Christmas road trips: Finding cheer north, south, east and west

Tulsa and its environs are home to a sleigh-full of Christmas activities, from skating on the outdoor ice at the Tulsa Winterfest downtown, taking in the displays and events that make up Philbrook Museum of Art's Festival, driving through the millions of twinkling lights adorning the Rhema campus in Broken Arrow, to taking in performances of Tulsa Ballet's "The Nutcracker" and "A Christmas Carol" by American Theatre Company.

But while these things are very much Tulsa traditions, sometimes it's a good idea to seek out a bit of the holiday spirit elsewhere, maybe to rekindle that sense of wonder for which this season is known.

Wherever you may choose to roam in the coming days — be it north, south, east or west — you're sure to encounter a wealth of sights and sounds that will help to make the season bright.

NORTH

For much of the year, Bartlesville's Johnstone Park is a popular gathering place for picnicking families and frolicking youngsters. But when December draws nigh, the park at 100 N. Cherokee Ave., is transformed into the "Fantasy Land of Lights," which celebrates not only the holiday season, but also the city's history, with a display dedicated to Bartles Mill, one of Bartlesville's original landmarks.

The drive-through experience is a project of the Rotary Bartlesville Daybreak Club, which has sponsored the display since 2001. While admission is free, all donations help to fund the Rotary Club's scholarship program.

The Fantasy Land of Lights is open 6 to 10 p.m. every night through Dec. 30. fantasylandoflights.com.

While visiting Bartlesville, take a side trip southwest to Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve for the Woolaroc Wonderland of Lights. The grounds and buildings of Woolaroc are covered with more than 750,000 lights that are open to the public 5-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday until Dec. 18.

Admission is $6 adults, $1 for children ages 3 to 12, and tickets are available at the gate. Woolaroc is located 12 miles southwest of Bartlesville on Oklahoma 123.

SOUTH

Whenever it's time for anything festive, the Castle of Muskogee goes all out to provide people of all ages with an experience. The castle offers a number of outdoor activities, from taking the Christmas Train or the Holiday Hay Ride, driving through the lights and other holiday displays of Castleton Village, shopping at the holiday merchants or enjoying a meal at Rudolph's Cafe.

While the drive-through portion is free, some of the activities carry an additional charge, such as the Christmas Train and the Hay Ride.

The Castle of Muskogee is located at 3400 West Fern Mountain Road.

Muskogee's Honor Heights Park, 1400 Honor Heights Drive, is best known for its annual Azalea Festival, but it also decks itself out in myriad colors for the holiday season, using more than 1 million colored lights to create the Garden of Lights.

This drive-through experience, courtesy of the Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department, comes complete with a holiday soundtrack that one can hear by tuning the car's radio to a designated station, and witness how the display interacts with the music.

The Garden of Lights is open through Jan. 1 at 5:30 p.m. nightly, closing at 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and at 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Cost is $5 per car, although admission on Mondays is free.

Also, the Depot Green in downtown Muskogee will be offering short rides aboard its Christmas Train. The train operates beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday-Sunday through Dec. 31. Cost is $2 per person.

WEST

In the early days of Oklahoma, Guthrie served as the capital city, and while the seat of power may have shifted to the south, this town holds on to its history as a territorial capital, especially at Christmas.

Guthrie's Territorial Christmas celebration takes people back to Victorian times on the lone prairie, with parades, highly decorated houses and more.

One of the main features of the celebration is the Victorian Walk, in which businesses in the city's historical district will have live performances in their shop windows, vendors will offer holiday treats for sale, and other activities, all designed to create a Victorian holiday atmosphere. The final Victorian Walk of the season will be noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. See more at guthriesterritorialchristmas.com.

For an extra dose of Oklahoma Victorian Christmas, Guthrie's Pollard Theater presents its "A Territorial Christmas Carol," an original adaptation that transplants Dickens' classic story into Oklahoma soil. Performances are through Dec. 23. thepollard.org.

EAST

If you're going to be celebrating the Christmas season, then perhaps one should do so at the place that does it best. Last year, Silver Dollar City's "An Old Time Christmas" was chosen as the best theme park holiday event in the country by the readers of USA Today.

This theme park, located outside Branson, Missouri, features more than 6 million lights, a eight-story-tall animated Christmas tree, light spectaculars in the park's Christmas In Midtown & Joy on Town Square areas, holiday foods to sample, and two Broadway-style shows, including the new for 2022 production, "Coming Home for Christmas."

All this is in addition to the park's regular attractions, such as rides ranging from rollercoasters such as the PowderKeg and Fire in the Hole to ones more geared to the younger set, artisans practicing their turn-of-the-20th-century crafts, variety shows and more.

"An Old Time Christmas" continues through Dec. 30. See more at silverdollarcity.com.

If a day or two exploring "An Old Time Christmas" is not enough, the city of Branson more than gives itself over to all things Christmas before all the Halloween candy can be eaten. The many theaters along the town's main drag will be performing holiday programs, and most every business will be decked out in its Christmas finery.

For more, go to explorebranson.com.