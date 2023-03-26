A few days after Christmas in 1944, a radio producer interrupted Bob Wills during a rehearsal with the Texas Playboys as they were getting ready for their first appearance at the famous Grand Ole Opry.

The Opry had become an enormously influential venue for country and western music, and it considered itself a guardian of the genre’s authenticity. Drum sets were for pop music, the producer told Wills. And the Opry didn’t allow them on stage.

The Texas Playboys had stopped in Nashville during a sort of comeback tour, with Wills trying to rebuild his popularity after his career had been interrupted by a short stint in the Army during World War II. A medical discharge put him back in civilian life, but it didn’t automatically put him back at the top of the music charts.

The Opry’s radio broadcast offered a huge nationwide audience. It was his big chance.

All he had to do was give his drummer the night off.

“OK, boys,” Wills turned toward the band. “Tear ’em down. We’re going home.”

He had his own ideas about “authenticity.”

The Opry, not wanting to scramble to find different performers at the last minute, agreed to compromise. Wills’ drummer could stay, but he had to sit behind a curtain where the audience couldn’t see him. And the performance helped springboard Wills to renewed fame, making him one of the biggest stars of the 20th century.

Born in 1905, Wills grew up on a farm in the Texas panhandle, where other boys made fun of him for wearing work gloves. Calluses were a rite of passage, but Wills wanted to protect his hands for barbering.

It was his plan for getting off the farm.

“Look at this head, bald as a rat,” a laborer told Wills one day. “Look at these feet, tough as whip leather from bumping clods all my life. Don’t you stay here on the farm or it will happen to you. Don’t tell your pappy I’m telling you this. But go away.”

Wills took the advice and, at age 20, went to barber school and got a job cutting hair for $35 a week. And he might have stayed a barber if he hadn’t entered a fiddling contest with a traveling medicine show that came through the little town of Turkey, Texas, about 90 minutes southeast of Amarillo.

Both of his grandfathers played fiddle. His father played fiddle. Nine uncles and four aunts played fiddle.

For Wills, playing fiddle came as naturally as walking. And he did so well in the contest that the medicine show performers asked him to come on the road with them for a couple of weeks.

When he got back to Turkey, the barbershop had given his job to somebody else. And Wills, swearing he would never set foot in the town again, packed his fiddle and moved to Fort Worth to break into the music business.

By the time he came to Tulsa in February 1933, Wills had his own band, the Texas Playboys. And he signed an unusual contract with a local radio station, KVOO.

Instead of the station paying him, he paid the station. Wills bought half an hour of airtime every day at noon, when the Texas Playboys would play live in the studio.

The arrangement cost Wills $10,000 a year, but the publicity kept the band booked solid with dances and concerts in towns all across northeast Oklahoma. Wills once told the Tulsa World that he had slept only six hours in a three-day period while rushing from one performance to the next and always getting back to Tulsa in time for the noon broadcasts.

Eventually, so many fans were coming to the radio studio every day that Wills moved the shows to the Cain’s Ballroom, where he used his own money to buy benches for the audience to sit between dances.

When the Playboys first came to Tulsa, they all had to squeeze into a single seven-seat sedan for road trips and shared a one-bedroom apartment. Four years later, Wills owned a house at 202 S. Gary Ave. and paid $10,000 for a tour bus that included a built-in bathroom, the height of VIP luxury. But they weren’t traveling as much, because fans were flocking to the Cain’s week after week.

At one show in March 1937, the Tulsa Tribune found people in the audience from as far away as Claude, Texas; Springfield, Missouri; and East St. Louis. By then, Wills and the Texas Playboys had recorded at least 50 songs — Wills proudly called them “good old-fashioned hillbilly and Texas tunes” — and several had become best-sellers across the Southwest.

On Thursday and Saturday night broadcasts from the Cain’s, the Playboys took requests by long-distance phone calls, with the show syndicated from coast to coast. Wills received more than 1,000 fan letters a week, according to the World’s archives.

The Playboys treated fans with respect, Wills told the World. And the fans rewarded them with loyalty.

“My boys are trained to be nice to the public,” he said. “I don’t care how dirty or awful a man may be, but if he’s paid his money to come see me, then I’m grateful to him. And my boys have to learn to be nice to each other, as well as to the public.”

The military draft ended the Playboys in the early ’40s. But Wills put the band back together and relaunched his career after getting out of the Army. And he went on to become the highest-paid band leader of the decade, making $350,000 a year.

Wills wrote and recorded 470 songs between 1935 and 1973, when he suffered a stroke while working on “For the Last Time,” which turned out to be his last record. He died in 1975 at age 90.

The Tulsa World’s obituary called him “the cigar-smoking, ebullient father of Western swing.”

“It was a stunning life for the son and grandson of champion Texas fiddle players, a boy who once rode 50 miles on horseback to hear blues singer Bessie Smith.”