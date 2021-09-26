District: Rose District creating an urban lifestyle for Broken Arrow residents

Part of a thriving downtown described as sleepy only a couple of decades ago, the Rose District in Broken Arrow is consistently buzzing with activity, with a variety of shops and restaurants that offer something for everyone.
“Prior to 2012, I’ve seen pictures in which literally there was not a car down here,” said Brent Brassfield, Rose District coordinator for the city of Broken Arrow.
On a 100-degree Saturday in late July, not a single parking spot could be found on Main Street between El Paso and College streets. Business is booming, ushering an era in which residents don’t have to leave their city and spend money elsewhere.
“Once people started getting out again (following the pandemic), we’ve just been receiving tremendous inquiries about what is available as far as vacancies down here,” Brassfield said. “It’s a good problem to have, but there’s not many vacancies right now if any. It’s pretty full.”
While navigating the challenges of COVID-19, the Rose District and the rest of the city saw record retail sales in 2020.
“Broken Arrow’s got a very strong chamber and we partnered on the importance of shopping local during that time period,” Brassfield said. “I believe our citizens kind of encompassed that and supported that very well.”
The Rose District started taking shape about a decade ago and quickly exceeded expectations, receiving national recognition by USA Today in 2018. Its name is a nod to Broken Arrow’s first half-century, when it promoted itself as “the city of roses and sparkling spring water,” and 100 strands of roses can be found lining the streets.
What initially was an attempt to breathe life into downtown has transitioned into the creation of an urban lifestyle. Brio at the Rose features 96 high-end apartments with 31,000 square feet of retail on the bottom floor that will soon include a market and restaurants.
On the southeast edge of the district is the trendy Succulent Shop, which attracts boomers and millennials alike. Restaurants like Rustic Chophouse and Toast are often crowded, and Books and Bistro and Rattlesnake Cafe are popular hangout spots.
There’s also new construction in the form of the $4.7 million Brown-Kimbrough Center for Arts, Innovation and Creativity, which boosts the Rose District’s profile as an arts and entertainment district. The center is slated to open in January.
The district also underwent a major makeover to provide a pedestrian-friendly space with fewer traffic lanes, wider sidewalks and mid-block crossing. Safety in general remains a priority.
“We’re one of the safest cities in America with over 100,000 people,” Brassfield said. “So with the ambiance and the atmosphere of the Rose District, you can still come down here and have that small-town charm even though we’re growing at a very rapid rate.
“As you grow the personality of your city can change, but it’s really important to the people that we maintain that.”