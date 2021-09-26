District: Rose District creating an urban lifestyle for Broken Arrow residents

The Rose District started taking shape about a decade ago and quickly exceeded expectations, receiving national recognition by USA Today in 2018. Its name is a nod to Broken Arrow’s first half-century, when it promoted itself as “the city of roses and sparkling spring water,” and 100 strands of roses can be found lining the streets.

What initially was an attempt to breathe life into downtown has transitioned into the creation of an urban lifestyle. Brio at the Rose features 96 high-end apartments with 31,000 square feet of retail on the bottom floor that will soon include a market and restaurants.

On the southeast edge of the district is the trendy Succulent Shop, which attracts boomers and millennials alike. Restaurants like Rustic Chophouse and Toast are often crowded, and Books and Bistro and Rattlesnake Cafe are popular hangout spots.

There’s also new construction in the form of the $4.7 million Brown-Kimbrough Center for Arts, Innovation and Creativity, which boosts the Rose District’s profile as an arts and entertainment district. The center is slated to open in January.

The district also underwent a major makeover to provide a pedestrian-friendly space with fewer traffic lanes, wider sidewalks and mid-block crossing. Safety in general remains a priority.