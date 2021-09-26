There is no denying that Tulsa proper is chock full of delicious diner options — we’ve got that one down pat.

But while you’re out exploring the rest of the state, why not try some suburban and off-the-beaten-path spots?

They are all sure to satisfy your craving for eggs, biscuits and other homestyle breakfast favorites. Depart on your next road trip armed with ideas for the most important meal of the day.

Many of these places also specialize in other diner favorites such as chicken fried steak (with gravy) and pot roast (with gravy) as well as the most important food group — pie.

Sunny’s Country Diner

118 N. Oklahoma 11, Sperry, 918-480-5002

Offers breakfast, lunch and dinner — as well as weekly karaoke — in a quaint strip-mall setting. Stop in for classic diner fare, including pancakes, biscuits and gravy, and chicken fried chicken.

Duffy’s Grill

706 S. Elm Place, Broken Arrow, 918-251-3285

Serving hungry Broken Arrow diners for over 30 years. Breakfast specialties include skillets and omelets, but diners flock in for home-cooking favorites such as chicken fried chicken and smothered sirloin.

Toast

201 S. Main St., Broken Arrow, 918-286-6770

A well-known brunch staple in Broken Arrow, and shares a kitchen with a sister restaurant, Franklin’s on Main. White tablecloths hint at a more upscale diner experience, and the menu backs it up with offerings such as bourbon steak and eggs, daybreak poutine and a chicken tinga-stuffed breakfast burrito.

Jake’s Café

626 S. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow, 918-258-7710

Stop into this family-owned spot with friendly service and a classic breakfast menu. Corned beef hash, Belgian waffles and fiesta skillets are popular choices, as well as homemade biscuits and gravy.

50’s Diner

1500 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, 918-806-6999

For a blast to the past, pop in to this diner for delicious breakfast fare, served in an old-style diner environment. Old-school offerings are plenty, but the menu is peppered with modern choices such as avocado toast and breakfast crepes.

The Jenks Restaurant

215 E. Main St., Jenks, 918-296-4000

The Jenks Restaurant has been a local mainstay for over 50 years. Check out the collection of antique clocks (they’re all for sale) while enjoying the newly remodeled dining room.

MAD Eats

201 N. Main St., Suite 130, Owasso, 918-401-4353

Diners flock to MAD Eats for creative takes on diner classics (the name stands for modern American diner), including the Monte Cristo sandwich, stuffed hash browns and the MAD brunch skillet. Our household drives for the pacos (pancake breakfast tacos) and crazy shakes.

Boom-A-Rang Diner

Multiple locations throughout Oklahoma

The Boom-A-Rang Diner started over 25 years ago as the East Side Diner in Muskogee and has expanded to include 54 locations throughout Oklahoma and even into Colorado and other neighboring states. Breakfast is served all day and includes all the classics — pancakes, omelets and Elvin’s Big Breakfast.

Matt’s Place

2151 U.S. 59, Grove, 918-801-7173

Chef Matt Sowers opened Matt’s Place in 2020 to lucky lake-goers looking for delicious home cooking. Customers love the Monte Cristo sandwich, steak and eggs, and other breakfast offerings as well as fried catfish or shrimp.

East Side Café

720 E. Center St., Pryor, 918-825-2110

Garbage takes on a new meaning at the East Side Café in Pryor — hash browns are cooked together with onions, peppers, tomatoes, eggs and breakfast meat. Or choose from an assortment of pancakes, biscuits and gravy, or breakfast burritos.

Jincy’s Kitchen

31392 S. Qualls Road, Park Hill, 918-457-5515

Jincy’s Kitchen may be known for made-to-order fried chicken and homemade pies, but customers know that breakfast is served on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Enjoy a country breakfast and reminisce about your childhood — the building was used in the movie ‘Where the Red Fern Grows’.

Kumback Lunch

625 Delaware, Perry, (580) 336-4646

www.facebook.com/Kumback-Cafe-131820606864066/Stop at the neon “EAT” sign and pop in to Kumback Lunch, where Oklahomans have dined on comfort classics since 1926. The wall art documents the nearly 100 years of the restaurant’s history, and the friendly atmosphere and stick-to-your-ribs comfort food — think fluffy biscuits and creamy sausage gravy — keeps customers coming back.

Granny’s Kitchen

701 S. Main St., Stillwater, (405) 743-1299

You could look over the breakfast menu at Granny’s Kitchen in Stillwater, but just go ahead and order the ‘Fat Granny:’ chicken fried chicken on top of Texas toast piled with fries and covered in sausage gravy then topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, ham, onions and crumbled sausage.

Shortcakes Diner

219 N. Main St., Stillwater, 405-624-1057

If you went to Oklahoma State University and didn’t spend time at Shortcakes Diner, did college even happen? Grab a seat at the bar and enjoy an old-style diner experience with a full menu served all day. Pecan waffles, French toast and chicken fried steak are popular, and the ‘Orange Plate Special’ is always a favorite in Cowboy country.

Hugo’s Family Restaurant

1217 Archer Dr., Claremore, 918-341-2927

Breakfast is served all day at Hugo’s Family Restaurant, a Claremore favorite — you’ve got to love a menu section named “cakes, eggs and meat”. The Pan San breakfast is popular and includes two pancakes, two sausage patties and two eggs cooked any style.

The Rock Café

114 W. Main St., Stroud, 918-968-3990

The Rock Café in Stroud may take its name from the local sandstone used in construction, but the restaurant’s popularity, as well as owner Dawn Welch, inspired the character Sally Carrera in the Disney Pixar movie “Cars.” The food — breakfast, lunch AND dinner — is great. Breakfast includes a selection of crepes, burritos, omelets and waffles.

Clanton’s Café

319 E. Illinois Ave., Vinita, 918-256-9053

Clanton’s Café opened in Vinita in 1930 (in its current location in 1947) and has become a popular destination on Route 66. Guy Fieri paid the café a visit on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and loved the chicken fried steak.

Karen’s Country Kitchen

415 W. Main St., Collinsville, 918-371-2190

At Karen’s Country Kitchen, enormous cinnamon rolls are an obvious choice, but don’t overlook a loaded breakfast potato — baked potato topped with hash browns, cheese, grilled onions and peppers and crisp bacon.

Silver Dollar Cafe

1022 W. Main St., Collinsville, 918-371-0599

The Silver Dollar Café is a Collinsville staple. They are known for their oversized portions — the crispy chicken fry and steaks are a bargain. The Silver Dollar Café is where the locals go to unwind and have a good time and great food.

Buffalo Joe’s

403 E. Main St., Pawhuska, 918-287-2358

Many flock to Pawhuska for the Pioneer Woman or movie sets, but it has been said that the pancakes with whipped butter at Buffalo Joe’s will make one nostalgic for grandma’s cooking. For a savory option, build your own breakfast burrito.

Feeling like diner food but don't want to drive? Don't forget about all these great spots in Tulsa.

Dilly Diner

402 E. Second St.

Savoy Café

6033 S. Sheridan Road

Wanda J’s Next Generation

111 N. Greenwood Ave.

Tally’s Good Food Café

1102 S. Yale Ave.; 6100 S. Sheridan Road

Ollie’s Station

4070 Southwest Blvd.

Jimmy’s Egg

Multiple locations throughout the state.

Neighborhood Jam

4830 E. 61st St.

Apple Barrel Café

Multiple locations throughout the Tulsa area

Cherry Street Kitchen

111 W. Fifth St.

Blue Moon Bakery & Cafe

3512 S. Peoria Ave.

Freeway Café

1547 E. Third St.; 465 S. Sheridan Road; 5849 S. 49th West Ave.

Jesse’s Restaurant

1134 S. Memorial, 918-832-9052

Tim’s Diner (formerly Phill’s)

3310 E. 32nd St., 918-742-4563

Queenie’s

1816 Utica Square

Bramble Breakfast and Bar

1302 E. Sixth St.; 400 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks; 121 N. Ash, Broken Arrow

Wildflower Café

1306 E. 11th St., Suite F

Timmy’s Diner

10915 E. 31st St.

Brookside Diner

4510 S. Peoria Ave.

If you are heading to the OKC area, give these a try.

Kitchen No. 324

324 N. Robinson Ave., OKC

Classen Grill

5124 Classen Cir., OKC

Waffle Champion

1212 N. Walker Ave. St. 100, OKC

Hatch

Coming soon to the Tulsa area

1101 N. Broadway Ave., OKC; 13230 Pawnee Dr., OKC

The Diner

213 E. Main St., Norman

Juan del Fuego Mexi Diner

223 34th Ave. SW, Norman

Syrup

1501 NW 23rd St., OKC

Around the Corner

11 S. Broadway, Edmond

