Find out how to take tours of Tulsa's art deco buildings, Black Wall Street, downtown tunnels and more

Quench your thirst for knowledge and stretch your legs at the same time with a themed tour. Go for a stroll around downtown Tulsa, where you can book guided tours of art deco buildings, Black Wall Street, tunnels and more. Or, if you’d prefer to go at your own pace, self-guided tours are an option. You can even hitch a ride on a trolley.

Art deco

One of Tulsa Tours’ featured outings is the art deco walking tour (1.5 hours, $25). Learn about art deco styles and how to identify them on this 1.5-mile walk. In addition to facades, at least one lobby is on the tour. www.tulsa.tours

Tours of Tulsa offers daily private driving tours lasting two to four hours for $80. The tours have included a wide variety of destinations: downtown buildings; “Black Gold Row,” blocks of mansions built in the 1920s when Tulsa was the “Oil Capital” of the world; the campus of Oral Roberts University to see the giant Praying Hands sculpture; and the Greenwood area. toursoftulsa.com

Black Wall Street