event at Skyline Mansion.

“We are just trying to inform and empower people who were affected by (the race massacre) and just make sure we can continue to gain ground and do better in business and do better in life and take care of our families and live in the place we want to live in,” Jones said, adding that we need to come together to make sure something like the massacre doesn’t happen again.

“That’s the whole thing for me is we need to learn history because history repeats itself.”

Happy childhood

Let’s move past the mansion’s original owner and get to know more about the mansion’s current owner.

Jones said he had a blessed childhood and a great upbringing. He loved living at Skyline Ridge. Dad was a pastor and carpenter. Mom worked inside and outside the home. He described his siblings as helpful. If he needed something, they gave.

“Nothing to complain about,” he said. “We weren’t in the best living conditions, but we still had great living conditions. I didn’t know anything different.”

Jones and his friends rode their bicycles all over Tulsa. He often rode to Owen Park and would be in the gym for hours. Summer days were especially great. “You could stay out until the street lights come on, and then you are rushing home because it’s too late now.”

Simon stayed across the street and was among participants in pickup basketball games.

“We had plenty of games,” Jones said. “I have to give Steph a couple of games out of the thousands we played. He got lucky every now and then.”

Basketball and the TV series “Dragon Ball Z” were among childhood passions. Explaining his interest in the latter, Jones said, “It was fun for me because you could see somebody have such power and be such a calm and cool person and then, once you tick them off, they can go to a whole other level. There were so many turns and twists and different exciting parts of the show that it just grabbed my attention. It was fighting. It was action. It was suspense. ‘OK, this is about to happen. Why did we go to a commercial?’”

Jones also watched the 1995 film “Friday” a lot, and he dug old black-and-white TV fare like “The Three Stooges” and “I Love Lucy.”

Back to the topic of basketball: Hoops initially captivated Jones more than football, but he and others came to recognize that his athletic skills were more suited to football. He also has carpentry skills. His first job was working with his father — getting on roofs, fixing houses, painting, etc. — and that’s how he made his “summer money.”

Meanwhile, Jones was “money” on Friday nights. He was named the Tulsa World’s All-State Player of the Year in 2004 after rushing for a Class 5A-leading 2,528 yards and 48 touchdowns as a senior football player at Booker T. Washington High School.

“I really feel like I didn’t do too much,” Jones said at the time. “It was a big year for us as a team. I’ve got a great offensive line, and they gave me the holes to run through. They deserve the credit.”

Jones said during the Skyline Mansion interview that his mindset was to use football to “take me out of the struggle.” He twice was a 1,000-yard rusher at the University of Arkansas (despite sharing carries with fellow 1,000-yard rusher Darren McFadden) and was an All-America kick returner for the Razorbacks before leaving school early to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

“Football helped me get to college. Football helped me make some money,” Jones said. “I used football as a tool to get me to where I wanted to be. That’s how I’m trying to inspire the next generation.”

Jones has a long history of staging football camps to benefit young people. The COVID-19 pandemic caused him to hit the pause button, but he wants to bring his free football camp back to Tulsa this summer, conditions permitting.

“I’ve been successful on my end and I’m trying to pass it along and do the best I can to help the next person so they have some type of understanding that we have to still help each other and we have to still come back and do the best we can to help the next person,” he said. “That’s all it is. We are looking for help, but we don’t know where to get it from. We don’t know any answers because we don’t know who to ask for answers. All I try to do is help and give some kind of energy and some type of motivation for them to keep going and be the best person they can be.”

Jones has a foundation (Running Back to Make A Difference) with a mission along those lines. The foundation’s mission is to inform, inspire and empower low-income high school student-athletes to become well-rounded and productive citizens through life skills and college preparatory training. If sports is your ticket to a better life, go for it. But...

“There are so many different ways and avenues that people can get to their dreams,” he said. “That’s what I’m trying to highlight is it’s not only sports. It’s anything you are passionate about. Once you get into the phase of being focused on your dreams and goals, everything else tends to get out of the way. Even when there are hurdles, they still seem to smooth out if you keep your focus right.”

‘Destined to be’

Jones said he does not miss football. “I miss some of the interactions with people that we used to have and I miss going out there and just having fun and scoring touchdowns and stuff like that. But all the preparation and stuff like that, I don’t miss it.”

Playing in the NFL allowed him to run in different circles. Asked if he ever was in awe of someone he met, he immediately said Michael Jordan. No offense to little girls, but Jones said he acted like a little girl around Jordan.

“I wanted to go up and ask him for his autograph, and I couldn’t do it,” he said.

Eventually, Jones got the autograph. Eventually, he got the mansion that fascinated him when he was a kid.

“It was destined to be,” he said. “It happened at the right time to where I was able to move finances around and purchase the home. It worked out perfectly.”

Once the deal was done, Jones had a question for himself: What can I do with this?

Jones never planned on living at the mansion. He resides in Texas. He doesn’t want to yank his family from familiar friends and schools there. Maybe, when the kids are grown, he will return to Tulsa, the town he will always consider home. So, back to the dilemma, what should be done with the mansion?

Skyline Mansion became an event venue. For interior photos and rental information, check out skylinemansion.com.

Jones said he has purchased other properties in Tulsa.

“North Tulsa definitely has a lot of real estate available, but now I think the times are changing where it’s pretty much getting bought up,” he said.

“I think the times are changing where that’s going to be an area where people want to live if they upgrade the property values and all that to where people want to stay out there. I’m very interested in real estate. That’s one of the reasons I purchased this home as well.”

A recording studio is among Jones’ ventures. He and Simon previously partnered to create Skyline Star Records. “I feel like Steph has shown that he has potential to make hits and put himself out there,” Jones said. “I’m just trying to help him get there. I’m trying to build that up so he can be an inspiration on the next person.”

Jones is sort of scratching an itch with the music stuff. He played saxophone in elementary school and learned how to read music. He logged choir duty because his father was a pastor, but he says he’s not a good singer.

“I always had a passion for music and trying to create new sounds,” Jones said, adding that he never had a chance to dive into it.

A poster of the GAP Band, so named because of the Tulsa streets Greenwood, Archer and Pine, hangs on the wall of Skyline Mansion to educate visitors about another piece of the city’s history.

“It has been a long two years, but now I think the community is seeing what I’m trying to do with the house and hopefully they see the good in it as far as I’m trying to teach the next generation,” he said. “I want to empower the less fortunate and continue to encourage them to be civilized citizens. That’s what I’m trying to continually do. Now I have this building to kind of help me do that.”

Jones was asked how he feels when he is in the mansion. He paused before answering.

“I don’t know. Sometimes I guess I lose myself in this house because there is so much, I think. If these walls could talk to me and tell me what has happened in years and years and years of this being here... (But) I feel little. I feel small in this because I really think a lot of people feel the same way, just coming in here and understanding that this is a place where they did a lot of private planning on Black folks — right across the street, right next door. It’s crazy because now, being here, we are trying to make it better and planning how to help the neighborhood and make the community better again. I feel humbled. I’m definitely humbled in here because it’s not a place that everybody gets to step foot in here and open the doors and come in every day.”

