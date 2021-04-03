This gallery wall helps distract from a large TV in a Tulsa family’s multipurpose room.
This gallery wall in a local home office gets its uniform look with wide-cut mats and the use of only black or white frames.
A gallery wall is designed to help distract from a large TV in this Tulsa family’s multipurpose room.
This gallery wall of family photos achieves a uniform look with all black and white frames and with may wide-cut mats.
This gallery wall of family photos achieves a uniform look with all black and white frames and with may wide-cut mats.
This gallery wall includes a light feature in the mix of wall hangings to help illuminate a windowless, interior hallway in a midtown Tulsa home.
There has never been a better time to decorate or update your décor, what with all of the time we’re all spending in the safest place to be right now — home.
And what better timeless trend to tackle than one that maximizes the use of happy memories of people and places we love or items we treasure?
Gallery walls are so popular because they’re so versatile and also because they’re so accessible.
You don’t need to be a creative genius to create a sophisticated gallery wall that wows or a more basic collection that comforts. You just need to think about what style you like and what best suits your particular wall space.
Lisa Wakefield, owner of Jenkins and Co., a home goods store at 1335 E. 11th St., is seeing greater interest from Tulsans looking to spruce up their interiors since distance learning and remote working has become a new norm for so many.
Lisa Wakefield, owner of local home furnishings store Jenkins & Co., is working on the layout for a future gallery wall in her home’s entryway.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World Magazine
She already has a couple of photo galleries in her own home, and now, she is working on the layout of a different, more dramatic kind of gallery to fill a big, blank white wall in her two-story-tall entryway that is open to a stairwell.
So far, she has rounded up a couple of pieces from local artists, vintage art she has collected and even an antique rug.
“I also have a vintage Japanese wood carving that I might use. I already have some brass frames and the rug is framed in a box with light wood, so I plan on doing a mix of brass and woods for the frames,” Wakefield said. “I'm hoping to achieve a clean look that compliments our mid-century home but still keeping it interesting and a little quirky. “
Sarah Vespasian’s home gallery wall was created with an ulterior motive — to distract the eye from the big flat-screen television in a casual room in her home where her family hangs out the most.
This gallery wall in a local home office gets its uniform look with wide-cut mats and the use of black and white frames.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World Magazine
“We have our TV on a great vintage file cabinet, but the idea of that (TV) being the main focus of the room is just not it for me,” Vespasian said. “My goal for the wall is to be fun, flexible and colorful.”
As a distracting backdrop for the TV, her gallery wall mixes and matches items collected from travel to Greece, Mexico, Alaska and Los Angeles and from garage sales with family pieces, a custom painting of her family’s previous home and a treasured painting her mother-in-law made of her old dog Ricardo.
“I purposely made this wall a mix of frame types, textiles — one of these is a rug sample from my work that was just too pretty to sit in my garage — canvas paintings and prints, so I can easily swap things out as we change the room layout or TV size,” she said. “We did both recently, which prompted a re-hang of the whole thing, or as we get new pieces we want to add.”
Here are some pointers before you get started:
Choose your style
Mix and match framed photos, photo canvases, art sketches and paintings and even objects. Or a matchy-matchy look can be achieved in a variety of ways.
Think photo frames in different sizes and shapes in a uniform color — which can be achieved with paint, if necessary — or even a set of identical color, size and shape frames. Another way to achieve super cohesive looks is by framing a variety of photos with similar-sized mats or all printed in black and white or sepia-toned prints, or by using photos of the same subject matter.
Mix-and-match gallery walls are a great way to display an array of art and photos and to make a dramatic statement in rooms with large walls or tall ceilings.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World Magazine
Look for affordable framing
For a custom look on a tight budget, buy frames inexpensively at vintage and thrift stores, estate sales, buy-one-get-one-free sales at retail stores, and even dollar stores, then let the pros at a local framing counter or online company custom cut your photo mats.
Matboardcenter.com does great work at affordable prices. Invest in good quality photo prints
They cost more than drugstore prints, but if you order during a sale or with a coupon code, it’s not that much more for professional grade. Explore the wider variety of finishes and print types, including deep matte, metallic printing, which offers a unique depth of color, or Giclee prints for ultra-detailed image resolution.
The pros I know order customer prints from
mpix.com, a lab that just happens to be located not far from Tulsa in southeastern Kansas. If you like to update from time to time
Stick to standard sizes, like 5-by-7, 8-by-10 or 16-by-20, so every few years, you can simply swap out photos for new or different shots. Don’t forget, you can also order newly cut mats for putting different-sized photos in your frames, update the look of frames with new paint color and add or subtract objects.
Or don’t invest in good quality photo prints
For short-term rentals, dorm rooms or teen bedrooms, consider an easily expandable and removable gallery wall of instant camera photos or inexpensive photo prints off of an Instagram feed.
Use objects
Flat basket gallery walls are all the rage right now like plate collections were a decade ago, but with a shadow box, or a little creativity and maybe some hardware store help, you could mount any number of objects that strike your fancy to a gallery wall.
This gallery wall includes a light feature in the mix of wall hangings to help illuminate a windowless, interior hallway in a midtown Tulsa home.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World Magazine
Think musical instruments, vintage signs, old newspaper front pages, magazine or vinyl record covers, children’s crafts and artwork, fishing rods, collections of collectible patches, buttons, coins or ticket stubs, trophies, model cars or airplanes, vacation mementos, baseball bats, skateboards, hockey sticks and antique bicycles. I have a friend who once mounted an antique lobster trap on a wall as part of her coastal-themed decor, so think outside the box about what has personal meaning for you and your family and your space.
Think outside the living room or den
Hallways, stairwells, dining rooms, home offices, breakfast nooks, guest rooms, baby nurseries and children's playrooms also make great backdrops for a gallery wall.
Test it out
Create a dry run of the layout on a big table or on the floor, either using the items themselves or by using tracing paper to create cut-outs of all of the items you want to hang on your gallery wall.
Placement is key
Think about the function of the space. If it’s going to be in a family room or dining room where people sit, the horizontal center of your gallery wall should be lower. In a hallway or a space with extra-high ceilings, you can hang items higher.
Gallery walls can also be small groupings, like this one in a Tulsa living room.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World Magazine
Imbalance is better
Don’t obsess over symmetry if you’re creating a mix-and-match gallery wall. They actually look better if you don’t line up the corners of your frames or space every item evenly apart.
Keep it straight
Avoid a crooked mess by using adhesive strips that are easily removable to secure the bottom corners of your gallery wall hangings so that you don’t have to constantly straighten shifting items.
Bruno
Bruno absolutely loves other animals! Especially dogs, but he also lives with cats and even a bird in his foster home. He's high energy and intelligent which means he would do best in an active home with a yard to run around and other dogs to play with. He has some separation anxiety and cannot be left alone, but is totally fine as long as there is another dog in the room with him while his people are gone. He'll even be calm and stay in a crate all day as long as he has a doggie friend close by.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Mackensie S./Animal Aid of Tulsa
Toby
Toby is a gorgeous 8 year old long-haired kitty that needs a home with no other pets, children, or elderly adults. He was returned to us after living in a home with another cat that was very stressed out by him. He only likes to be petted on his terms, but he will rub on your legs, play with toys, and chew on loose strings - he seems to have “hunting” instincts. Very doubtful he’ll be a lap cat, so he needs an understanding adopter who has a quiet and loving home. He has his own scratching post that will go with him but having a cat tree to look out windows would be a great perk. He seems insecure around people he doesn’t know and likes to hide under covers on a chair in StreetCats in “his room,” but when he is more familiar with his surroundings, he will come out and wander around.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
cats@streetcatstulsa.org. To see more StreetCats, visit streetcatstulsa.org.
Photo provided by StreetCats
Norman
Norman is a shy guy and will take time to warm up to new people, but he can become affectionate once he knows he can trust you. If you're willing to give him the time that he needs, the payoff will be well worth it.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
animalaid.org for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa.
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Finn
Finn (or Finley!) is a sweet but shy young adult in need of a new home. He was rescued from a feral colony as a kitten and quickly acclimated to his new family and quiet home. Aloof with strangers, Finn would hide when new people came over but could be found cuddling up next to his person at night. Unfortunately, in November of 2020, tragedy struck and he lost his patient owner. Finn has been with us ever since and is slowly but surely learning to trust more humans than he probably ever interacted with in his entire life. A little patience, a quiet atmosphere, and lots of tasty wet foods and tossed treats make all the difference to his comfort level and we believe Finn will be successful in the right home and make his adopters very happy. Finn has successfully lived with other cats in the past and could likely do so again.
Finn has been neutered, vaccinated, FeLV/FIV tested (negative), microchipped, and is current on parasite prevention.
How to adopt Finn:
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs. Click on his profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt.
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
tulsaspca.org.
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Misty
This is Misty aka Mistletoe. We wish we knew what her life was like before she ended up alone and scared in the shelter. Her eyes looked so sad when we saw her. She was a senior at 9 years old and she was heartworm positive. We couldn’t leave her, so she became a CARE Rescue dog and has spent the last three months getting rid of those deadly heartworms. And even when she wasn’t feeling good, she still had her tail wagging. Misty is smart and obedient. She does well in the house, loves her chew bones and gets along with other dogs. You would never know she is a “senior” by her energy, though she does love a good Netflix night on the couch with her person! We believe she is a Heeler/cattle dog mix and maybe a little “over healthy” because her foster mom felt sorry for her and maybe over indulged a bit? Misty has good years left and would make such a great family member! Will you give her a loving last chapter?
Misty is vaccinated, spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Pearl
Back in November, Pearl pulled through after being hit by a car. Her jaw was broken, she had major head trauma and we weren’t sure she would ever see again. Pearl is thriving in her foster home. She's still not able to see completely (if at all), but she's adjusting well. She uses the litter box and has a very healthy appetite. She jumps on and off the couch and beds just fine. She loves to play nibble on fingers and purrs loudly when receiving affection. She likes to sniff everything as that's how she sees now. She's good with other cats, too! She's currently living in a foster home with a young kitten and children who like to play with her.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Coweta
Meet Coweta also known as Chip! He is a gangly teenager at 6 months old and more than likely, he is a Great Pyrenees mix. He is a sweet, playful pup who really loves everyone and wants to be friends with all he meets! He is a little shy at first since he is still figuring out his place in the world, but we witnessed he had an instant like for the visiting kids at Petsmart! Our adoption area is 20 miles from Tulsa due to our adoption process.
As part of our adoption process, Coweta will be fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped as per our veterinarian’s guidelines and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Tux
Tux used to be a house cat. He had a home of his own and people he loved. Sadly, when they moved out several years ago, they left him behind and he's been on his own ever since. He is FIV+ and so will need to remain as an indoor cat for the rest of his life. He can be around non FIV cats as long as everyone gets along well. He's an older guy and would do well in a somewhat quiet environment where he can take all the time he needs to recover and get used to his new home.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Seraphina
Seraphina is part of our "S" litter. She was born Jan. 22, and we believe this litter are Pitbull/maybe Bulldog mix (they look it in person). This litter are very socialized as they have been around other dogs. We believe this litter will be bigger dogs since they are already averaging 10 lbs now at 7 weeks old (as of March 14). Seraphina is in the process of receiving her vaccinations, however, she is too young at this time to be spayed. As part of our adoption,
Seraphina will be fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped as per our veterinarian’s guidelines and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Brady
Brady had a major abscess on the side of his face, but it was successfully drained, cleaned, and he was given antibiotics. He's healing up nicely and should be ready for his forever home soon. He's pretty chill and likes to lay on blankets while watching his foster mom go about her sewing. He's well behaved and seems to really like people.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Sabrina
Sabrina is part of our "S" litter. She was born Jan. 21, and we believe this litter are Pitbull/maybe Bulldog mix (they look it in person). This litter are very socialized as they have been around other dogs. We believe this litter will be bigger dogs since they are already averaging 10 lbs now at 7 weeks old (as of March 14).
Sabrina is in the process of receiving her vaccinations, however, she is too young at this time to be spayed. As part of our adoption, Sabrina will be fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped as per our veterinarian’s guidelines and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Chief
Chief is one of our senior cats, and he is looking for his forever home! A gentle, sweet older cat is a great companion! And he would love to meet you! Chief is one chill dude. He is perfectly content to share his space with anyone else whether it's people, other cats, even dogs. He just doesn't want to be bothered. He likes getting pets and is a big fan of food. He's an older guy so he doesn't really run around or play much, but if you've got a quite house with a comfy spot to sleep Chief would love to help you fill that spot.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Aldo
This is Aldo. He used to live in a place where he wasn’t loved, wasn’t cared for, there was no food to the point of starvation and sadly he was cold and lonely. Fate brought him and a man named Jonathan together. Jonathan was on a business trip and found Aldo, alone, scared and hungry. Aldo seemed to know that this man would help him. When Jonathan stroked his head, Aldo wrapped both his legs around Jonathan’s leg as if to say please don’t leave me. And he didn’t. Fast forward to today...Jonathan helped this pup get healthy and happy and now it’s time to find his forever home. And CARE Rescue is helping Jonathan and Aldo find that family! Aldo is a black mouth cur (hound) mix who is approximately 2-1/2 years old. He is good with other dogs, smart and responsive to commands, eager to please and loves belly rubs. He is house trained and ready to be a part of a family!
Aldo is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. If you or someone you know is looking for loyal and loving companion, Aldo is that perfect dog and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Bridget
Bridget is a very sweet and laid-back cat. She prefers to spend most of the day lounging but will greet you with a happy meow when you get home. She is FIV+ and so will need to remain as an indoor cat for the rest of her life. Shee can be around non FIV cats as long as everyone gets along well.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Scott
This meaty muffin with the charming smile came to us from some good samaritians who took him in when his previous owner could not care from him properly. Scott is equal parts dignified, mysterious gentleman and shy, squishy baby. He is currently in one of our wonderful foster homes and coming out of his shell more and more every day.
Scott spent his life before rescue living outside but is adapting to his new cushy abode very well. His foster reports he is potty trained in her home, and learning about all the joys of indoor living, such as snuggling on sofas with humans and eating tasty treats. Scott is interested in other large dogs when he sees them on walks, and he has shared some friendly sniffs, but says "no thank you!" to cats or small dogs. He could likely live with another mellow dog if given a slow introduction, but is also very much enjoying life as a spoiled king of the castle and would be happy to see that continue.
How to adopt Scott:
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs. Click on his profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt.
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
tulsaspca.org.
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Quinn
Quinn was a stray who had been living on his own for quite a while. The people in the neighborhood where he lived noticed his health steadily declining and contacted Animal Aid of Tulsa. He's feeling much better now and ready for his forever home. Quinn is FIV+ and has feline asthma. He is very shy, but enjoys head scratching.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Bronson
Who is in need of some snuggles and puppy breath? Bronson has recovered from parvo and is in a wonderful foster home. He can finally be a playful puppy; he is feeling so good and playing with his new furry foster brother. They even sleep together! Bronson would do great with a family with kids or other pets to play with.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Faith
Faith is such a good kitty! She's outgoing and affectionate. She's never met a stranger and loves other cats. She even likes dogs! She likes climbing cat towers and will always let you know when it's mealtime. She even seems to respond to her own name and will sometimes come when called. All she wants is a home of her own with people who will love her all the time.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Buddy
This dapper gent is Buddy, an 8-year-old Staffordshire Terrier/Boston Terrier mix. He is friendly to people but needs to be an only pet in the household. Buddy is almost deaf and needs an understanding family who can help him with the anxiety hearing loss can cause. His foster taught him some basic hand signals so as long as he's looking at you he knows the commands for sit, stay, lay down and come. Due to unforeseen circumstances, his foster had to leave town for an extended period and poor Buddy has had to go back into boarding. Buddy would like a foster or forever home.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Mini
Sweet girl Mini was found very sick as she was barely surviving living out in the cold weather. She has come a long way and is doing really well in her foster home. Her foster mom says "Mini is a sweet little girl that enjoys head scratches and cuddling up next to you in a quiet house. She is FIV+ and requires being an only cat or with other FIV kitties. Mini is dog friendly.”
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Rose
Rose is really ready to break out of boarding and get into a home! She’s so cute and squishy, just waiting for some hugs and cuddles. She is good with other dogs and house-trained too! She prefers women over men and can be a little shy at first, but once she trusts you, she will be the best companion. She just wants to be a Velcro dog and be by her human! Rose is around 5 years old, so if your looking for a dog past the puppy stage, she’s your girl!
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Rhubarb
Beautiful Rhubarb was surrendered to the local shelter because she and her sibling allegedly broke a vase. Poor thing also had a deep laceration on her cornea and the eye. She is being treated for her eye injury and will likely to keep the eye, but we don’t know 100%. She doesn’t have any problems getting around. She can run, jump, climb, and play just like any other cat. She is incredibly sweet and playful. She does fine with other cats and dogs.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Piper
Piper has been working with a trainer on basic commands and she is learning how to walk on a leash without pulling. Piper is extremely smart. She needs to be in a home where she has purpose. She wants to please and is eager to learn. Her trainer's granddaughter taught her to sit, shake, lay down and roll over all in one session! She is dog selective, but does fine with cats.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Addie
Addie is living her best life! When she first came into our care, she was terrified and absolutely miserable. She had one of the worst cases of mange I've seen. It was itchy, painful, and just all around no fun for anyone. Her mange has been successfully treated and her fur is slowly growing back in the many places where it had been lost. She's no longer the shy girl she once was and loves people and other dogs, even cats! She just wants to play, eat good food, and hang out with people she likes. Are you the forever people she's looking for?
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Stump
Stump is a blue and white male with an estimated birthdate of 7/1/2017. He came into StreetCats with Munchkin in April 2020 but spent very little time with her in StreetCats. He and Munchkin were adopted together in September 2020, but the home didn't work out well, possibly because the cats were shy and not outgoing and were also afraid of their larger-sized dog. He is shy and laidback but does like to have his head petted. Once he adjusts to being back in StreetCats, he might roll over for tummy rubs and you’ll hear some purring. He loves wet food, which we feed in a small portion twice a day. He spends his time in a house on top of the cages in Smokey’s Room, which is the same place he spent his time before he was adopted. We think he’ll be a great kitty for someone who has the patience to let him adjust and can make him feel safe and loved. He doesn’t need to be adopted with another cat.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Benny
When we rescued Benny from a local shelter, his teeth were in such bad shape we thought at first his jaw was possibly broken. He had roots exposed on many of them and had to have 25 teeth taken out. Benny is feeling so much better, and we are starting to see his cute, playful personality! He is so sweet and good with other dogs. Benny is a little older possibly around 8-9 years old.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Lucky
Lucky has a huge personality! She is quite the diva and wants to be the center of your attention. She is not a fan of other animals and needs to be the only pet in the home. Lucky loves treats, playing with toys and attention from her humans. She'd do best in a home with cat experience and looks forward to being your new best friend!
Lucky is about 4½ years old and has been spayed, vaccinated, FeLV/FIV tested (negative), microchipped and is current on parasite prevention.
HOW TO ADOPT LUCKY
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on her profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Clyde
Clyde was trapped after living outside with a leg injury. He has had X-rays and testing done and we still aren’t sure if he has a bone infection or what is going on. He is a little shy but getting more used to people in his foster home. He's still a little scared, but super sweet. He is young, around a year old.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Rusty
Rusty needs to be an only pet, but he is very affectionate towards people. He has been undergoing training recently to work on his manners, especially on the leash and redirecting him in the presence of other animals. He's been doing great! He will walk beside you with slack in the leash now and doesn't immediately fixate when he sees another dog. He is very intelligent, loyal, and loving. He learns new things quickly and would be a wonderful addition to a family.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Lily
Lily a super sweet and loving girl who's never met a stranger. She just wants to be with her people as much as possible and gets along well with other dogs, too. She has a bad case of flea dermatitis but is receiving a treatment and recovering well.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Billy
Billy is very loving and playful, but has a lot of pent-up energy from being in boarding. He's been working with a trainer and has been doing really well on picking on basic manners. He needs to be in a home that can give him the time and attention he needs. He loves toys, but isn't destructive with them. He'll sit for his treats and is working on being more patient with waiting. We've even had him around other dogs and he doesn't seem to be aggressive towards them.
Billy would like a foster or forever home.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noel
Noel was found laying in a field with a prolapsed colon. The poor girl was riddled with worms and had eaten a number of things that weren't actually food. After two major surgeries she's just like any normal dog, even if her colon is a little bit shorter now. She loves to explore and find new things to sniff (and try to eat). She loves other dogs, especially active dogs who like to wrestle. She's a sucker for peanut butter and loves her Kong toys when filled with something she likes!
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Pippa
Pippa is recovering from a broken pelvis and adjusting to home life so well in her foster home. She is loving and sweet and doing well with the other pets in the home with slow introductions. She loves to be right by you, so she would do well with someone that is home a lot. This girl craves affection. She is being crate trained and potty trained, too!
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Corey
If you are looking for a middle-aged gentleman, look no further! No time for a puppy? Perfect! Corey is your man! Corey’s foster says he is very laid back. He is slow to warm up, but his personality is coming through more each day. He enjoys being very physically close to his human - personal space is not a Corey concept He seems to tolerate and play with other dogs ok, but if given the choice he would probably rather lounge/chill. He is not vocal whatsoever, definitely house broken, LOVES walks. He isn’t a fan of cats. We think he maybe 6-7 years old.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Snowball
Snowball is a little cutie pie who is only 6 months old and has a great personality, as you can see by that big smile! We believe him to be a husky mix and he loves to “talk” with his little puppy howl! Snowball is a big player, gets along with other dogs and is even crate-trained. Don’t miss out in this sweet boy! Snowball is in the process of being fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Whiskey
Whiskey was recently rescued from a life outdoors. She is extremely thankful to be inside and around people! There isn't much that phases this confident kitty, and she is eager to make friends with everyone. She is tolerant and affectionate and should do well in almost any home! She would prefer to be the only cat in your life.
Whiskey is about 2 years old and has been spayed, vaccinated, FeLV/FIV tested (negative), microchipped, and is current on parasite prevention.
HOW TO ADOPT WHISKEY
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on his profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Slush
Slush is a very young male pup (born Jan. 13) and is believed to be a Boxer/Australian Shepherd mix. This entire litter is very socialized and playful. Slush is in the process of being fully vaccinated and when old enough, he will be neutered and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Zack
Meet Zack, who is “all ears” for you! If you are looking for a smart, energetic, young pup (he is a year old), Zack is your guy! We believe he is a black German Shepherd and he loves other dogs and is ready to find his forever home. Zack is also house- and crate-trained and would make a great running buddy! Zach is in the process of being fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Blaze
Blaze is a very young male pup (born Jan. 13) and is believed to be a Boxer/Australian Shepherd mix. This entire litter is very socialized and playful. Blaze is in the process of being fully vaccinated and when old enough, he will be neutered and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Milori
Milori is a very young male pup (born Jan. 13) and is believed to be a Boxer/Australian Shepherd mix. This entire litter is very socialized and playful. Milori is in the process of being fully vaccinated and when old enough, he will be neutered and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Spike
Spike is a very young male pup (born Jan. 13) and is believed to be a Boxer/Australian Shepherd mix. This entire litter is very socialized and playful. Spike is in the process of being fully vaccinated and when old enough, he will be neutered and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Lucian
HOW TO ADOPT LUCIAN
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on his profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Rocky
Are you looking for an energetic, smart 10-month-old puppy who gets along with dogs, seems OK with cats and loves kids? Then meet Rocky! He loves playing with other dogs and is house- and crate-trained, though he’s not a fan of the crate. We believe that he is a Shepherd/Rottweiler mix with beautiful coloring. He would make a great addition to any active family! Rocky is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Rocky is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Lily
In June, our cruelty investigator picked up a thin dog with no fur at all. We can't imagine the pain poor Lily must have been in for so long; just touching her skin made it bleed. She was covered in scabs, bright pink and had many infected areas of her skin. While she had very little energy, Lily was a survivor and has been working hard on her health over these past 7 months. She is finally ready to find her forever family and begin moving on from her difficult first few years of life.
Currently in a foster home that reports Lily is a "huge source of joy and amusement," this shy but sweet girl is flourishing. She is well on her way to being potty- and crate-trained. She hasn't had an accident in her foster home in weeks and goes easily into her crate but does bark for a few minutes before settling down. Lily enjoys snuggling, chewing on hard bones and now has the energy for going on long walks.
Lily has played with other dogs and very much enjoys wrestling and rumbling hard, so much so that she can find it hard to stop playing when other dogs are around! She would do well in an only dog home or in a home with other dogs who enjoy a good hard romp and humans who could be proactive in reinforcing calm behavior when everyone is together.
Lily is around 3 years old, weighs 65 pounds, is heartworm positive and has not yet been spayed. As a big girl who can occasionally be jumpy mouthy when excited, she is looking for a home without children younger than 12 years of age. Having an intact animal in your home is an added responsibility that potential adopters should consider. She has been vaccinated, microchipped and is current on parasite prevention.
Because of the long road to recover that Lily is still on, she is being offered as a foster to adopt candidate. This comes with many benefits, such as access to our dog trainer and clinic, for Lily's needs! The Tulsa SPCA will continue to treat Lily medically until she is healthy enough to be spayed, after which the adoption will be finalized. We will also soon begin treatment for her heartworms, at no cost to her adopter.
Let us know if you are Lily's happily ever after!
HOW TO ADOPT LILY
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on her profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Taco
Visit available dogs at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th St. South in Sapulpa. You must visit the shelter in person to adopt an animal. No appointment is required, but please wear a mask into the building when you visit.
All available dogs and cats are spayed/neutered and vaccinated upon adoption.
Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Percy Lou
Percy is a middle-aged girl who, along with her sister, was dumped at a local high-kill shelter after years of neglect and overbreeding. With the support of many, Percy and her sister were rescued by CARE Rescue. Unfortunately, her sister didn’t make it due to a cancerous mass. But Percy has received noninvasive medical treatment and is now just looking for a soft place to lay her head. Along with years of neglect, Percy is a bit overweight and is simply looking for a family who will treat her well. In only a few weeks, Percy has begun to show her true personality, and she is showing bursts of playfulness. But after a little bit of attention and activity, she is ready to go to a soft place to rest. If you are looking for a girl who isn’t looking for lots of activity, Percy will show you all the love a girl can. It is believed she is approximately 7 years old but still has lots of life. After first being dumped at a shelter which was loud and hectic, then going to Woodland West Animal Hospital for medical care, Percy is now seeing that humans can be caring, and she has made many new friends despite recently losing her sister. Percy is spayed, microchipped, fully vaccinated and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Frankie
Frankie is about a year old and weighs 53 pounds. Frankie loves to be outside! On a walk, in the yard playing with his toys or just sunning his cute belly, Frankie loves the great outdoors. He has a great smile and loves to show it off to those he loves. Frankie would make a great dog for families with kids older than 12. He has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and is current on his parasite preventions.
HOW TO ADOPT FRANKIE
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on his profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Carlos
Carlos is approximately 18 months old and don’t let his size mislead you. This boy is possibly the most “chill” dog you will ever meet. He rarely barks, loves other dogs and is the perfect gentleman with a smile that will melt your heart. Carlos loves to give hugs and kisses if you let him, but mostly, he is simply looking or a family to love and to be loved. Carlos is comfortable in a crate but doesn’t mind getting in the car if you want a buddy to tag along. He even walks great on a leash. There are not enough wonderful adjectives to describe this sweet boy, but be assured he is as calm and well-behaved as any dog you will ever meet. Carlos is neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Diego and Dora
Diego and Dora were found as strays together, and we don't know if they were raised together (they aren't very old), but they are bonded and seem to need each other!
Beautiful Dora is about a year old. Even being out on her own with her friend Diego, she has such a sweet, happy and easy-going manner. That's not to say she doesn't like to play because she does and still shows that puppyness! Diego has such a loving spirit and really loves being around people. He is a pretty chill guy most of the time but only being about 9 months old (he's a big guy), he still gets pretty excited about everything. Both of them do well with other dogs, always waggin their tails in welcome, and they seldom bark. They both know to wait to go potty outside and are very gentle taking treats and food.
This is from their trainer/foster: "DIEGO needs DORA more then she needs him. She will at least go potty without him, but then she wants right back in with him, and the reunion is as if they spent days apart. DIEGO, however, cannot function without his sister. They are so dependent upon each other, it’s sad to see them always looking for the other when I pull them one at a time to work with them. Their lives have not been very consistent, so the bond between them is even stronger. Having each other is something they could always count on. I feel like separating them would be detrimental to their psyche and would forever change who they are. There has to be someone out there, with 3 or 4 kids, that needs a couple of playful pups..."
We do offer a foster to adopt program and working with our trainers if you feel you have a home that would benefit from having a great "two for one" new family members! Visit
carerescueok.org for our adoption application.
Diego and Dora are fully vaccinated, microchipped and Diego is neutered and Dora is spayed. Diego and Dora are available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Bonnie
Bonnie is a sweetheart! She’s about 3 years old and has a unique voice. Sometimes we call her the gremlin! She loves humans of all ages and sizes, and would love to have a child or two of her very own. Bonnie does not play well with other dogs or cats, so therefore she must be the only pet. But she has enough love for everyone! Bonnie is spayed, microchipped, fully vaccinated and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Johnny
Johnny is about 2 years old but acts like a happy bouncing 3-month-old! And his fur is as soft as a pup's! Johnny is a timid little guy, loud voices and new things still frighten him, so slow and steady wins his heart. He is working on his basic commands and already walks well on leash but needs more confidence-building. He could have a doggie friend but still needs some work on proper play and sharing. If you need a friend that’ll keep you laughing, come meet Johnny! Johnny is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Minnie
Visit available dogs at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th St. South in Sapulpa. You must visit the shelter in person to adopt an animal. No appointment is required, but please wear a mask into the building when you visit.
All available dogs and cats are spayed/neutered and vaccinated upon adoption.
Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Star
Star is full of joy and very well trained. While at CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, she recently passed AKC Beginner I training and gets along great with other dogs. Star is a true “star” and is an easy dog to love. Star is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Archie
Are you looking for a running buddy? Archie is an energetic, playful, 4-year-old pit/lab mix who is looking for a foster or forever home! Archie would do best as an only pet in a home with older children.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Oakley
Oakley is a 3-year-old male mastiff mix who is available for adoption through a private foster, sponsored by Altruism Inc. rescue. He loves the company of other dogs and is good with all people, but he would do best in a home with older children. Oakley is sweet, obedient and very smart! He knows many commands and has spent time in pup training. Based on his experience, it is believed that he needs a calmer home that has routine and structure. Oakley is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm negative and on prevention. Email
jlthorn824@gmail.com to inquire further.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Mr. Heckles
My name is Mr. Heckles, but my friends just call me Heckles. I’m a lifer here at CARE, meaning I was born into the rescue! I’m 2½ years old and so ready to find my forever family. I’m a little quirky, but I don’t think that means I don’t deserve an understanding family of my own. In fact, I’m patiently waiting for them to find me. I’m a pretty big guy weighing in at 91 pounds, and I’m a Great Pyrenees mix! I know how to sit, lay down, crawl, shake and even sit pretty! I walk well on a martingale collar too. I get a little nervous around new people and new dogs, but I do warm up. I may be a big guy, but I just can’t help that I get nervous, and I hope that doesn’t deter you from wanting to give me a shot. With my size, sometimes things scare me. I’m house- and crate-trained, and I think I would do best with grownups and bigger kids. The little ones sometimes have loud voices that make me nervous. I know that if I had a family that would love me and make me feel safe, I would be the very best loyal companion for my whole life. I really like to play fetch and go for car rides! Those are the best! But you know what’s better than a car ride? BELLY RUBS AND BEING BRUSHED! Boy do i love belly rubbins! If you want to meet me, please apply for me at
carerescueok.org.
Mr. Heckles is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
Photo provided by Snoots Pet Photography
Eleanor
Meet Eleanor! She is a young mama that was found on the streets trying to protect her three young babies and did a good job of it! Now, she and her puppies are ready for their forever homes! She is a 1-year-old mix with some beautiful coloring and she weighs about 60 pounds. Her foster mom says she is very sweet and super eager to please. She has lots of energy and loves to run. Eleanor does well in the house and is learning that she doesn't have to steal food to survive any longer. Her foster mom says she is very playful and always wants to be with and around the family with kids. She will sit and shake for a treat! Eleanor is spayed, microchipped, fully vaccinated and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Lupen
Lupen is a 1-year-old who gets along great with other dogs and loves to wrestle and play. He knows how to sit and lay down. He is fearful of new people, but with the right person who is willing to be patient with him, he will be your best friend. Unfortunately, he is more fearful of men; however, once he learns to trust as he has with his foster's brother, he will reciprocate. From his foster mom: "Lupen is a complete goofball. Belly rubs are his favorite kind of love, and he’s more than happy to curl up in bed with you. If you don’t mind, he will thank you with lots of kisses and wet willies. He has lots of energy so he will do best with someone willing to play with him on a daily basis. Lupen is currently living with a 10-year-old girl so we feel he will do well with or without kids in the home. He is crate-trained and does best when he has a toy to entertain him. Lupen has not been cat tested, but he is interested in birds in his yard." His current foster says he is a sweet little guy and has made great progress in their home. We are looking for a family that will be patient and loving. Lupen is neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Percy
Percy was one of the many dogs displaced by the flooding in Oklahoma. He now lives in the house, loves his crate and has not had one accident in the house. He even understands what “potty” means, sits on command, comes when called, walks great on a leash and has learned the commands “stop that” and “kennel up.” He’s so happy to be with children and he’s just happy to be with people! Percy is a gentle soul and a tender spirit. He is approximately 4 years old and is believed to be a lab/mastiff mixed breed. Percy is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Gloria
Smart and silly, Gloria is the perfect combo! This 2-year-old cattle dog mix is always up for a fun walk, a game of fetch, a nice chew or to learn a new trick. Gloria absolutely loves to play, but she can be serious when she needs to be — look at that laser focus in her eyes! She takes cues well and is quick to pick up on what's requested of her. She would do best in a family with older children (8+) who want to include her in their active lifestyle. Gloria has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and is current on parasite prevention.
HOW TO ADOPT GLORIA
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on her profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Delilah
Delilah is a 3-year-old pittie mix that is available for adoption through Altruism, Inc. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, heartworm negative and on prevention. Delilah would do best in a home without small children. She loves everyone but is strong and energetic when she is playing. Mostly, she wants to lounge around and be spoiled! She has been working with a trainer and is improving her command-following skills. She will sit on command and is very food motivated. Her adoption fee is $100. Email
jlthorn824@gmail.com to inquire.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Thunder
Thunder is believed to be 7 years old, crate trained and almost house broken. Thunder had a rough life before, but he is very playful and loves to play fetch and snuggle on the couch. He is approximately 30 pounds and we think he is a Shiba Inu terrier mix. Thunder is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Honey
Meet Honey! She is the perfect lady! Honey was adopted back in 2018 after having a beautiful litter of puppies. She was recently returned as her family was having medical issues and could no longer take care of her. She hasn’t skipped a beat and really just loves to lounge around with the random romp in the backyard! She is amazing with children, other dogs and hasn’t paid much attention to the cats either. This girl turns 8 years old this year and is ready for a chill home environment to spend her days. Honey is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Kiko
Kiko was found by a Good Samaritan as a stray dog. It’s thought that he was hit by a car from how he was walking. But after visiting a local animal clinic, the veterinarian believes he has been involved in a car accident in the past but he is now healed up. During further examination, the doctor found poor Kiko is full of buckshot from being shot at by horribly cruel humans.
Kiko has been in a wonderful foster home with another dog, where he loves all people despite having every reason not to be accepting. He’s ready to find his forever family. He will need a tall fence since his wandering days are over!
Kiko is what we call a gentle giant and is believed to be 6-7 years old. Kiko is house-trained and knows commands. He does well with other dogs, but as of yet, we are not sure about cats. He is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Kiko needs to be loved as much as he loves people and he is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Boo
My name is Boo and I’m mostly a lounge act with a playful side. I made a name for myself on the streets and found a dashing older dog during my travels. I took the initiative and tried to move in with him, unfortunately his elderly owner wasn’t in the position to take in a younger gal like myself. However, I have since learned, the elderly woman and my current foster mom were in cahoots to end my gypsy ways. Turns out I happen to fancy being a house dog and one that excludes cats. There’s just something about how they skulk around acting like they want to play, but I discovered they are all frauds. They don’t really want to play, and they get all high and mighty when I try. Talk about mixed signals!
Anyway, I’m 3 years old, spayed, vetted, microchipped, house-trained and crate-trained and would very much like to have a family of my own. My foster friend got adopted, so life is pretty lonely nowadays. I promise to greet you every day with a smile and I aim to please. Especially if there’s a bully stick involved because those are my favorite! Boo is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
TomTom
TomTom is a very cool little guy — more of a pocket pit! He has beautiful fawn coloring. TomTom is crate-trained and is such a patient pup. He loves running outside but is not crazy about the cold weather. Because of his old and new injuries when he was found, we would say he would do best being an only dog for now and no kitties. He’s a super sweet dog that just wants love and a home! TomTom is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
