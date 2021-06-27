Getting ready to POP: Here's a sampling of items you will find in OKPOP

The Marvel Comics character Luke Cage was co-created by Tulsa’s Archie Goodwin. Mike Colter played the title character in the Netflix series “Luke Cage.” This is the hoodie he wore in one of his battles against Bushmaster in season 2. This is from the Netflix Luke Cage Collection.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Cowboy movie star Tom Mix spent part of his life in Dewey. Tony “The Wonder Horse” was Tom’s famous trick horse and appeared in 34 silent films from 1922 to 1932. This Tom Mix/Tony toy horse on wheels is from the Jim Brown Collection.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Superman was voiced by Oklahoman Danny Dark in “Super Friends,” a Hanna-Barbera cartoon that debuted in the 1970s. This is an animation cel from the cartoon.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Clarence Nash was the original voice for Donald from 1934 to 1985. Nash created the famous gravelly voice when he was a child in rural Oklahoma on a farm outside of Watonga.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Ernie Fields Sr. was the elder statesman of the many jazz musicians to emerge from northeastern Oklahoma. He was raised in Taft but toured the country in the 1930s and ‘40s with his famous orchestra. His most well-known hit came in 1959, with his version of “In the Mood.” This poster is from the Ernie Fields Sr. Collection.
Stephen Pingry PHOTOS, Tulsa World
This Leon Russell “roadie case” was used by Russell’s crew to carry equipment when he was on tour in the 1970s. The roadie case is from the Leon Russell Estate Collection.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
This is Tulsa drummer Jamie Oldaker’s jacket from Eric Clapton’s 1977 tour of Japan. The jacket is from the Jamie Oldaker Collection.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
This Rock and Roll Hall of Fame statuette was presented to Bob Wills’ family during his induction ceremony in 1999. The statuette is from the Bob Wills Estate Inc. Collection.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Jim Keltner played this drum on the Bob Dylan Shot of Love tour in 1981. Keltner is one of the most prolific drummers in music history. He has played drums for a who’s who of musicians, including three of the Fab Four: John, George and Ringo. Ringo Starr once stated that he wanted to be the UK’s Jim Keltner. This is from the Jim Keltner Collection.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Archie Goodwin of Tulsa co-created the Marvel Comics character Luke Cage in 1972.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
This two-piece outfit was worn by Bishop Kelley graduate Alfre Woodard, who was cast as Mariah Dillard in the Netflix series “Luke Cage.”
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Broom-Hilda, a comic strip created in 1970, is written and drawn by Russell Myers of Tulsa. This strip is from the Russell Myers Collection.
StephenPingry
Norman-born Jesse Ed Davis (Comanche, Seminole, Muscogee, Kiowa) played this mid-’80s Fender Telecaster on various sessions and when he was a member of the Graffiti band with John Trudell. The guitar is from the Bob Britt Collection.
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
The Marvel Comics character Luke Cage was co-created by Tulsa’s Archie Goodwin. Mike Colter played the title character in the Netflix series “Luke Cage.” This is the hoodie he wore in one of his battles against Bushmaster in season 2. This is from the Netflix Luke Cage Collection.
Cowboy movie star Tom Mix spent part of his life in Dewey. Tony “The Wonder Horse” was Tom’s famous trick horse and appeared in 34 silent films from 1922 to 1932. This Tom Mix/Tony toy horse on wheels is from the Jim Brown Collection.
Ernie Fields Sr. was the elder statesman of the many jazz musicians to emerge from northeastern Oklahoma. He was raised in Taft but toured the country in the 1930s and ‘40s with his famous orchestra. His most well-known hit came in 1959, with his version of “In the Mood.” This poster is from the Ernie Fields Sr. Collection.
Jim Keltner played this drum on the Bob Dylan Shot of Love tour in 1981. Keltner is one of the most prolific drummers in music history. He has played drums for a who’s who of musicians, including three of the Fab Four: John, George and Ringo. Ringo Starr once stated that he wanted to be the UK’s Jim Keltner. This is from the Jim Keltner Collection.
Norman-born Jesse Ed Davis (Comanche, Seminole, Muscogee, Kiowa) played this mid-’80s Fender Telecaster on various sessions and when he was a member of the Graffiti band with John Trudell. The guitar is from the Bob Britt Collection.