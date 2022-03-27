District: Brookside by day and night

Tulsa’s Brookside District — also known as “the restless ribbon” — has been bustling for several decades, but it has grown into a destination all in itself in the past few years.

Brookside began as a part of Muscogee land just to the south of Tulsa. The land was granted to the Muscogee Nation in 1824, and the Perryman family was one of the first families to settle in this area that was once cattle country. The first post office was erected in 1882 at the home of George Perryman near what is now 41st and Trenton — a marker stands at this site today. The “Brookside” name is said to have been coined by Guy Scroggs, who named his store “Brookside Drug” when it opened back in 1940, almost a century later. The “brook” in the name was presumed to refer to Crow Creek, which flows through the area. Scroggs is also credited with beginning Brookside’s “friendly neighborhood atmosphere” with his policy of giving free ice cream to promising students from nearby Eliot Elementary School.

Brookside flourished as an up-and-coming residential area “out in the country.” Gorgeous homes were built in the 1920s as Tulsa expanded south from downtown during its oil boom when the city became known as the “Oil Capital of the World.” In the 1920s and 1930s, more homes were found along Peoria than businesses. In its heyday during the early 1940s, the area was known as one of Tulsa’s best districts to live and play, with great shops, many churches, and good schools. In the 1950s, businesses began popping up along the street. In 1942, the City Veterinary Hospital was designed in the art deco style of architecture by famous architect Joseph R. Koberling Jr. and has been referred to as a “little streamline art deco jewel box.” The veterinary hospital still operates today.

Brookside’s building boom resulted in many local art deco-designed landmarks that are still standing today, including the Brook Theatre (now The Brook Restaurant and Bar), Van’s Hamburgers opened in the 1950s (now Claude’s Hamburgers), the Lewis Meyer Book Store (now incorporated into the corner area of The Brook Restaurant), and the Brookside Broadcast Center (now KJRH TV station).

Historically, the area is Tulsa’s second-oldest non-downtown shopping district (after Whittier Square, near First Street and Lewis Avenue), and Tulsa’s first post-World War II shopping district. During the 1950s, Brookside became the place for area high school students to gather with friends, cruising the most happening spot of the “Restless Ribbon,” around and through the old Pennington’s Drive-In at 42nd Street and Peoria.

Currently, Brookside is the closest Tulsa entertainment district to the Gathering Place, a nationally recognized, award-winning park and recreation area, where kids continue to cruise on scooters, bikes and skateboards. The historic shopping, dining and entertainment district is easy to navigate. Peoria Avenue is still the main drag, running from 31st Street down to 51st Street and Interstate 44, but the Brookside area spreads west to Riverside Drive and east to Lewis Avenue. Park on Peoria Avenue and walk the street, taking in the abundance of restaurants, boutiques, art galleries and entertainment venues, in addition to the historic art deco landmarks.

One former business, Dunwell Cleaners, a family-run business for four generations, is now In The Raw sushi restaurant (the Dunwell roll pays homage to the former business).

Speaking of food, whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert, there is something delicious to be had in Brookside. From pancake breakfasts to five-star dining, the options are many. Grab a newspaper and head to one of the popular breakfast spots. Blue Moon Bakery is popular for house-made pastries and their famous chilaquiles. Brookside by Day has had customers flocking in for family-friendly offerings since 1991. “Tulsa is our home, and our customers are our family,” the restaurant noted on a recent social media post.

For grab-and-go breakfast, snag a bagel sandwich (and amazing cookies) at the newly rebranded New York Bagel Cafe or a donut at The Donut Hole. Snag a patio seat for lunch at Doc’s Wine and Food, Café Ole, Vine, or R Bar & Grill. Dinner options include Bin 35 Bistro, Charleston’s Restaurant, Biga Italian Restaurant and KEO.

Two newer possibilities include Mondo’s Italian Restaurant, which moved into a more prominent, brand new spot, and Justin Thompson Restaurant Group’s Freya: Nordic Kitchen in the space Mondo’s left behind. For a true taste of history, grab a patio table at Brookside’s longest-lived business, Weber’s Root Beer Stand, which has graced Peoria with cheeseburgers and frosty mugs of root beer since 1933.

Fans of Elmer’s Barbecue, which closed in the spring of 2021, are thrilled to hear that it moved up the street in the spot formerly home to Tors Country Pub. And no visit to Brookside would be complete without a stop at Lambrusco’z To Go. Nancy Bruce and company have been turning out fantastic deli sandwiches, prepared foods and baked goods since 1985 (she moved the popular deli to Brookside in 2000).

“We had always wanted to be on Brookside,” Bruce said. “We’ll be celebrating 37 years in business this May.”

For dining options, Center 1 is home to several of the best restaurants in town. Oren, Doc’s Food & Wine, Bin 35 Bistro, Café Ole, Ole’ Vine, KEO, Blue Moon, Pure Food & Juice and Foolish Things Bar & Biscuit, all packed into the two crisp and clean, white-painted blocks in the heart of the Brookside district.

Walk off the meals (or just spoil yourself) by visiting some of Brookside’s unique shopping destinations. The Brookside District is one of Tulsa’s premier shopping areas and is home to dozens of stores, from locally owned boutiques to popular national chain stores. The few blocks on the north end of the Brookside Strip are home to some of the best shopping around. Local boutiques such as Abersons, Ribbons, Stash, Ida Red, Knit Stars Flagship Yarn Store and Wildflower Market share the neighborhood with popular national chains, including Urban Outfitters, Lululemon and Warby Parker, just to name a few.

The mother of Ribbons’ current co-owner, Lisa Delametter, opened the clothing and gift boutique with three of her girlfriends back in 1985.

“We have watched our area change and grow in unbelievable ways,” Delametter remarked about Brookside. “It still has such a neighborhood vibe — we know the other store owners, we know our customers, and we all support each other.”

If shopping isn’t in the cards, burn off that lunch at Pure Barre, barre3 or The Yoga Room. Or take a leisurely stroll down one of the westerly side streets toward the River Parks trail or the Gathering Place.

For those needing to run grocery errands, Brookside has you covered. It’s a grocery store hotbed, home to neighboring Reasor’s and Whole Foods, in addition to a Walmart Neighborhood Market and Tulsa’s only Trader Joe’s outpost.

Something to keep in mind if you plan to visit the Brookside area, especially if coming from north of 31st Street: Both lanes of traffic on Peoria over Crow Creek at East 32nd Street will be closed to replace the bridge. Bridge construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022, so until then, use the recommended alternate routes: Riverside Drive and Lewis Avenue.

For more information, visit the Brookside Business Association’s website: brooksidetheplacetobe.com