There has never been a better time to decorate or update your décor, what with all of the time we’re all spending in the safest place to be right now — home.

And what better timeless trend to tackle than one that maximizes the use of happy memories of people and places we love or items we treasure?

Gallery walls are so popular because they’re so versatile and also because they’re so accessible.

You don’t need to be a creative genius to create a sophisticated gallery wall that wows or a more basic collection that comforts. You just need to think about what style you like and what best suits your particular wall space.

Lisa Wakefield, owner of Jenkins and Co., a home goods store at 1335 E. 11th St., is seeing greater interest from Tulsans looking to spruce up their interiors since distance learning and remote working has become a new norm for so many.

She already has a couple of photo galleries in her own home, and now, she is working on the layout of a different, more dramatic kind of gallery to fill a big, blank white wall in her two-story-tall entryway that is open to a stairwell.

So far, she has rounded up a couple of pieces from local artists, vintage art she has collected and even an antique rug.

“I also have a vintage Japanese wood carving that I might use. I already have some brass frames and the rug is framed in a box with light wood, so I plan on doing a mix of brass and woods for the frames,” Wakefield said. “I'm hoping to achieve a clean look that compliments our mid-century home but still keeping it interesting and a little quirky. “

Sarah Vespasian’s home gallery wall was created with an ulterior motive — to distract the eye from the big flat-screen television in a casual room in her home where her family hangs out the most.

“We have our TV on a great vintage file cabinet, but the idea of that (TV) being the main focus of the room is just not it for me,” Vespasian said. “My goal for the wall is to be fun, flexible and colorful.”

As a distracting backdrop for the TV, her gallery wall mixes and matches items collected from travel to Greece, Mexico, Alaska and Los Angeles and from garage sales with family pieces, a custom painting of her family’s previous home and a treasured painting her mother-in-law made of her old dog Ricardo.

“I purposely made this wall a mix of frame types, textiles — one of these is a rug sample from my work that was just too pretty to sit in my garage — canvas paintings and prints, so I can easily swap things out as we change the room layout or TV size,” she said. “We did both recently, which prompted a re-hang of the whole thing, or as we get new pieces we want to add.”

Here are some pointers before you get started:

Choose your style

Mix and match framed photos, photo canvases, art sketches and paintings and even objects. Or a matchy-matchy look can be achieved in a variety of ways.

Think photo frames in different sizes and shapes in a uniform color — which can be achieved with paint, if necessary — or even a set of identical color, size and shape frames. Another way to achieve super cohesive looks is by framing a variety of photos with similar-sized mats or all printed in black and white or sepia-toned prints, or by using photos of the same subject matter.

Look for affordable framing

For a custom look on a tight budget, buy frames inexpensively at vintage and thrift stores, estate sales, buy-one-get-one-free sales at retail stores, and even dollar stores, then let the pros at a local framing counter or online company custom cut your photo mats. Matboardcenter.com does great work at affordable prices.

Invest in good quality photo prints

They cost more than drugstore prints, but if you order during a sale or with a coupon code, it’s not that much more for professional grade. Explore the wider variety of finishes and print types, including deep matte, metallic printing, which offers a unique depth of color, or Giclee prints for ultra-detailed image resolution.

The pros I know order customer prints from mpix.com, a lab that just happens to be located not far from Tulsa in southeastern Kansas.

If you like to update from time to time

Stick to standard sizes, like 5-by-7, 8-by-10 or 16-by-20, so every few years, you can simply swap out photos for new or different shots. Don’t forget, you can also order newly cut mats for putting different-sized photos in your frames, update the look of frames with new paint color and add or subtract objects.

Or don’t invest in good quality photo prints

For short-term rentals, dorm rooms or teen bedrooms, consider an easily expandable and removable gallery wall of instant camera photos or inexpensive photo prints off of an Instagram feed.

Use objects

Flat basket gallery walls are all the rage right now like plate collections were a decade ago, but with a shadow box, or a little creativity and maybe some hardware store help, you could mount any number of objects that strike your fancy to a gallery wall.

Think musical instruments, vintage signs, old newspaper front pages, magazine or vinyl record covers, children’s crafts and artwork, fishing rods, collections of collectible patches, buttons, coins or ticket stubs, trophies, model cars or airplanes, vacation mementos, baseball bats, skateboards, hockey sticks and antique bicycles. I have a friend who once mounted an antique lobster trap on a wall as part of her coastal-themed decor, so think outside the box about what has personal meaning for you and your family and your space.

Think outside the living room or den

Hallways, stairwells, dining rooms, home offices, breakfast nooks, guest rooms, baby nurseries and children's playrooms also make great backdrops for a gallery wall.

Test it out

Create a dry run of the layout on a big table or on the floor, either using the items themselves or by using tracing paper to create cut-outs of all of the items you want to hang on your gallery wall.

Placement is key

Think about the function of the space. If it’s going to be in a family room or dining room where people sit, the horizontal center of your gallery wall should be lower. In a hallway or a space with extra-high ceilings, you can hang items higher.

Imbalance is better

Don’t obsess over symmetry if you’re creating a mix-and-match gallery wall. They actually look better if you don’t line up the corners of your frames or space every item evenly apart.

Keep it straight

Avoid a crooked mess by using adhesive strips that are easily removable to secure the bottom corners of your gallery wall hangings so that you don’t have to constantly straighten shifting items.

