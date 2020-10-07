Fifty-year road trip: Dedicated in 1970 by LBJ's daughter, Talimena Drive continues to attract lovers of fall foliage

When Nugent cut the ribbon to open the road, she said, “I don’t want to be involved in any controversy, so I want to get as close to the middle as I can.” We can assume that was a political joke — not too far left, not too far right.

But, seriously, Nugent complimented the people of both states who had worked for the highway, which she said gave her “the feeling that you could reach out and touch the hand of God.”

Well, you are way up there when you reach the heights of the 54-mile drive, which follows the crest of the Winding Stair and Rich Mountains from Talihina, Oklahoma, to Mena, Arkansas. (Mash Talihina and Mena together to get Talimena.) You can’t see forever from up there, but you can see plenty.

What will be the optimum period to see a wide spectrum of leaf colors in 2020? Typically, foliage can be viewed at its peak from the last week of October through the first week of November, according to travelok.com. You can track fall color reports for sites throughout the state at travelok.com/fall_foliage_and_festivals.